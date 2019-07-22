Wiley: A Promise Of Gain And Stability

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A), also known as “Wiley,” recently closed its fiscal year without any impressive changes in its financials. The operating revenue was almost the same as its value in the previous year. The rest of the Income Statement key accounts, as well as some pivotal financial ratios, fell a little though they landed above the 10-year average value. On the other hand, the dividend payouts it continued to lavish on the investors substantially increased over the years which could tell why the stock price is still relatively cheap and undervalued when calculated using the Dividend Growth Model.

Remaining Adequate While Sustaining Dividend Growth

Dividends per Share

Over the past decade, the dividends changed in substantial amounts. With an average yearly growth rate of 9.84%, one could easily tell how the dividends became twice as much as its value before. From $0.53 per share in 2009, it has been increasing with a number of occasionally sharp changes, particularly in 2011, 2012, and 2013, when it changed by 17%, 24%, and 15%, respectively. It happened once again in 2015 when it changed by 12.5% as it rose from $1.04 to $1.17 per share. Since then, dividends per share have been supposedly changing by 3 to 5 percent. With its current payout of $1.33 per share, one could not refute the observation that the growth has been keenly felt by the investors. This could even go higher to $1.84 for the next four years as the projection using the Dividend Growth Model shown.

Taken from Dividend Channel

2020-2023 values were projected through the Dividend Growth Model.

Net Income Versus Dividends

Even if net income never showed any drastic growth for the last 10 years, an investor must always determine the importance of the company’s adequacy to suffice or even raise dividend payouts. This scenario could be seen in JW.A financials. It could be quite bothersome for many investors to see that net income has been consistently playing between $100-$200 million while the dividends had exciting changes in some years. Nevertheless, the results spoke of adequacy and consistency. Net income did not have any sharp decreases over the years and stayed within or near the average value, while its gap with the dividends remained wide at $100 million. Moreover, the average Dividend Payout Ratio (DPR) of 37.17 showed that the dividends did not even reach 50 or 60 percent of net income. If the trend of these two would continue, DPR in 2020-2023 would go up to 54.33 on average. With this, it could be proven, that JW.A’s net income remained sufficient to keep paying dividends. One could also deduce that net income would still be high to continue doing so. With the newly acquired companies that could possibly add value to Wiley, as well as the positive view of net income’s growth for the next few years, an investor must be assured of the company’s massive capacity and resources to keep and stimulate its operations and increase the dividends. The probability of a dividend cut could be disregarded for now.

Taken from Dividend Channel and MarketWatch

2020-2023 values were projected through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Wiley’s Financials

Operating Revenue and Operating Income

Wiley presented a generally rising movement of operating revenue since 2009. However, it is essential to determine how and how much it has changed over the years. With an average annual increase of 2.75%, we could say that it was quite slow but not bad at all since it also had its fair share of surprising changes. It became notable in 2015 when it grew by 15.92% ($250 million) as it went up from $1.57 billion to $1.82 billion in just a year. For the next two years, it decreased gradually before rising again in 2018 to $1.80 billion. Meanwhile, 2019 ended two months ago with an almost unchanged value as it only moved by less than one percent.

Boring and slow-moving as it may seem, but one could see how well-managed the core operations of Wiley have been. It was able to maintain its sales at more than a billion and a half. The increasing trend of its value, mixed with the stable condition of the market, one could expect the maintenance and growth of sales. This was reaffirmed by the five-year estimation as it would continue to increase $1.88 billion in 2020 before reaching $2.06 billion in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch

2020-2024 values were projected through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Given the increasing movement of sales, Wiley was able to balance it with the costs and expenses. With an average annual growth rate of 3%, the company was able to control the costs and expenses and keep them below the sales. For the last 10 years, it had an average of $1.38 billion. This was $220 million lower than the sales but remained noticeably high. As a result of this, the operating income was maintained at $200-$300 million. For the next five years, it could be seen that both sales and costs would increase but the former would remain higher. Thus, operating income would be between $230 and $240 million. It could be observed that the core operations of the company have been profitable. It remained stable as there have been no apparent changes. However, the almost unmoving operating income could hardly prove to us how far and high John Wiley & Sons, Inc. could go with regards to efficiency.

