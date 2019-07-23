Colgate's New CEO Is Turning The Company Down The Wrong Highway

Noel Wallace, the new CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (CL), is already steering the company in the wrong direction with the announcement that Colgate is buying the anti-aging cosmetic company, Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques, for about $1.7 billion (1.495 billion euros). This seems like “deja vu all over again”. The proposed purchase reminds me of their purchase of Helena Rubenstein in 1973 that they effectively bought for $5.27 billion in CL stock, but sold it for only $20 million cash in 1980 after very disappointing results.

Limited Information About Filorga

Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques is a privately held French company that is owned by the equity fund HLD and Didler Tabary. Last April, Les Echos reported that the company was looking for a buyer. According to that article, revenue in 2018 was 180 million euros and EBITDA was expected to be about 50 million euros in 2019 on revenue of 250 million euros. This would indicate that Colgate would be paying about 30x 2019 EBITDA. I am not sure about the correctness of these numbers, especially since in early 2017, management was quoted as stating they were aiming for a revenue target of 200 million euros in 2017. It could also indicate that Filorga management has been overly optimistic in their prior goals. (Note: a recent Seeking Alpha article by The Value Investor was estimating revenue of about $150 million.)

Anti-Aging Cosmetic Market

The anti-aging cosmetic market is extremely competitive with a large number of cosmetic and other consumer product companies trying to gain market share. According to a study by Orbis Research the global anti-aging market is expected to grow 5.3% annually over the next few years.

Source Mordor Intelligence

Some of Filorga products use hyaluronic acid to reduce the impact of aging on skin. They sell face and hand creams that are often priced over $50 per container to the high-end market. Because their financial have not been released to the public it is impossible to accurately estimate how much of their growth has come from acquiring other companies and how much was from organic growth.

Not only is Colgate trying to expand into this growing market, it is also moving into different forms of marketing outside of their traditional distribution business model and this could be a big problem for them. Filorga sells many of their products to medical professionals. This is not a market that Colgate has expertise in. In the U.S., Filogra has partnered with Nordstrom (JWN) to sell the anti-aging cosmetics. This also is a different market than their traditional retail market. In addition, Filogra distributes their products via the travel retail channel. While Colgate may sell some of their products at stores in airports, they do not have experience in selling products in small stand-alone stores/counters in airports.

Unlike most other cosmetic products, anti-aging products do not show immediate results. When a woman puts on lipstick or mascara she sees immediate results and has immediate satisfaction. Often the results from anti-aging cosmetics are not immediate and any positive satisfaction for consumers could take months or longer. One wonders how large the market is for consumers to pay over $50 for a product. Is a purchase based on trust or hope?

Another problem that Colgate faces is that they do not have a large portfolio of different cosmetic products/brands aim at the life-cycle of the female consumer-from tweens to old age. Their major competitors do. I would not be surprised that Colgate makes other acquisitions in cosmetic industry to fill in the missing age/product markets.

Many Prior Purchases Were Disasters

Colgate faces the problem of mature growth for many of their products and international markets. They have been extremely successful over the years growing in international markets as countries improved from under-developed to high growth economies. Shareholders were rewarded with huge gains in stock prices since 1980. It seems that the new CEO, Noel Wallace, has growth ideas that remind me of David Foster, who was CEO for most of the 1970’s until he was fired. Foster was a disaster. I sold my Colgate stock in early 2018, which I had held for many decades, because of talks I had with people about the ambitions of Mr. Wallace and my worries he will be another Mr. Foster.

Mr Foster had Colgate buy Helena Rubenstein in 1973 for 4,533,301 shares of CL stock. Because of many stock splits since 1973, those shares currently have a market value of $5.27 billion (using latest price of $72.70). After Foster was fired, the new CEO sold Helena Rubenstein for just $20 million cash. A major reason given for the purchase of Helena Rubenstein was they wanted to get into the anti-aging cosmetic market that HR served. Sounds familiar. (They also had a variety of perfumes targeted to the “mature” market.)

During the 1970’s Colgate made many purchases using their stock. They bought Ram Golf, Bancroft Racket, Etonic shoes, Kendall, Riviana Foods, and many other companies completely unrelated to their core business. It was a disaster. During the 1980’s they sold almost all of them at extreme discount prices. For example, the current market value for the CL shares issued to buy Riviana Foods is currently worth $8.06 billion. They sold Riviana Foods in 1986 for only $100 million cash.

Yellow Flags

Their press release and 8-K announcing the proposed purchase of Filorga contained only very limited information about Filorga. While the purchase may not have much of an impact on Colgate’s bottom line, it still is a $1.7 billion transaction and not just some token purchase.

For company being bought for over a billion dollars, Filorga’s website looks very unprofessional. The “$” is placed at the right side of the dollar amount and not on the left side. If you click on “FREE SAMPLES” it takes you to a Q&A and not to information about free samples. There are other problems with the website and these issues do raise some concerns about the quality of management.

My Big Worry

I worry that the proposed purchase of Filorga is just the beginning of Wallace’s plan to grow operations via acquisitions. To make acquisitions that collectively have even a modest impact on their current $2.4 billion earnings (2018), you would need the collective earnings to add about 20% or $480 million after factoring in interest costs on the additional debt. Depending upon the actual purchase price earnings multiples, debt could increase by $15 billion to pay for these purchases. (Assuming they use debt/cash and not equity.)

Colgate currently has a very conservative balance sheet of about $6.4 billion in long-term debt compared to their current equity capitalization of $62.4 billion. While adding $15 billion in debt would most likely not make the company a risky investment, but it would make very conservative investors worried.

Conclusion

The stock price has recovered the last few months mostly because interest rates have dropped and not because of any major improvement in operations. I would rather own Coca-Cola (KO) that yields 3.11% instead of Colgate that yields only 2.37%.

While Colgate has been conservatively managed for many years, I am very worried that any attempt by their new CEO to accelerate growth by making acquisitions using debt could be counter-productive. I seriously worry that Noel Wallace might be a David Foster disaster 2.0. I owned CL stock since the early 1950's and sold it in early 2018 based in part because I worried that the board would let Mr. Wallace make purchases and leverage the balance sheet with more debt.

I expect to hear more about Mr. Wallace's plans during the July 26 conference call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some of my relatives still hold CL. I have sold covered calls against KO.