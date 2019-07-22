Shale Oil Production Growth Disappointment Is A Real Risk In H2 2019

Fingers crossed, but the facts and data support a scenario where US shale growth disappoints in H2 2019.

While this scenario may be too good to be true, even the smallest probability of US shale disappointing will be very bullish for oil market balances.

Rig counts are lower y-o-y and this has been a leading indicator for well completion changes y-o-y. If H2 2019 well completions fall ~5% y-o-y, US oil production will be-flat.

But there are a lot of data points that suggest this won't happen.

We are assuming US oil production to grow to 13.3 mb/d into year-end.

Note: This report was first published to HFI Research subscribers on June 30th, 2019. For more exclusive reports like this, see here for more info.

In a discussion this week we had with Open Square Capital's Nelson Wu, we pointed out that our scenario for ~380 mbbls by year-end for US crude storage uses the assumption that US oil production is currently at ~12.7 mb/d and growing to ~13.3 mb/d.

Nelson rightfully pointed out that it makes sense to "pad" the estimate because of how wrong we have been on US shale, but realistically, he didn't even see the possibility of additional growth from US shale.

We stepped back and thought for a second about the possibility of a slowdown in US shale. Is this even possible? For starters, we know that US shale executives are getting slammed from energy investors about the "grow at any cost" mentality. Second, we know that US shale producers have now been completely shut-off from the capital markets, which was the primary source of funding for growth. Third, a falling rig count and falling fracspread count lead us to believe that maybe US shale is indeed slowing down.

The frightening thing about any of this is that the world has become complacent on the idea that US shale will continue to grow forever. Rystad Energy came out boasting that US oil production would reach ~25 mb/d by 2030, 10-years of undisturbed growth. But is the outlook really that rosy?

There are a few data points at the moment that suggests a potentially different outlook for US shale going forward.

For example, Rystad Energy's assumption for 13.4 mb/d US oil production exit this year assumes well completions remain elevated y-o-y.

One key fact to keep in mind is that the Gulf of Mexico is now at its peak oil production. Going forward, GOM will not be contributing to any more growth to US oil production. By most estimates, GOM is going to decrease to ~1.85 mb/d by the end of 2020 due to natural decline.

For Rystad Energy's assumption to be correct, US shale needs to complete 15 to 17k wells per year.

So here are some of the charts we are looking at that would prevent well completions from increasing to this range.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The first chart is self-explanatory. We wanted to see the correlation between WTI price changes y-o-y versus well completion changes y-o-y. As expected, big shifts up and down WTI y-o-y have a big impact on well completion changes y-o-y. There is clearly a lag effect, but with WTI lower y-o-y, well completion changes y-o-y is also moving lower.

Then if we overlap it with the absolute well completion per month figure, we can see that we are currently near the all-time high and well completions decreased slightly in May. But now if you take into account the leading indicator which is WTI change y-o-y, then absolute well completions will come back down to around ~1,100 wells per month or 13,200 wells per year.

Source: EIA, Baker Hughes, HFI Research

The second chart shows the change in horizontal rig count y-o-y overlapped with US shale oil basin well completion changes y-o-y. As you can see, horizontal rig counts are now lower y-o-y, which tends to be a leading indicator for well completions y-o-y.

Horizontal rig counts currently suggest a decrease of ~8.5% y-o-y. If well completions mimic this and fall y-o-y by 5% in H2 2019, then total well completions in 2019 will be 15,066 with this being heavily weighted to the first half of 2019.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Using this well completion level, we arrived at US shale oil growth of ~1.05 mb/d for 2019.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And here's a look at US Lower 48 ex-GOM oil production growth y-o-y:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

By this estimate, US shale oil production growth m-o-m going forward will decelerate. The H1 2019 growth is ~1.4 mb/d, which implies H2 growth will only be ~600k b/d.

If that's the case, then US oil production as a whole has flatlined for the rest of the year...

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Now combining this last data point with what we are seeing on the natural gas side, and we think this all matches up. Permian gas takeaway capacity is expected to increase by ~1.5 Bcf/d by year-end and this would match the ~9.9 mb/d for Lower 48 ex-GOM oil production volume.

9.9 mb/d + 1.95 mb/d (GOM) + 0.48 mb/d (Alaska) = 12.33 mb/d US oil production

Now include ~250k b/d of unexplainable adjustment and we get ~12.58 mb/d which is where US oil production is currently pegged at today according to our production matrix.

Finally, if you look at the noisier weekly natural gas production, and you quickly realize that US oil production growth may finally be stalling entirely.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Too good to be true?

While the logic may support the analysis, we are fearful of this forecast for one very simple reason - it may just be too good to be true.

Here's why we say that... For example, if we assume flat US oil production of say ~12.7 mb/d into year-end, somethings going to have to give. Because the projected US crude draw is 140 million barrels.

That's likely too good to be true.

Another reason we say this is because WTI will likely respond the moment it realizes US shale oil production is slowing down. We would see this via the weekly US oil storage reports, which would then push oil prices higher. Could US shale producers start responding more positively to higher prices? Definitely, so this is another risk factor to this forecast.

But all of this is just a risk to the downside for US oil production and not the other way around. As we've learned from our past mistakes, let's just give US shale the benefit of the doubt, and if they surprise to the downside, then it's just more gravy to the upside.

What we are simply showing in this article is that the facts support potentially lower US oil production growth in H2 2019. Assuming that well completions fall in-line with ~15,000 wells this year, we see US shale production growth in H2 2019 to average only ~600k b/d. This would then imply a flat US oil production trajectory for the rest of the year.

Lastly, even Rystad Energy's own data tracker shows a drop-off in wells fracked in the US.

Maybe all of this is too good to be true, but even if this is even remotely accurate and US oil production growth doesn't reach ~13.3 mb/d, then our forecast for sub ~380 mbbls in US crude storage is secured.

Fingers crossed, but the facts and data support a scenario where US shale growth disappoints in H2 2019.

Source: EIA, PointLogic, HFI Research

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research subscribers received reports like these on a weekly basis. If you would like to start receiving our exclusive write-ups, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.