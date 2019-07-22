Netflix: A Per Subscriber Analysis

Long term however, NFLX doesn't seem to benefit from economies of scale in the way most bulls believe and hence I'm long term bearish on the stock.

At the end of May, I wrote an article explaining why I was once again short Netflix (NFLX). My basic argument was that NFLX would soon be facing formidable competition -- particularly from Disney (DIS) and Hulu -- yet NFLX's shares weren't at all pricing in that eventuality.

Today, I'd like to expand on my bearish argument, by looking at one important point bulls often cite in making the long case for NFLX. Their argument is essentially one of scale: as NFLX gains subscribers, revenues will increase steadily, yet there's no need for costs to go up, because the same content can be delivered to a hundred people just as easily as to a thousand. (The argument is a little more nuanced than that, since international customers may need more local content, but once NFLX is up an running in a region, then the benefits of scale emerge). I'll examine to what extent NFLX has historically benefited from economies of scale by considering a number of metrics on a per subscriber basis.

However, before looking at these parameters, let's take a minute to discuss the recent Q2 earnings.

Q2 Earnings Report

As everyone knows by now, NFLX missed badly on its subscriber growth forecasts and the stock took a substantial hit as a result. Having come in to the report short the stock, I've actually taken the opportunity to cover and wait for a better price to re-short the stock. My reasoning is essentially taking NFLX at its word. Competition, while certainly coming and of great importance going forward, probably didn't have much effect on Q2 and hence the market is likely over-reacting to the news. Instead, NFLX has had a tendency to miss estimates in Q2, a repeat of which is a more likely explanation for the recent miss, and which also means Q3 can make up for most of it. Similarly, as I'll discuss below, NFLX garnered meaningful ARPU increases, which should have been positive for the stock.

Here's what NFLX said about the quarter, including two very helpful graphics showing its subscriber estimates versus actual numbers as well as its recent subscriber adds per month:

As a reminder, the quarterly guidance we provide is our actual internal forecast at the time we report. We strive for accuracy (not conservatism), which means that in some quarters we will be high and other quarters low relative to our guidance. In Q2’19, our membership growth forecast was high. Our missed forecast was across all regions, but slightly more so in regions with price increases. We don’t believe competition was a factor since there wasn’t a material change in the competitive landscape during Q2, and competitive intensity and our penetration is varied across regions (while our over-forecast was in every region). Rather, we think Q2’s content slate drove less growth in paid net adds than we anticipated. Additionally, Q1 was so large for us (9.6m net adds), there may have been more pull-forward effect than we realized. In prior quarters with over-forecasts, we’ve found that the underlying long-term growth was not affected and staying focused on the fundamentals of our business served us well. Q3 has started with Stranger Things season 3, and the first two weeks of Q3 are strong. In addition to the recently released season 3 of Stranger Things, our second half content slate includes new seasons of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), The Crown, and the final season of the iconic Orange is the New Black as well as big films like The Irishman from Martin Scorsese and action movie 6 Underground (directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds).

Total Subscribers and ARPU

To determine how much NFLX benefits from economies of scale, let's begin by looking at the historical subscriber growth numbers. I've plotted the data (taken from NFLX's helpful spreadsheets) showing the trend in subscriptions for domestic streaming, international streaming and the legacy DVD business (which is still meaningful on a contributed margin basis).

The data shows that domestic streaming is flattening as the company reaches saturation in the US market, DVD subscriptions are declining but international subscriptions are growing rapidly (with the exception of this past quarter which we've discussed above). Overall, subscriber growth is still strong:

Importantly, NFLX has also been able to slightly increase blended monthly ARPU (as measured by period revenue divided by end of period subscribers). The biggest increase was seen domestically this quarter and it will be interesting to see how that affects churn going forward. As I said above, I think Q3 will show a bounce back in subscription numbers, but once DIS' offering is available in November, I think churn will be meaningful and NFLX may eventually resort to marketing offers that drive down domestic ARPU. If we see NFLX offer a discounted annual plan, then that too will suggest increased domestic churn.

In my previous article I mentioned that I expected international ARPU to decrease over time based on potential new subscribers' ability to pay. Here's that text for those who haven't read the article:

As we can see, international growth has been outdistancing domestic growth and international ARPU also lags domestic ARPU. That trend on its own speaks to stable or even decreasing ARPU, but the kicker comes when we look at new markets such as India. As a topical example, Hotstar Premium allows streaming of all of HBO, including Game of Thrones, for an annual price of less than $15US! See here or here. For comparison, HBO NOW costs $14.99 per month in the US. Thus, it's fair to conclude that NFLX subscriptions in new, poorer countries like India will come at pricing up to an order of magnitude cheaper than domestic rates. Moreover, since over time, more and more of the new subscriber growth will come from such countries, I think it's reasonable to expect blended ARPU values to actually decrease over time. If I'm correct, then a very important plank in the NFLX bull thesis actually becomes part of the bear thesis.

Though the data hasn't yet shown a decline in international ARPU, I felt vindicated in my analysis when NFLX had this to say about its plans for India (my emphasis):

After several months of testing, we’ve decided to roll out a lower-priced mobile-screen plan in India to complement our existing plans. We believe this plan, which will launch in Q3, will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low (below $5). We will continue to learn more after launch of this plan.

Per Subscriber Metrics

Over the period I'm plotting, NFLX has increased total subscribers by more than 50%. So how have economies of scale in net income per subscriber or cash flow per subscriber manifested? It turns out that so far there's very little hard data to show NFLX actually benefits from such economies of scale. See for example the cash flows and net income generated per subscriber:

Similarly, NFLX's total liabilities per subscriber haven't been decreasing, rather they been increasing inexorably.

Why might this be? I personally think that the economies of scale argument that bulls make would be true absent any other context, but in fact, NFLX had a first mover advantage, during which time it benefited from the rest of the market not properly valuing content assets. As the market has re-valued assets and begun to bid on new content (see Amazon Prime (AMZN) and others), NFLX's costs of content and increasingly of subscriber additions has increased more than any economies of scale can offset. As a result NFLX's cash flows per subscriber are still deeply in the red and those numbers have accumulated to increased total liabilities per subscriber.

All of this will only get worse as new competition arrives and intensifies. Though I'm not currently short the stock, I expect to be so when the over-reaction to the Q2 numbers works itself out. Eventually I still expect NFLX to trade at a similar valuation (EV/EBITDA or equivalent) to DIS.