Taken from MarketWatch

2020-2024 values were projected through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Income

Non-operating income and expenses did not show any impeccable changes since 2009. This could easily be observed as operating income and net income showed an almost identical trend. With this, one could infer that the profitability of the company depended mostly on its sales and operating costs and expenses. Throughout the years, net income has been playing between $110-$210 million with an average value of $158.6 million. In 2019, it landed at $168 million, almost 10 million higher than the average. The next five years could still not show possibilities of sharp increases or decreases as this would land at $170 million approximately. Nevertheless, what would matter is that the company successfully kept net income above $100 million. The profitability it showed and would show would remain enough to sustain its operations and dividend payouts in the coming years.

Taken from MarketWatch

2020-2024 values were projected through the Linear Trend Analysis.

EPS

Without much changes in Weighted Average Shares (WAV), Wiley's EPS also had an identical trend with operating income and net income over the years. Like the two accounts, it has been moving near the average value. 2020-2024 would still have the same values as the estimation showed. Despite this, we could hardly rebuff the firm and stable profitability that the company maintained for a long time. Likewise, NASDAQ also shared its optimistic outlook for the next three years as EPS would be $2.49, $2.92 and $3.50 in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Taken from MarketWatch

2020-2024 values were projected through the Linear Trend Analysis.

At the end of it all, we must understand that Income Statement only presents values for a specific period- a quarter or a year. It doesn't show the accumulated ones over the years. Having said this, one could tell that the company remained profitable enough to maintain or even raise its operations as shown by the increasing sales. However, the efficiency or the company to manage its costs and expenses has not been enough to show an increasing trend of operating and net income as they both remained in their respective ranges. Nevertheless, as long as the company remains stable and highly adequate, it would still be able to suffice its operations and increase the dividend payments in the succeeding years.

Net Worth

The strength of company's financials relies not only on how much sales and earnings it generates but also how adequate it is to keep covering all the costs, expenses, and other financial obligations for a long time. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has always been profitable from 2009 to 2019. Net income was maintained above $100 million. Despite this, there might be questions regarding its long-term capacity. How sufficient was the company's earnings to continue operating and distributing dividends? It is known to us the vital role of the company's transactions from its sales down to net income. Net income could be used in various ways. It could be used to pay the dividends and save the remaining amount as a reserve in times of need or a stimulant to add the operating capacity of the company through investing in assets and paying its debts and other payables.

With the company's net worth, we could see not only the company's ability to meet all its obligations. And it's not difficult for us to observe that in a decade it already doubled its value. From $510 million, it already went up to $1.18 billion recently. Given this, the capacity of the assets to cover all the liabilities in a single payment has been increasing. The massive amount of net worth showed that the company's net income has been adequate enough to pay the dividends and use the remaining amount to increase the operations. The stability of profitability and the upward movement of solvency showed the company's consistency and long-term sustainability. Even if the company tried to erase all its liabilities there would still be about $1 billion to pay the dividends, reinvest in assets, and rejuvenate the operations. This confirmed the company's high capacity. The long-term sustainability that has been observed here should assure the investors that no possibility of a dividend cut could happen in the foreseeable future.

Taken from MarketWatch

2020-2024 values were projected through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from Dividend Channel and MarketWatch

2020-2023 values were projected through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Stock Price

The Real Value of the Stock Price

For about four weeks, the stock price has been ranging from $44 to $46 with an almost consistent amount of volatility per day. As the trading closed yesterday, it was clear that the stock price decreased again by less than $1. From $44.90 it fell to $44.58. With this amount, an investor is only asked to spend $15.32 for every gain he may have as the PE Ratio suggests. It seems to be quite cheap when being observed. But if we compare it to the dividends using the Dividend Discount Model, is the price worth the risk?

Current Price: $44.58

Dividends Proposed: $1.43 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.0984228024

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.130499967

Derived Price: $48.96768853 or $48.97

From the computation, we can easily say that the stock price is still undervalued and must go up until it lands at the specified value. It could also be the beginning of its continuous upward trend to $48-$50. However, one must always take into consideration the variability and unpredictability of the stock price. There have been a number of noticeable changes in the price. Also, it may be affected by the market and investors' hype, press releases of the company as well as its competitors, and the condition of the industry. One must be cautious and think of all these factors before deciding to invest here.

