It Might Not Be The Right Time For Ituran Yet

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is a small-cap technology company that provides location-based services and connected-car services. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran's products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries including the Latin America region, India, Canada and the United States.

Ituran's business has exhibited strong growth in the past 4 years. Connected vehicle is a field with excellent growth potential (16% growth projected between 2017 and 2025).

Business Growth:

Ituran's top line has grown at a CAGR of 9%. Along with increasing top line, we can see improving net margins and EBITDA growth since 2015.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Business Segments

Telematics Services and Telematics Products constitute two segments of Ituran's revenue.

Data Source: Inturan FY2018 form 20F

Consistently, there is approximately 70% of Ituran's revenue is from telematics services. Ituran allows customers to terminate their subscription at any time. Subscription fees from fleet management services is another segment of recurring revenue for the company. With a historical average churn rates of 3% per month in this segment, we see that at least 90% of the subscription fees generated in a quarter can be expected to recur in the following quarter (assuming no growth in subscriber base). The fact that 90% of subscription revenue is predictable, is a great news for a fundamental investor.

Telematics services subscriber rate

Data Source: Inturan FY2018 form 20F

Price Target from Analysts

Ituran has an average price target of $39 indicating a 30% upside from current price levels.

Valuation

With a EV / EBITDA ratio of 9.73, ITRN does look cheap when compared with the S&P Software, Technology and electronics stocks. However, when compared with competitors in the same field as Ituran, we see that Ituran may be fairly valued. Considering the issues listed in the below section, I am not seeing a reason in the near term for Ituran to get a premium valuation.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Issues along the way

There are recent reports indicating a global slowdown in the demand for new vehicles. In India, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported a 20% reduction in auto sales in May 2019 in comparison with the previous year. Vehicle sales in 2019 represent an 18 year low in the industry. Infact, leading Indian auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki as well as Mahindra & Mahindra have announced temporary factory closures to manage their inventory. New vehicle registration data in Malaysia, UK and Canada shows a declining trend as well.

Among the markets operated by Ituran, South America is the only region showing strong increase of 7% increase in sales in 2019 compared to 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

New vehicle sales slowdown is likely to impact Ituran in the coming quarters since Telematics Products constitutes 30% of the revenue mix. Further, reduced product sales is likely to slow down the growth of telematics subscribers.

Conclusion

I like Ituran's strong fundamentals and predictability in their revenue. When we look at the valuation, it seems as though Ituran is valued similar to its peers. With global slowdown in new vehicle sales, I am not seeing the reason to provide Ituran a higher valuation. Hence I hesitate to provide an investment recommendation here. However, I plan on having this company on my radar for a good entry point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.