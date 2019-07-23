Chart Industries Really Just Getting Started

Chart Industries (GTLS) is still really difficult to model, but I said in my last piece that these shares would have a lot more appeal in the mid-$70s and here we are... and that’s with the company logging a big LNG order in the meantime and likely to book a few more before 2019 is over. I do have some concerns about a near-term slowdown in industrial gas demand, but that is counterbalanced, at least in part, by active efforts on management’s part to cultivate new market opportunities.

As fits a company that is difficult to model, with 2020 revenue possibly 70% (or more) above 2018’s level, Chart Industries shares are beastly difficult to value. The shares do look undervalued on discounted cash flow, but that assumes a reasonably accurate assessment of the size, duration, and profitability of the LNG building boom. The shares could be even more undervalued on a multiple-based approach (the average sell-side target is over $100), but with not even Chart management knowing what normalized earnings will look like over the full cycle, the “right” multiple is pretty much a guess.

Said simply, I think you can buy Chart here and make money, and possibly a lot of money when sentiment fires up again, but this will be a volatile stock.

Messy Earnings As Analysts Figure Out The “New Chart”

I feel a little sorry for the sell-side analysts covering Chart today, as between the reorganization of the company, the acquisition of Harsco’s (HSC) heat exchanger business, and the upcoming LNG cycle, there are a lot of moving parts to try to get right. Consequently, while the revenue and gross margin shortfall in the second quarter is disappointing, I think it’s plausible that at least some of the shortfall is part of the “dialing in” process.

Revenue rose 7% as reported, coming in about 4% short of expectations. The Energy and Chemicals (or E&C) business was a little short of expectations, and management will soon be breaking this business into Cryogenics (largely brazed aluminum heat exchangers and cold boxes used in LNG) and FinFans (non-BAHX heat exchangers and fans). Chart is not only seeing orders for small-scale LNG projects, but is also continuing to see healthy business from the energy sector; relative to Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Dover (DOV), it seems as though Chart might have outperformed on the heat exchanger side, but those calls will be easier to make once that Cryo/FinFans reporting starts.

Distribution & Storage West, with 2% revenue contraction, looked like the source of most of the shortfall this quarter, while Distribution & Storage East saw 25% revenue growth that was more in line with expectations. Management said that they hadn’t yet seen any real tapering off in industrial gas demand, and specialty systems sales were apparently strong, so it looks like transport and fueling station markets might have been a little soft – while Dover had a good quarter in its retail fueling business, those businesses really aren’t comparable.

Gross margin improved modestly from the year-ago level, but came in more than 200bp below Street expectations. Again, I think some of this is a catch-up process of analysts figuring out how to model the new Chart, and waiting for self-help efforts to take hold – there were no meaningful “what went wrong” questions from analysts on the call.

LNG Ramping Up

Overall orders were up just 2% year-over-year and down 30% QoQ, as the company couldn’t compensate for the huge $135M order from Venture Global for the Calcasieu Pass LNG project in the first quarter. That’s okay, and it’s to be expected – the timing of large-scale LNG project equipment orders is going to be lumpy, but I believe the first quarter marks the starter’s gun for this trend.

Although there have been some concerns about the Driftwood project due to Saudi Aramco signing a long-term agreement with Sempra (SRE) for the Port Arthur LNG project, Chart management still expects the final investment decision (or FID) in the second half for a project that could mean $300 million in equipment orders to Chart (I believe Air Products (APD) is the vendor for Port Arthur). Beyond this, there’s the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project that could likewise be worth $300M in equipment orders (and where Chart beat out the previously-used ConocoPhillips (COP) Optimized Cascade process), Plaquemines (worth up to $250 million), and numerous potential project awards outside the United States over the next five years.

Chart won’t win all of these, and in fact probably won’t even win most of them, but could still see over $600 million in orders through 2020, to say nothing of orders that will be awarded beyond 2020. Process automation giants like Honeywell (HON) and Emerson (EMR) have deep project funnels on the LNG side, and neither have indicated a drop-off in interest. With those orders feeding into the E&C segment, I expect revenue there to shoot from a little under $400 million in 2018 (and $150 million in 2016) to over $1 billion in 2020. I don’t expect $1 billion/year to be the new normal, but it should drive 30%+ gross margins and very healthy earnings and cash flow growth relatively soon.

A Richer Set Of Opportunities

Chart’s opportunity is not just in large-scale LNG production. Chart is leveraged to almost all of the LNG “food chain,” including trucks equipped to haul LNG, fueling stations equipped to dispense it, and other intermediaries like utilities. Beyond that, management has continued to focus on growing its addressable industrial gas opportunities, including the cannabis market (for which the company is launching new products) where liquid CO2 can replace toxic solvents in extraction steps, hydrogen fueling (fuel cells), food/beverage, lasers, and commercial space.

Chart also executed an acquisition of Harsco’s air-cooled heat exchanger business. Although Chart paid a full multiple, Harsco’s business will significantly expand Chart’s business in upstream energy, where heat exchanger demand for natural gas conditioning/processing remains strong, and there should be attractive operating synergies with the business.

The Outlook

As I mentioned in my prior article on Chart Industries, modeling the company’s revenue is tricky because the company’s actual content per project will vary quite a bit, depending on the actual orders for heat exchangers and cold boxes, and whether they’re using Chart’s IPSMR process. Driftwood, for instance, could be worth 2.2x as much as Calcasieu Pass, even though the first phase is only about 1.6x larger. Likewise, Corpus Christi is smaller than either Calcasieu or Driftwood in terms of designed output, but could be worth just as much as Driftwood, while Plaquemines will be larger than Corpus Christi, but likely not as lucrative to Chart.

I’m a little more bullish on the near-term orderflow potential, as well as management’s comments regarding near-term industrial gas demand holding up. With that, although I’m not changing my long-term revenue assumptions all that much, I’m pulling forward a few hundred million dollars of revenue from my Year 6-10 model into Year 1-5.

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth in the high-single digits, as Chart wins content in new LNG projects, picks up business elsewhere in the LNG ecosystem, and continues to grow its non-LNG heat exchanger and gas equipment businesses. I have also upgraded my margin expectations, as I believe the incremental costs of servicing the higher revenues will be lower than I previously expected. All told, that lifts my long-term FCF growth expectations from the low-to-mid teens to the mid-teens.

Valuation is problematic. I like my discounted cash flow model approach, but it’s absolutely a case of being only “in the ballpark”; actual order amounts and timing will almost certainly be different than I model. On the other hand, multiple-based approaches, while simpler, aren’t likely to be any more accurate. What’s the “right” multiple for a business that will see EBITDA surge in 2020 and 2021, but quite possibly contract (briefly) in 2022?

The Bottom Line

Although I think cash flow-based fair value is in the $80s, I won’t be surprised at all if/when these shares trade into the $100s on big order wins and shifting sentiment. With EBITDA set to rise rapidly, this will be an easy stock for the momentum crowd to get excited about. Even if there is an above-average risk to them (projects could be delayed/canceled, Chart may not get the orders, etc.), here in the $70s, these shares are looking pretty interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.