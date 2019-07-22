EMLC: Better Than The S&P 500? Yes, EM Bonds

Emerging Market Bonds: A Better Source of Yield

Last November, we told our readers that the rate hike cycle would be short-lived. And this call was made as markets were preparing for a December Fed rate hike, as well as pricing in two to three more rate hikes in 2019. Our reasoning in expecting falling, and not rising interest rates in 2019, was based on that fact that firm valuations would only remain attractive if yields remained low. As the Fed’s unofficial goal is to keep the equity markets aloft, we knew that Jerome Powell and the Fed had to bring rates down to keep the S&P 500 high.

We penned an article last December, “ EM Bonds, A Haven In Rough Seas?”, explaining that the hunt for yield would remain an overriding investment theme in 2019. In this article, we expressed a preference for Emerging Market Bonds, which offer higher yields and provide exposure to attractive Emerging Market currencies.

We reiterate here our bullish outlook on Emerging Market bonds. We recommend the JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC), which is the most liquid vehicle to access the local currency version of Emerging country bonds. The tracker gives balanced exposure to South American, Asian and Eastern European countries. We prefer the EMLC to the larger JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) due to underlying EM currency exposure, as explained below.

As it turns out, from the date we wrote the above article through Thursday July 18, bonds have actually offered much more attractive risk-adjusted returns than equities.

Price Performance, December 3, 2018 – July 17, 2019 Asset Ticker Adjusted Price Return* Standard Deviation Sharpe Ratio U.S. Long Bond TLT +15.6% 9.44% 1.65 Investment Grade Bonds LQD +13.3% 4.13% 3.22 High Yield Bonds JNK +12.6% 6.07% 2.07 Emerging Market Bonds (USD) EMB +13.1% 5.09% 2.57 Emerging Market Bonds (Local Currency) EMLC +10.71% 8.02% 1.33 S&P 500 SPY +8.22% 15.6% 0.52 *Dividends and coupons reinvested

In fact, Emerging Market bonds (along with U.S. bond indexes) have outperformed the S&P 500, despite an amazing first half for equities. Hard currency (USD) Emerging Market bonds have done slightly better than their local currency counterparts since we recommended moving into EM bonds in early December. We reaffirm our call to stay in Emerging Market bonds, particularly local currency bonds. Our call is based on two economic realities:

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are going to suppress rates for the foreseeable future. Most Emerging Market country interest rates key off of U.S. rates. We heard N.Y. Fed President John Williams say this week that the Fed Funds neutral rate is likely under 1%. Jerome Powell said that the Fed’s 2% inflation target will be symmetric. This means that since inflation has undershot the 2% target for some time, the Fed will let inflation overshoot the 2% target for a while before considering a rate hike. Rates are not going higher anytime soon, while inflation is absent. This is an environment in which bonds excel. Fed easing will limit U.S. dollar upside. At the same time, Emerging Market assets are under-owned and their currencies are well below highs seen prior to the Financial Crisis. Diversifying a U.S. dollar portfolio into EM currencies will likely provide a tailwind for portfolios over a longer-term horizon.

The hard currency EM bond index (EMB) offers a 5.51% annual dividend yield while the local currency EM bond index (EMLC) pays 6.16%. This compares to a 1.85% dividend yield on the S&P 500 (SPY). The risk with holding EM bonds is that if the world goes into a deep recession, these assets will depreciate. But the same can be said for equities in general, and to a greater degree. Looking at upside potential versus downside risk, it would seem EM bonds have the advantage over the S&P 500.

Conclusion

We reaffirm our recommendation for Emerging Market local currency bonds. We are up over +10% in our portfolios with the EMLC and plan to hold this position into the next U.S. recession, whenever it may arrive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.