3 Stocks I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

Using this improved approach, I bought BTI, CAT, and MPLX over the last two weeks, locking in attractive safe and growing yields, as well as 15% to 25% CAGR five-year return potentials.

This approach is yielding several specialized watchlists that allow me (and Dividend King members) to always know what companies are most undervalued, what returns they might deliver, and the best objective fair value estimate of each stock.

I've also been estimating realistic 5-year CAGR total return ranges based on historical growth rates as well as management guidance/analyst consensus growth.

In recent weeks, I've been using historical valuation data and my watchlists to create valuation/total return lists based only on the objective historical multiples of each company (based on 10 metrics).

As part of my work at Dividend Kings (and thanks to the mentorship of value guru Chuck Carnevale), I've improved my valuation/total return model.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend King valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

The 3 Stocks I Bought For My Retirement Portfolio In Recent Weeks

Over the past two weeks here are the three stocks I bought for my retirement portfolio.

9 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) @ $133.2 ($0.36 commission with Interactive Broker's tiered pricing)

26 shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) @ $38.76 ($0.43 commission)

33 units of MPLX (MPLX) @ $31.1 ($0.39 commission)

Caterpillar was the winner of last week's "Which of these 3 stocks am I buying next" competition. Here's why.

Why I Bought Caterpillar

fast-growing dividend aristocrat

if we get a trade deal and avoid recession it's a coiled spring likely to soar

Per fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale's recommendation, I've switched to a new multi-metric valuation model that uses a company's historical multiples to estimate a historical fair value it's likely to return to as long as the business model remains intact.

Here's the historical fair value analysis on Caterpillar

5-year average yield: $170

13-year median yield: $170

25-year average yield: $162

10-year average PE ratio: $215

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): NA

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $127

10-year average price/free cash flow: $214

10-year average price/EBITDA: $146

10-year average price/EBIT: $146

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $148

Average Historical Fair Value: $172

Current Price: $138

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 21%

I've long been a fan of dividend yield theory (beating the market since 1966). But per Chuck's recommendation, I'm now using three time periods spanning five to 25 years.

The use of 10-year periods for the other metrics is to balance more current growth rates (and our modern low-rate environment that's likely to persist) with a long enough time period to factor in what investors are willing to pay during sector downturns and corrections.

The idea behind this multi-historical metric model is simple. A company is truly worth only what others will pay for it. And as Benjamin Graham said, while, in the short term, the market is a popularity contest ruled by sentiment, over the long term, it's a weighing machine properly "weighing the substance of a company".

In other words, the above fair value estimates are based on what real people paid real money for over five to 25 years, in terms of multiples of a company's fundamentals. The metrics I use cover pretty much all the fundamentals that generate any stock's intrinsic value.

Is this method perfect? There is no such thing. But it's a rather objective way to estimate what a company is worth today (as long as the thesis is intact). In this case, Caterpillar on July 19th is trading at about a 21% discount to its historical fair value.

That's likely due to trade war/recession fears, which, if we avoid those negative things, could result in the stock rapidly returning to fair value. Which brings me to Caterpillar's total return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Despite being a cyclical and economically sensitive company, CAT has consistently grown earnings at impressive rates ranging from 5% CAGR to 63%, with a long-term (20 years) rate of 11.2% CAGR.

Keeping in mind these historical growth rates (and management's excellent high-margin recurring revenue service plans through 2026), let's consider the current 5-year analyst growth consensus EPS growth rate of 14.1%. That's rather bullish and likely would require we avoid a full-blown trade war and a severe recession. However, as long as any downturn is mild and short (as they usually are), then even a recession might not invalidate this expected growth rate (EPS growth can be over 100% the year following a recession).

But it's good to use a realistic range of growth rates, based not just on analyst models but on a company's actual historical growth rate (11.2% in this case). So, let's use 11.2% to 14.1% as the growth rates in this Gordon Dividend Growth model (total return = yield + long-term growth with valuations reverting to historical norms). That's a model that's worked well since 1954, which is why all the Dividend Kings have used it for years (as has Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), just to name a few).

What is a reasonable PE multiple (the most commonly used valuation metric, which is why I use it for total return forecasts except for MLPs, REITs, yieldCos, and LPs)?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Caterpillar's 20-year average PE is 17.1, which includes two recessions, four industrial recessions, and 10-year yields ranging from 1.4% to 7%. Since interest rates are likely to remain lower for longer (due to various secular demographic/economic trends), I'm using the 10-year average PE of 17.5 for the UPPER end of my total return potential range. Note that record low-interest rates boosted CAT's average PE by just 0.4 (TINA/rate cut rally enthusiasts take note).

So, for the conservative end of my realistic total return potential range, I model:

11.2% long-term growth and a PE of 15.0 (Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb good price to pay for a quality company growing at a decent pace).

