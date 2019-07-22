Crash Protection For Microsoft

For Microsoft shareholders who would rather hedge, I present a few ways of doing so.

A Seeking Alpha contributor warned though that the stock's "key reversal" on Friday suggested it was fully valued. He suggested longs trim positions to limit their risk.

Sell-side analysts are bullish on Microsoft, again the largest company by market cap, after its strong earnings release last week.

Microsoft launches program to help British women start their own businesses (photo via Microsoft's Twitter account).

Microsoft: A "Key Reversal"?

Those who don't follow the markets closely might be surprised to learn that Microsoft (MSFT) is again the largest company by market capitalization. After all, an American consumer's smartphone is likely either an Apple (AAPL) iPhone or a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) phone running on Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Android operating system. And if the consumer lives near an Amazon (AMZN) distribution center, 18-wheeler trucks with Amazon's logo are a common sight on the roads; if not, surely boxes with Amazon logos are ubiquitous. Maybe the consumer has a PC laptop pre-loaded with Microsoft's operating system and software, but if he spends most of his time on it using the web via Google's Chrome browser, Microsoft probably isn't top-of-mind. Nevertheless, Microsoft now has a market cap over $1 trillion, thanks largely to its cloud business.

Seeking Alpha contributor David H. Lerner warned over the weekend, though, that Microsoft's "key reversal" on Friday - a technical term for when prices in an uptrend "hit a new high and then close near the previous day's lows" - suggested that the stock was fully valued. Lerner's recommendation was for Microsoft longs to reduce their position sizing slightly to lower their risk. For longs considering using hedging to limit their risk instead, below are a few ways of doing so.

Downside Protection For Microsoft

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each MSFT hedge below, two of which expire in October and two of which expire next June. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his MSFT shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring This Week

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Friday's close - to hedge 500 shares of MSFT against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The cost here was $235 or 0.34% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 1.43% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in about 11 months.

The annualized cost here was higher at 3.53% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring This Week

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Friday's close - to hedge against a >20% decline by Friday if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 17% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net cost of $135 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of 0.2% of position value or 0.82% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.15% of position value or -0.16% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Microsoft a "bullish" rating here, I have done so because it passed Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens on Friday, and the site's potential return estimate for it was higher than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 2,083 securities that passed both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens on Friday, Microsoft ranked #86 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

In the event my site's bullish take on Microsoft is wrong, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

