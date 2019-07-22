Asure: Big Brother Is Watching

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) operates in the highly competitive Human Capital Management (HCM) industry. With approximately $100 million in sales, Asure is not one of the bigger players in the industry but has managed to grow using an aggressive acquisition strategy, catering to a second industry called Workspace Management, and introducing a line of hardware sensors for the workplace.

2019 will be a year that Asure consolidates a recent string of acquisitions and ramps up its sales staff for future growth. I expect that revenues and profits will not be overly impressive this year, but I would not sit on this opportunity. At under $9, Asure's stock price is grossly undervalued and given the company's aggressive growth strategy, it is best to get in now. Asure is a Growth At a Reasonable Price (GARP) opportunity and I am assigning it a Buy rating.

Competition

Asure's situation is unique in that none of its HCM competitors offers workspace solutions. According to Asure's latest presentation materials, the combined HCM/workspace Total Addressable Market (TAM) is estimated to be as much as $30 billion.

HCM - Competition includes ADP, Kronos, Paylocity, Ultimate Software, Ceridian among others.

Workspace management - Competition includes Dean Evans & Associates, Inc., AgilQuest Corporation and Condeco Ltd.

Sensors

Not only is Asure a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company but with the new line of sensors, Asure now also operates as a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) business. The suite of sensors includes environmental monitoring, detection of conference room occupation, and a time clock with facial recognition that will reduce time theft. According to the company, Asure is the "only known company to have both geospatial and facial recognition technology working together for mobile time tracking." Yes... Big brother has finally arrived!

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to SaaS companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I have developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Asure had a strong year compared to its software peers with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 53%, while the software industry as a whole grew by 16%.

Part of the reason for the strong revenue growth is due to the string of acquisitions, including 7 in 2018 and 1 this year.

SG&A Expense

Unlike most SaaS companies, Asure has managed to keep SG&A under control while the company is growing. The SG&A expense is approximately 60% of total revenues. A hyper-growth company such as Okta (OKTA) typically has 100+% SG&A to sales. A mature software company would have a figure of less than 50%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Asure's free cash flow margin TTM has been in a slow decline since mid-2012 and is currently sitting at -4.4%.

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule of 40 Applied to Asure

Asure's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 53%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -4.4%. Therefore:

Revenue growth + FCF margin = 53% - 4.4% = 48.6%

Since the calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that Asure is in good shape financially, although I suspect that revenue will be lower in future years. I will be keeping a close eye on the Rule of 40 for Asure.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth based on 77 stocks from my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side. Apparently, all SaaS CEOs are clones of some very conservative financial guy as they all give conservative guidance!

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, Asure is sitting well below the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales figure is better than almost all of its peers. In my estimation, Asure is undervalued. Keep in mind that this is a relative valuation based on a universe of SaaS stocks, not an absolute valuation that one would attempt to calculate with a discounted cash flow model.

Stock Price

The recent pullback in stock price provides an ideal opportunity to buy shares as the price is now slightly higher than the support level of $8.40.

Investment Risks

An investment in Asure comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels and little in the way of profits. If a crash occurs, it is likely that Asure will crash along with the general market.

Asure's profitability is to some extent dependent on the economy, and a recession could cause a downturn in company revenues and profits.

There is also the possibility that the new initiatives undertaken by Asure may not be endorsed by customers.

Summary and Conclusions

Asure operates in two very competitive industries: HCM and workspace management. Asure is the only company selling into both markets. Combined the two industries have a TAM of $30 billion. Asure has revenues of $100 million and has lots of potential for growth given the size of the TAM.

Asure scores well on the Rule of 40 and has other positive factors going for it, such as reasonably low SG&A expense for a SaaS, and low price tag. According to my relative valuation scheme, Asure is very undervalued.

While 2019 will be a year of consolidation of the many acquisitions made over the last 2 years and sales and marketing is being ramped, I believe that now is the time to buy. The stock may not remain so undervalued in the future.

