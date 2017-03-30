Last week I decided to write on the MLP known as Cedar Fair (FUN) and a few readers commented within that article suggesting that I should take a closer look at Six Flags (NYSE:SIX). Before I get started, let me explain a few of the highlights I pointed out in my introductory FUN article:

“The company (FUN) should consider forming a C-corp and doing a sale/leaseback with a company like EPR or VICI. FUN has just over $2 billion in assets (and $1.7 billion in debt), and by selling off the real estate the company could reduce debt and achieve investment-grade status (similar to Eldorado’s (ERI) latest move to acquire Caesars (CZR)).”

My point is that FUN owns most of its parks (13 of them and hotels) and the company could (or should) sell its fee-owned real estate and lease the parks back. This would generate proceeds for the company to reduce leverage and continue to grow its operating business.

Now keep in mind, I’m not suggesting that my idea is earth shattering, at one time Six Flags was considering a REIT spin, but the company said that it “decided not to pursue a spinoff of its real estate assets into a REIT.”

The company said it “determined that a REIT deal would not be in the best interests of shareholders, given the costs, the operational complexity, the limits on futures strategic flexibility and future growth opportunities. The company said it could revisit the idea in the future.”

That was back in 2017 and these days it would be hard for Six Flags to spin the assets into a REIT since Congress has made it more restrictive to do so.

In other words, REITs like Uniti (UNIT), Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT), Seritage Realty Group (SRG), or Outfront Media (OUT) could no longer qualify. New laws on the books disallow tax-free treatment in a spin off if “either the distributing corporation or controlled corporation is a REIT.” The laws also prohibit a “taxable corporation that is a party to a tax-free spin off from making a REIT election for a ten-year period beginning on the date of the distribution.”

However, it does impact the ability of a REIT to spin off another REIT (i.e. Spirit Master Trust, Retail Value, etc…).

So, one way for Six Flags to monetize its real estate, and similar to the method I described with FUN, is to sell the real estate holdings and lease them back to a third-party buyer, such as a REIT.

When I pointed that option out to readers of my previous article (on FUN), many became agitated that I was suggesting that the company part ways with the real estate. But I reminded them that a lease contract can provide the best of both worlds – long-term control of the underlying asset and ample flexibility to make improvements and/or renovations.

Given the fact that FUN is structured as an MLP, it may be more difficult to convince the management team that a sale/leaseback is the most efficient vehicle. However, I plan to put together a model for the company (as well as for SIX) to demonstrate the efficiency of the sale/leaseback model.

But, now it’s time to take a closer look at Six Flags, a global leader in the attractive theme park industry.

Quick History Lesson

Six Flags originated in 1957 and construction of Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, Texas) started in 1960 and the park opened in 1961. The “six flags” represented the countries that had a historical presence in Texas: Spain, Mexico, France, Texas (and the Old South), and the US. Opening with 46 rides and attractions including a log flume and mine train, admission was only $2.75 for adults and 50 cents for kids.

Since 2017, all six flags are now the U.S. flag and over the years the park has evolved. The gyroscope-like Harley Quinn Spinsanity has joined the park’s Batman-themed Gotham City section.

In Agawam, Massachusetts, Six Flags took over the old Gallups Grove (built in 1870) that became the oldest park in the Six Flags chain. Gallups Grove opened as a picnic area on the Connecticut River and the name changed to Riverside Grove and then Riverside Park when rides were installed.

Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, was not a Six Flags property when it opened in 1971. Six Flags bought it in 1979. Today Six Flags owns 26 strategically-located parks that consist of 925 rides and 145 roller coasters. The company generates approximately $1.5 billion in revenues and has more than 52,000 employees.

The Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019 Six Flags net leverage was 4.1x adjusted EBITDA, and the company said it is expected to decline as it “generates higher levels of adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.” The company recently upsized its credit facilities, increasing the amount of its term loan B of $584 million to $800 million and increasing the revolving credit facility from $250 million to $350 million.

The reason that the company increased the size of the revolver is because it added eight new parks (since part of the North American expansion strategy). The company has modest leverage (rated BB by S&P), high interest coverage and no debt maturities before 2024. As you can see below, Six Flags has maintained discipline with regard to its capital allocation strategies, as the company has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years in a row.

Keep in mind, Six Flags has nine years of operational history as a public company, so the company has not witnessed a recession yet. Nonetheless, the cash distributions to shareholders has been strong, indicative of meaningful alignment of interest.

It’s also worth noting that Six Flags has $232 million remaining under its board authorization for share repurchases and is looking for opportunities to repurchase shares, utilizing its strong cash flow and balance sheet.