For the upper realistic end of the range:

14.1% growth (analyst consensus, which is in line with company plans and historical growth) and a 17.5 PE, the average PE during our low-rate era.

Conservative CAT Total Return Potential Estimate

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I round this down to 18% since the goal is to estimate a possible conservative end to Caterpillar's 5-year total return range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The realistic bullish outcome is 26%, which factors in the company's modern era historical PE and optimistic analyst consensus growth.

18% to 26% is thus my realistic 5-year total return potential range on this level 10 quality (on my 11-point quality scale) dividend aristocrat.

This is the new approach I'm using for every company I analyze, including in building out valuation/total return potential lists for

all the dividend kings (already done)

all the dividend aristocrats (coming next week to Dividend Kings)

all safe MLPs

all 40 Dividend Kings Super SWANs (level 11/11 quality companies, as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist on Wall Street)

ALL the companies I research over time (eventually including the entire Dividend Kings universe of 200+ companies)

These lists will allow me (and Dividend Kings members) to instantly see what companies are objectively worth (by their own historical multiples) and what returns can be realistically expected in the future.

My goal with my retirement portfolio and the goal of Dividend Kings is to, in the words of Charlie Munger, recommend "consistently not stupid" safe income growth ideas. Well, buying quality companies at fair value or better is the definition of "not stupid", which is what the average investor calls smart long-term decisions.

How does this new Dividend Kings analysis work for BTI and MPLX? Let's take a look.

5-year average yield: $68

13-year median yield: $68

25-year average yield: $62

10-year average PE ratio: $60

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $30

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $41

10-year average price/free cash flow: $42

10-year average price/EBITDA: $44

10-year average price/EBIT: $45

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $44

Average Historical Fair Value: $50

Current Price: $39

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 23%

BTI, even post 7% pop (sympathy rally due to PM beating and raising guidance) is still about 23% historically undervalued (and yielding nearly 7%).

What kind of return potential is created by such a rich (but safe) yield and high margin of safety (strong undervaluation)?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

BTI management is guiding for long-term growth of 7% to 9%. That's well within the company's historical growth rate (8.6% CAGR over 20 years) as well as the company's plans of increased use of reduced-risk products (like vaping devices).

The current analyst consensus is for 7.5% EPS growth over the next five years (dividend growth will be 4% until deleveraging is complete within two years and then track EPS growth per management's 65% adjusted EPS payout ratio policy).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In our low-rate environment, the market has historically given the stock a 15.6 PE ratio, which is reasonable, given the high single-digit growth rate management and analyst expect.

For the conservative end of the total return range, I use 7% growth and Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 rule of thumb (lower than historical multiple).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That still results in a potential 5-year CAGR total return of 20%. The bullish end of the realistic return range is based on the PE returning to its 15.6 average and management hitting the 9% upper range of guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This is how I estimate the company's realistic long-term total return range at 20% to 24% CAGR. Is that a guarantee?

Of course not, there are no guarantees on Wall Street. But the goal is to estimate a realistic potential return that will be updated over time, as actual results come in and industry conditions change. For anyone comfortable owning a tobacco stock, BTI at today's levels is not just a fantastic high-yield option but also one of the lowest risk ways to earn private equity/hedge fund/venture capital like returns (all target 20+% returns) through buying a recession-resistant blue chip.

MPLX (Uses K-1 Tax Form)

5-year average yield: $42

6-year median yield: $46

6-year average yield: $53

10-year average PE ratio: (not applicable to MLPs)

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): (not applicable to MLPs)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (proxy for DCF): $41

10-year average price/free cash flow:(not applicable to MLPs)

10-year average price/EBITDA: $55

10-year average price/EBIT: $58

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $55

Average Historical Fair Value: $50

Current Price: $31

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 38%

MPLX is the most undervalued stock I bought (MLPs, in general, are trading at their lowest valuations in 20 years). The safe 8.5% yield, growing at 6% annually is the big reason for me buying last week. The total return potential, while good, is not on par with BTI or CAT.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That's because MPLX has run out of assets to buy from its sponsor Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) merger, closing in July will be the last great growth driver (42% cash flow growth expected next year). After that, MPLX's cash flow growth will slow based on completing organic growth projects. Its diversifying into oil pipelines serving the Permian and Bakken, plus export terminals, will help stabilize its cash flows and might lead to a price/cash flow multiple higher than its historic 9.8.

But, for our purposes, let's use that historical multiple and a growth rate range of 5% (current analyst consensus) and 7% (reasonable, given the immense growth potential in midstream in the coming decade).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The low end of MPLX's total return range is 14%, and almost all of that is driven by cash flow growth and the current yield. I'm not assuming any significant multiples expansion. But 14% to 17% (based on 7% growth) long-term return potential is still an excellent return, especially for a quality MLP trading at a 38% margin of safety.

Plan Going Forward

I've recently experienced a family medical tragedy (Grandmother has cancer) and, combined with launching Dividend Kings, has forced me to reshuffle my work schedule.

