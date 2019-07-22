Coupa Software: A Leading Player At A Leading Valuation

Coupa (COUP) continues to build their momentum, reporting Q1 revenue and billings growth above consensus and well above management's guidance. The stock is up nearly 130% so far this year and rightfully so. Even with the stock near all-time highs, valuation appears to be in the mix of other leading software names, albeit still relatively expensive.

Revenue grew 44% to $81.3 million, which was well above consensus estimates of ~$73 million. Billings growth also came in very strong at 50%, which was ahead of management's expectations for 38% growth. This led to management raising revenue guidance by $17 million, an impressive start after just one quarter.

Data by YCharts

Despite the stock being at near all-time highs, the company's recent quarter proves why they should continue to trade at a premium for many quarters to come. Management's raised revenue guidance now implies ~32% growth for the year, which could prove to be slightly conservative given the trends in Q1 and the billings strength. While valuation continues to be among the highest of their software peers, Coupa provides one of the fastest revenue growth trends in the marketplace. For now, investors should look to add to their position on any dips, as current valuation is a bit pricey to buy a large block of shares.

Coups is one of the leaders in cloud-based business management spend. This means they help their customers by maximizing the value of corporate spend, helping find cost savings and maintain discipline around corporate expenses. The cloud-based spend management program connects their customers to supplier all over the world, helping save on costs and other corporate expenditures.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, revenue grew 44% to $81.3 million, which was ~10% above consensus estimates for ~$73 million. It is very difficult for a company to not only beat earnings, but beat by such a large amount. Subscription revenue continues to be the main growth driver of the company, growing 46% compared to the year ago period and now represents ~90% of total revenue. This revenue is very valuable for software companies because they typically come with higher margins and lead to higher valuation multiples due to their recurring nature and high visibility.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings grew 50% to $75 million, which was well above consensus expectations for ~$62 million. Billings is an important driver of future revenue growth and with billings growth continuing to be faster than revenue growth, investors have priced in strong revenue growth over the coming quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

As seen in the chart above, gross margins continue to remain very healthy, improving to 72.6%, up slightly from 72.4% in the year ago period. As subscription revenue continues to grow faster than overall revenue, we should continue to see gross margins remaining very healthy and potentially expand a bit. Operating margins also expanded to 2.7% compared to 0.6% in the year ago period. Although profitability is still slim, Coupa is showing signs of their ability to expands margins without taking away from revenue growth. As the company continues to expand, scale, and become more well-known, they have been able to spend less in S&M, one of their largest operating expense lines. I think over the next few quarters, investors will look at not only revenue growth, but how much margins have expanded and reach the breakeven point. The faster margins expand, the higher potential valuation the stock can have.

The strong revenue beat and improved margins led to Coupa reporting EPS of $0.03 for the quarter, which was ahead of consensus expectations for a slight loss. While many investors would see a near breakeven quarter, investors should continue to focus on Coupa's ability to maintain their strong revenue growth while expanding margins.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, management is expecting revenue of $84.5-85.5 million, representing ~31% revenue growth and was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$78 million. Subscription revenue continues to represent a majority of the business and is expected to be $77-78 million, representing ~36% growth.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance by $17 million, larger than the Q1 revenue beat, signifying management's confidence in the business momentum. Revenue is expected to be $342-344 million, which represents ~32% growth. I believe this remains slightly conservative as it implies quite a bit of deceleration considering the company just posted a 44% revenue growth quarter. If we were to assume 32% growth is correct, we would need to see a quarter or two with revenue growing under 30%, which seems unlikely given the billings growth and current momentum.

Valuation

Coupa remains a technology leader and their continued revenue growth, billings growth, and margin expansion are testaments to this. They have consistently demonstrated they are capable of generating positive earnings all while beating consensus expectations. With management guiding revenue growth to 32% for the year, we should continue to see healthy growth and margin expansion, encouraging investors to pay a premium to own the name.

As the path to increased profitability remains in sight and attainable, it becomes even more challenging to place the right valuation on the stock. The company's current multiple looks to price in a very strong rest of the year, likely including a few more beat and raise quarters.

Data by YCharts

Until recently, Coupa had the lowest revenue multiple of the above peer group, who are all growing 30%+ while expanding margins and become profitable. While these multiples are among the highest in the market, they deserve to be traded at premiums due to their strong financial metrics and potential to completely disrupt their markets.

However, valuation has significantly ramped since the beginning of the year, expanding nearly 8 turns to all-time highs. With the stock trading at ~24x forward revenue, it remains a challenging argument to convince investors now is the time to buy. While compared to other leading software players in the market valuation may appear closer to the median, all of these forward revenue multiples are expensive and should be approached with caution.

However, if we take management's revenue guidance of $343 at the midpoint, we can back into a more reasonable valuation. While this revenue guidance implies a 32% growth rate, I believe we could see something closer to 35% growth considering the strong Q1 beat and billings performance. Assuming revenue for the year comes in closer to 35%, we could see year end revenue of $350 million. If we believe revenue can grow another impressive 30% the year after, we could see revenue of over $450 million, which would represent a multiple of ~19x.

While still very expensive, this multiple is much easier to digest when looking at the above peer group chart. For long-term investors, this is a high quality name that should be held on to over time. For investors new to the name, now would be a great opportunity to follow the stock and buy any dips.

Risks to Coupa could include a quarter revenue or billings miss, which could send the shares down a lot. When a fast growth company experiences a missed quarter, their stock tends to be hit extra hard. In addition, since Coupa's revenue is still relatively small compared to some of their peers such as Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), and SAP (SAP), they do not have as much scale and flexibility in their corporate investments. Valuation also remains a risk due to the ~24.5x forward revenue multiple. This implies investors have a lot of success already priced into the stock and if the company is not able to deliver the consistently strong revenue growth, we could see the multiple contract and the stock come down.

