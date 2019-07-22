Tropical Storm Barry's Impact On U.S. Crude Production, Week Ending July 19th

In addition, there was an impact on imports and exports to be reported.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Hurricane Response monitors and estimates Gulf of Mexico production impacts of storms. Based on their data for the week ending July 19th, I estimate that the impact on crude oil inventories as reported by the Energy Information Administration will be 7.1 million barrels for the week. This compares to an impact of 1.9 million barrels for the week ending July 12th.

The total impact of Tropical Storm Barry on GOM production has reached 9.2 million barrels. And as of July 19th, shut-ins totaled 256,540 b/d, about 13.5% of Gulf of Mexico production. The BSEE reports that personnel remained evacuated from 34 platforms but none of the 20 non-dynamically positioned “DP” rigs are off location.

Tropical Storm Barry: GOM Shut-Ins Barrels Total % GOM 10-Jul 602,715 602,715 31.89% 11-Jul 1,009,012 1,611,727 53.39% 12-Jul 1,110,135 2,721,862 58.74% 13-Jul 1,332,359 4,054,221 69.97% 14-Jul 1,376,265 5,430,486 72.82% 15-Jul 1,305,558 6,736,044 69.08% 16-Jul 1,092,920 7,828,964 57.83% 17-Jul 765,446 8,594,410 40.50% 18-Jul 354,985 8,949,395 18.78% 19-Jul 256,540 9,205,935 13.57% Data: BSEE

The 7.1 million barrel shut-in means that the EIA may also report that crude oil production was down by 1.0 million barrels for the week ending July 19th.

The Phillips 66 (PSX) Alliance refinery was also shut-down July 12th. According to Phillips 66, the 247,000 b/d refinery:

“Our Alliance Refinery, located on the Mississippi River in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, 25 miles south of New Orleans, processes mainly light, low-sulfur crude oil. Alliance receives domestic crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico by pipeline and U.S. tight oil by marine transport. The refinery can also receive foreign crude oil by pipeline connected to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port. The single-train refinery's facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, alkylation, coking, and hydrodesulfurization units, a naphtha reformer and aromatics units that enable it to produce a high percentage of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels. Other products include petrochemical feedstocks, home heating oil and anode-grade petroleum coke.”

As of July 14th, it was reported that the refinery began restarting Monday, July 15th. The refinery shut-down means that around 1 million barrels of crude oil demand was taken out of the market, and so the total impact of the storm in the EIA stats to be reported for this week is about 6 million barrels.

Imports and exports were also impacted. But the BSEE does not report those impacts.

Conclusions

The EIA weekly statistics are perhaps the most-watched oil supply/demand numbers in the world due to their timeliness. Even the OPEC oil ministers seem glued to what they are showing, as reflected by their comments. Therefore, it is useful to have a careful accounting of this storm’s impact on the numbers to be reported next Wednesday morning.

The impacts should have been baked-into futures prices since it is public data. Therefore, only a meaningful deviation from these numbers would have a bullish or bearish impact.