For July, August and September, I'm going to be buying $1,000 per week of stock while I wait for the new income stream to give me a better idea of how stable it is, and how rapidly it's likely to grow.

I continue to monitor the macroeconomic conditions closely. Things appear to be stabilizing around 1.7% to 1.8% GDP growth in 2019 and 1.5% in 2020 (no recession likely so far). If that changes, I'll pare back my buying based on 12-month recession risk (Cleveland Fed's model).

But rest assured that, unless a recession becomes far more likely, I'll still be buying something, similar to the last few months.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 13th (When I Switched to 100% Undervalued Blue-Chips)

(Source: Morningstar) -data as of July 19th

The companies I've been buying over the past four months have certainly met my goal of generous, safe and steadily rising income while pursuing a deep value strategy.

Total money invested $106,135

Annual dividends: $5,008

Yield on cost: 4.7%

Organic dividend growth (purely from payout hikes) last year: 14.7%

Organic dividend growth over the past 5 years: 12.1% CAGR

Organic dividend growth over the past 10 years (including the Great Recession: 9.8% CAGR

Weighted forward PE: 11.1 (vs 17.1 S&P 500, 13.7 December 24th, 10.3 March 9th, 2009, Great Recession low)

Weighted price/cash flow: 8.9 (vs 15.0 Chuck Carnevale rule of thumb)

Conservative discount to fair value: 25%

(Source: Morningstar)

My new approach is mostly large-cap value-focused, though I'm also opportunistically buying core holdings like CAT and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) whenever the market freaks out.

(Source: Morningstar)

Without meaning to, I've also been investing 55% of my money into defensive stocks like tobacco and healthcare. This is a balanced strategy that I will try to continue, hedging against both a possible 2020 recession or the more likely outcome (slower growth but no recession and an eventual trade deal).

What's my entire portfolio look like?

My Retirement Portfolio Today - 30 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of July 19th

I own 30 companies paying me a rather nice stream of safe dividends.

Total annual income: $15,544

Average monthly income: $1,295.33

Average daily income (including weekends and holidays): $42.59

1-year organic dividend growth rate: 17.0%

5-year organic dividend growth rate: 13.7% CAGR

10-year organic dividend growth rate: 10.5% CAGR

Expected long-term dividend growth: 7% to 8% (based on estimated EPS growth and within Chuck Carnevale's 6% to 8% realistic dividend growth potential for safe retirement portfolios).

Expected dividends in 20 years (purely from organic growth): $60,149 to $72,448

Total Portfolio Valuation Stats

Forward PE: 12.9

Price to cash flow 7.9

Discount to fair value: 19%

Yield: 5.5%

Yield on cost: 5.3%

(Source: Morningstar)

Energy is my biggest sector at 22%, with healthcare leading the defensive allocation. Overall, I'm 64% economically sensitive and 36% defensive.

Thankfully, tobacco still remains undervalued, as does healthcare, so should the economic outlook darken (no trade deal in sight yet), I have plenty of recession-resistant names to buy, each at high discounts to fair value (20+%).

Bottom Line: My Quest To Be "Consistently Not Stupid" Continues And My Approach Keeps Getting Better Over Time

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that my approach is perfect, or that anyone should be mirroring my portfolio (use the right diversification and asset allocation that fits your needs).

I made a lot of mistakes early on and have spent the last two years steadily improving my risk management, company watchlists, and valuation models.

While I'm happy with where I am now, I'm sure that working with Brad and Chuck will continue to improve my skills as an analyst and portfolio manager (all four Dividend Kings model portfolios are beating their respective benchmarks so far).

Ultimately, the key to achieving financial success (ability to retire entirely off 50% of post-tax dividends is my goal) is not hitting grand slams (such as finding the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)). As Morgan Housel recently explained on Morningstar's new podcast "The Long View", success isn't about being brilliant but acting appropriately over time.

For me, someone who is 33 (September 2nd) and has decades to let my companies compound their cash flow, dividends and value, my 100% allocation to stocks, mostly focused on deep value names, is right for my goals.

For most people, such an allocation is a bad idea because

few people can ride out market corrections/crashes while sleeping well at night (I've been through three 50+% market/sector crashes and don't even bother checking my portfolio value).

few investors have my time horizon (decades)

few investors have a pension that covers 170% of their living expenses (I live VERY frugally)

few investors have the patience to be 100% deep value (some of Peter Lynch's best investments didn't even break even until year five)

I offer these retirement portfolio updates purely as an investing journal, to offer insights into my own evolving and steadily improving approach.

Caterpillar, British American Tobacco, and MPLX are all fine long-term investments that should do very well over time at today's valuations. But always remember to use the appropriate risk management and asset allocation for your needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH, MMM, ALB, LAZ, TXRH, BTI, LOW, WBA, SWKS, AVGO, CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.