Potential Growth Drivers

John Wiley & Sons to Acquire Zyante Inc.

As Wiley approached half of 1Q 2020, it announced its agreement it entered into for the acquisition of Zyante. Zyante, being a popular provider of coursewares for STEM and computer science could be of great value to JW.A due to the similarity of field and industry they belonged to. STEM has been more popular as the US Government extended its support to it. The US Department of Education invested $200 million in it and have already made plans for the next five years. Moreover, Idtech made a projected 13% growth in jobs related to STEM courses between 2017 and 2027.

With the growing significance of STEM and computer science knowledge due to the higher demand in the labor market, this could be a timely move on Wiley's part. Also, the expected increase in revenue of Zyante could be of great help for the company to further boost its performance by increasing the variety and quality of the products it has to offer. If the current costs and expenses could be maintained, the addition of Zyante products could further increase the sales and earnings of Wiley. The high adequacy of the company could be sustained more which could result in higher dividends and operations in the succeeding fiscal years.

Wiley to Purchase the Assets of Knewton

Just as FY 2020 opened two months ago, Wiley made an announcement of its intent to buy the assets of Knewton at an unspecified amount. For this reason, the latter's developed coursewares for digitally-driven learning would be added to Wiley. A lot of countries today have been trying to evolve their respective educational systems by adopting other methods. According to the Stanford Social Innovation Review, redefining education has an important role in many countries, particularly developing ones. This is one of the aims of the UN to develop the educational system and improve the quality of life in all nations.

Given the progressive trend in the academe world today, the importance of Wiley has become more evident. With the addition of Knewton, it could be another way to develop more products that would be of great quality to attract more demand and/or reduce the costs and expenses. There could be a fusion of the products of Wiley, Zyanta, and Knewton. If they would be handled well, higher returns for the company and the investors could be realized in time. An increase in the operations would be seen as well.

OhioLINK Creating Central Fund to Have Open Access to Wiley Publications

With the increasing drive for learning, the publication and reading of different studies, research, and other reading materials have been enforced. Given this, OhioLINK, a library consortium formed a partnership for open access to Wiley's publications through the central fund. This would enable the former's affiliated parties to read and gain more information through Wiley's publications and assist them in their Article Publication Charges (APC).

While this would be beneficial for many analysts and researchers, this could add more popularity to Wiley. The partnership could result in more collaborations with other companies and public institutions across the world. This could also fund the company's increase in operations. This would enable the company to operate and earn more which could also be advantageous for all its shareholders in the long-run.

Final Thoughts

John Wiley & Sons proved itself to be consistently profitable with net income maintained higher than $100 million over the past decade. It is observed how it tried to further increase the operations as shown by the upward movement of sales. However, the costs and expenses that increased along with it made it difficult for the company to generate higher earnings then. With a good pricing strategy and strong production, there might have been doubts regarding how efficient the company has been in utilizing all its resources. Though it continued to be viable, the slow growth in its financials seemed to be tedious to watch. Nevertheless, we could also see here the unquestionable adequacy of the company's resources and earnings. The stability of net income showed how it was able to cover the dividend payments. From 2009-2019, the Dividend Payout Ratio was less than 50% which suggested that the company had enough means to continue raising the dividend payments and purchase more assets to reinvigorate the operations.

Having said all these, an investor must try to understand the difference between growth and adequacy of earnings. In Wiley's case, growth was not visible. But adequacy was certain and the data said it all. The increasing movement of net worth could also tell that the earnings of the company have been sustainable. While about 30-40 percent was used for dividend payments, the remaining 60-70 was used as reserves and/or a spur to increase its operating capacity. For the next five years, the company would remain highly adequate and the dividends would be higher as shown in the estimation of both the Linear Trend Forecasting and Dividend Growth Model. The acquisitions and partnerships it did earlier this fiscal year could be of great help to add value to the company's operations and net earnings.

On the other hand, the derived value of the stock could be a precise estimation. Given this, we might see a continuous increase in the next few days. While short-term investors are highly encouraged to invest here due to the strong possibility of an undervalued stock, they are still advised to seek assistance from others and consider other factors that may have a substantial impact on price changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.