Tesla: Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

After the bell on Wednesday, we'll get second quarter results from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). The company did a nice job of setting quarterly records for production and deliveries, and now everyone will get to see the full financial impact. Today, I'll preview the report from all angles, taking a look at the most important items to watch.

Current analyst estimates:

Q2 2019 will be the last period of large revenue growth for Tesla in the near term, as Q2 2018 was the last real quarter where the Model 3 was production constrained. Tesla delivered more vehicles than the street thought, even though it was in the middle of its guidance range, so estimates have crept up recently. Currently, the street is at $6.44 billion for revenues and a non-GAAP loss of $0.40 per share, which is a GAAP loss approaching $300 million.

Since the start of 2016, Tesla has beaten analyst revenue estimates in all but two quarters, although one of those periods was the first quarter of this year. That miss was dramatically large but mostly due to a major negative revenue adjustment due to the Resale Value Guarantee program. The bottom line is really where the action has been. As the chart below shows, there have been a variety of beats/misses, and none of those were less than 9 cents per share.

Building out a model:

This quarter will be a very interesting one because it is the first full one where the Model 3 was available in Europe and China. Also, Tesla introduced the Model 3 leasing program, as well as ramped up deliveries of the Standard Range version. The company also introduced new versions of the Model S and X, which seemed to result in some discounting of older inventory.

The number of vehicles leased as well as the sales mix of all vehicles will have a big impact on both average selling prices as well as margins. This time around, I built out three separate models below to show what could possibly happen (bear, base, and bull) in terms of the income statement, as compared to Q1 2019. Obviously, the bull case will have more revenues and better margins, along with more positive trends in other income items. Dollar values are in thousands except per share amounts.

*Diluted share counts will be different if company reports GAAP loss and non-GAAP profit.

Obviously, results could vary a bit in either direction based on items like credit sales, write-downs, and the minority interest gains/losses. Depending on those, I personally think a general "okay" place would be a GAAP loss of $200 million to $400 million. Anything outside of that range and either bulls or bears are going to be celebrating a bit unless some major hidden bombshell comes out in the 10-Q filing.

Balance sheet and cash flow items:

Investors were a bit worried after last quarter showed negative free cash flow of about $920 million ($945 million if you count solar purchases), along with the major debt repayment. Tesla had a major capital raise during Q2 using both debt and equity, but management said the funds wouldn't be needed for the current business and it was all about the future robotaxi business. Of course, Elon Musk famously said nearly a decade ago that no future capital raises would be needed, and we know how that turned out.

Even though Tesla is expected to produce a GAAP loss in the period, it could actually have positive free cash flow in the period. There is usually about $700 million added back from depreciation and stock based compensation. With deliveries exceeding production in Q2, that will help reduce the inventory balance. Leasing could have an impact, and investors also want to see how items like accounts payable have changed. There was also a term loan due in June, so we'll see if that was paid back. Finally, did management again cut back on capital expenditures in the period to save cash like it has in many previous quarters?

What does management say?

Investors will primarily be looking for an update to yearly guidance, since no statement was made to reaffirm it in the production and delivery release. While bears took this as a negative, management did say it is well positioned to increase total production and deliveries in Q3. Does that mean we'll see more S/X and less 3 perhaps? That will likely depend on demand, which so far has been soft in July in markets we have data for, but that will be offset to some degree by the backlog in right hand drive markets being fulfilled.

If margins and other items varied a bit from expectations, especially on the negative side, investors will be looking to hear the plan for improvement. Perhaps we'll also hear some news on the Pickup truck unveiling, along with updates on the Shanghai gigafactory as well as the Model Y. I'm sure we'll also hear analysts ask about all of the executive departures. Tesla always has very interesting and entertaining conference calls, so we'll see what surprises come this time around.

Final thoughts:

This week, Tesla will show us the full results of its record delivery quarter. Does that mean a profit is coming, even if only on a non-GAAP basis, or was it done through discounting that will mean large losses? Shares enter this report at an interesting place, seen below, as they are trying to rebound to their 200-day moving average. While they are well off their lows thanks to improved sentiment, they are still also well off their all-time highs. What do you see Tesla saying this week? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.