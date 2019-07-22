Barron's Confirms My FedEx Call, As Goldman Does With Micron, It's Semi Time

Netflix is behaving as expected. I want you to exercise restraint and wait for the stock to continue coming in. The market has not yet decided what the full discount should be. I am shooting for just above $275.

Back at the end of June, I used the relatively strong MU news as a sign that we should start accumulating semiconductors. I see AMD as breaking out.

JNJ is confronting headlines, which is hard for them but what we are prepared for. Long-term investors should begin to slowly accumulate. Let's the dividend be your guide.

Update on the "So Bad it's Good" list

I love it when Barron's confirms my calls: FedEx Stock Could Deliver a 33% Total Return

On July 14: Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They're Good - 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Barron's confirms that the eCommerce market is expanding so smartly that it can support FedEx's growth without Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Also, they're in agreement that FedEx is superbly run and that Amazon is not anywhere near as efficient. That means that Amazon will not be competing for general market share any time soon. Most of FedEx's underperformance was due to outsized investment in advancing its logistics systems and to build out their European arm TNT. TNT has not been working out as planned, but the end is near there as well. I recommended it on July 14, so now, you have confirmation of my call. This is a longer-term speculation or long-term investment. Clearly, if the 33% upside is going to happen, then it's still not too late to get in.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNJ has fallen about 16 points since this piece dropped. I wrote in that piece part of the advantage of being a long-term investor is to be able to buy gradually as the stock goes down in price. Using the dividend as a guide, at the time of writing, JNJ dividend was 2.8%. It is now 2.92%. I would keep a close eye on this name and buy another tranche as it gets above 3%. JNJ is fighting the Talc lawsuits instead of settling. This is a gutsy move that, frankly, I wish more big corporations did. I believe the management at JNJ that there is absolutely no asbestos in the talcum powder. They also have issues with the opioid crises. Even though they seem to be a bit player, they are getting drawn into lawsuits. This will further impact the price temporarily. Again, this is a slow money, investment, time is on your side. Let the price come to you, and let the dividend be your guide. The further it falls, the more valuable it is to your retirement account, kids college fund, or whatever.

For 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). We wait for the earnings reports this week.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU)

The positive market reaction to MU pointed to greater optimism that semiconductors oversupply was easing as well. Again, it is comforting to get confirmation from established firms like a Goldman. In my June 26 Note: South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners, I wrote:

Good Numbers from Micron (MU) is good news for "Industrial Rice" MU earnings included word that not only the demand for chips has stopped going down, but it is also actually rising. Even though Micron is up 3 points in the pre-market, there is plenty of upside since MU has the LOWEST P/E ratio in the S&P 500 at 3 times. Even if demand is even not as good as advertised the fact that demand is stabilizing is new news and justifies a higher price. The Japanese who once dominated the memory business used to call DRAM "Industrial Rice", meaning that it was a staple to the entire electronics industry. If DRAM is rising, the rest of the sector will rise as well. With the stabilization/slight growth in demand, I want to reiterate Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and add Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as buys on any weakness.

So, I want to follow my own advice but to focus on AMD, right now. AMD has been chopping around this level for a while, and I suspect it is getting ready to move higher. Check out this chart, please excuse my freehand

As you can see, we have a "Cup and Handle" formation. Even if you don't see it, you still have a year-long rounding bottom, which is a firmly bullish graph as well. You'll also notice the orange line which shows that the previous high of last September has been decidedly bypassed. AMD is breaking out. I would not at all be surprised if it does run another 7 to 10 points or more, once the idea that the recession in semiconductors is now over, gains full currency. I am not turning my back on the other names I mentioned on June 26, nor am I saying that Micron will disappoint holders of that name. In fact, I could see MU at levels well higher from where it is now. It is just that I believe that AMD is taking share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it is holding its own with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). I recently went bullish on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and also the Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). I just see a chart like AMD and I have to comment.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - another update

NFLX continues in weakness (8th straight day), as expected. We have not yet pulled the trigger, but even though the overall market rose, NFLX improved in price but still closed in the red. I expect NFLX to break into the high 200s before we initiate the position. Disney (NYSE:DIS) reports on August 8, and the market sees that DIS fortune is NFLX's misfortune. I continue to firmly believe that this is not a zero-sum game. In fact, I think NFLX has advantages in streaming that DIS will have a difficult time catching up. Still please keep the wallet on the hip until we are sure where the bottom is. I think NFLX holds somewhere above $275, though real support on the chart is just below $250.

Moody's and Fitch have lowered the outlook on Boeing (BA)

I am absolutely unconcerned with what a Fitch or Moody's says. If they would have priced the risk on bonds properly in 2008, maybe I would give a fig about what they say.

Analysts' Corner

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. 27.5% upside from the current price of $27.46.

My Take: SFIX is part of our "New eRetail" list, and it is one of my favorite names in this group.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. 19.1% upside from the current price of $36.10.

My Take: Medallia just went IPO last week. I am surprised by the rapidity that Stifel is initiating a "buy" so soon. Stifel is a decent brokerage, so as you and I evaluate this name, let's keep this in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.