The Earnings Story

Six Flags Q1-19 revenue almost reached its prior year record level, the company reported $128 million in revenue generated by 2.2 million guests. When compared to prior year, “attendance growth in the quarter was adversely impacted due to the Easter holiday falling on April 21 in 2019 vs. April 1 in 2018, which shifted a portion of the company’s operating calendar and approximately 200,000 guest visits from the first quarter to the second quarter in 2019.”

Guest spending per capita in Q1 2019 was at an all-time high of $48.48, an increase of $2.40 or 5% compared to Q1 2018. The company said that was “due to the continued success in upselling guests from single day tickets and season passes to higher-priced memberships.”

SIX’s CEO said (on the Q1-19 earnings call) that the company has been pleased with the ongoing success “achieved in selling our multi-tiered membership program and associated membership dining plan. We grew active memberships by more than 30% in 2018 and are continuing that strong momentum in 2019.”

At the beginning of 2019 the company implemented “dramatic changes in the operations at the Front Gate to build out membership sale centers and to expedite guest flow to these locations.” As a result, the growth has providing the company with enhanced recurring revenue at higher prices. The CEO said,

“The power of our membership program was highlighted in the first quarter with our solid revenue performance despite this being seasonally smallest quarter, when most parks are closed.”

As a result of Six Flags' strong revenue growth, the company generated an LTM modified EBITDA margin of around 40% and the company’s modified EBITDA, less capex margin, is the best in the theme park industry by several hundred basis points.

Another strong catalyst for Six Flags is international growth, the company has initiatives underway to license the brand to partners outside of North America that are developing Six Flags branded parks. The company has 13 parks signed in China, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. Fees related to design and development, licensing, and management services are as follows:

$5-10MM EBITDA per park per year pre-opening

$10-20MM EBITDA per park per year post-opening

Small parks earn $2-4MM pre-opening and $4-6MM post-opening

A Brand Worth That Deserves A Premium

In the book, Why Moats Matter, co-authors Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain,

“A brand creates an economic moat around a company’s profits, if it increases the customer’s willingness to pay or increase customer captivity. A moat worthy brand manifests itself as pricing power or repeat business that translates into sustainable economic profits.”

The duo went on to explain that “sustainability is much more important than the magnitude of economic profits when assessing economic moats.”

In other words, a highly convincing stream of “modest economic profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of extraordinary high returns on invested capital.” Let’s take a closer look at Six Flags and the closest peer by comparing the growth in free cash flow:

Now consider the same data (FCF/share) expressed in percent (%):

Over the same time frame (2011-2019) SIX has grown free cash flow by around 11% annually compared with 8% for FUN. So while FUN’s more recent cash flow growth in 2018 was higher for FUN, SIX has maintained a healthier growth record of time. Now let’s consider the growth chart below – includes Sea World (SEAS).

Now remember that FUN is an MLP, so the company pays quarterly distributions, except unlike a C-Corp., the MLP pays out all available cash flow, less a reserve determined by the GP.

Typically, the higher the distribution paid to the limited partners, the higher the management fee paid to the GP. So, this means that most MLPs are incentivized to grow AUM (assets under management) to maximize distributions and of course pad their pockets. (Here is the LP Agreement.)

Now to be clear, I’m not suggesting that FUN’s GP is up to no good, but I am implying that SIX is in “much better” shape to manage its dividend (or distribution in the case of FUN).

So back to the “sustainable economic profits” (referenced above), it appears that SIX is in much better shape to deliver the most predictable dividend growth, as evidenced by the free cash flow growth and payout ratio. Here’s a snapshot of the historic and forecasted dividend growth modeled we prepared (using FAST Graphs data):

Now in terms of valuation, we find SIX a much more attractive pick, based on the company’s trending P/FC valuation (-7% discount to five-year average). Although FUN has a higher dividend yield (of 7.4%), we consider SIX the “superior” pick based upon the better growth history and wider margin of safety expressed in the FCF payout ratio.

In addition, we believe that the shares are compelling given the potential licensing opportunities. We have been researching both domestic and international theme park opportunities (for a client) and it appears that China offers tremendous upside for the Six Flags brand.

Six Flags is the dominant player in the market and the brand commands premium pricing. Given the MLP model for FUN, I would consider this particular stock something of an “empire builder” with benefits for the GP (and K1 complications for the LP), while SIX falls into the category of the “brand builder,” and based on my research, I consider the company a more disciplined player as co-authors Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins suggest, “strong brands support robust and sustainable economic profits.”

Note: Jim Reid-Anderson, Six Flags CEO said on the latest earnings call that in March he announced he was retiring in the first quarter of 2020. He said he “remains one of the company's largest shareholders” and he said that the Board is conducting a “thorough and deliberative search for a new CEO.” (Yahoo Finance: 3.912 mm shares at $52.25 = $204.4 mm owned by the CEO).

