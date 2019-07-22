Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat

What is a Moat

Investors often claim that businesses have impenetrable moats, conjuring up images of flaming arrows and wide ditches filled with crocodiles. A moat is just another word describing a competitive advantage. Competitive advantages are rare and arise from demand or scale advantages that create barriers to entry for competitors. Firms that operate with a moat can earn economic profits, i.e., profits above their cost of capital.

It should be very difficult for a REIT to have a demand advantage in a competitive real estate market with commoditized space. Achieving economies of scale should also be difficult given the overall size (public and private) of the real estate market.

It is often stated that Realty Income (O) has a moat and the most common claim is that the firm has a cost of capital advantage over competitors. If Realty Income (O) has a competitive advantage, i.e., a moat, the firm should earn higher margins than competitors driving higher profits and cash flows.

We will analyze the moat in a risk-adjusted framework and compare Realty Income to its closest competitor National Retail Properties (NNN), and new entrant STORE Capital (STOR) over a shorter time frame. First, we will estimate investment returns using a cash based ROIC (return on invested capital) calculation that attempts to address the depreciation issue that complicates REIT analysis. Importantly, REIT specific metrics such as FFO and AFFO are not necessary for this analysis. Next, we estimate each firms' cost of capital over time. Finally, and most important, we will compare investment returns to the cost of capital to see if the firms have historically earned economic profits.

Measuring Investment Returns

Traditional ROIC measures investment returns to all capital providers. The numerator is operating income adjusted for taxes, and the denominator is invested capital. The following presents our ROIC estimates for both firms going back to 1997:

The above chart and data table present ROIC estimates starting in the high single digits around 9% and declining to approximately 4.5-6% for both firms. Note that the big drop off in Realty Income's ROIC from 2011-2014 and beyond is mostly due to higher depreciation expenses as a percentage of sales, i.e., a decrease in the estimated useful life of buildings. The following are summary statistics for the period:

Entire Period 1997-2018 Traditional ROIC Average Median Volatility Realty Income 6.8% 7.2% 1.6% NNN 6.1% 5.7% 1.3%

There is a problem. The above returns are lower than our estimates of each firms' WACC (weighted average cost of capital) in many years, which would destroy value, and that doesn't make sense given long-term mid-teen total returns for both firms. The following chart estimates the total return of an original $10,000 investment ("VAL") , and the annualized total returns ("ANN") from 1997 through July 19, 2019:

The major problem with using traditional ROIC to estimate returns for these REITS is the accounting treatment of depreciation. Many investors, including us in this case, believe that depreciation overstates the actual expense and distorts the operating income figure and estimates of cash flow generation.

We propose a cash based ROIC calculation that attempts to remove the effect of accounting depreciation on investment returns.

Cash Based ROIC

In our cash based ROIC calculation we have added depreciation expense back to the numerator, and accumulated depreciation to the denominator. In our opinion this gives us a better estimate of investment returns for both companies:

The following are the summary statistics for the period:

Entire Period 1997-2018 Cash Based ROIC Average Median Volatility Realty Income 8.4% 8.5% 0.9% NNN 7.3% 7.3% 1.2%

Impressively, Realty Income has earned over a full 1% higher over the period than National Retail Properties (NNN) with lower volatility. NNN is a widely respected company and is often considered a blue-chip REIT.

The Cost of Capital

We estimated each firms' historic cost of equity and historic cost of debt and the capital structure weights of both to estimate the WACC. The intent is to estimate a forward-looking cost of capital on January 1 of each year. We will explain the process.

Cost of Equity

We estimated each firms' cost of equity using a CAPM (capital asset pricing model) framework. There are 3 inputs:

Risk-free rate Beta (relative measure of market risk) Equity risk premium

For each calendar year (Jan 1) we used the yield on the 10 YR treasury as the risk-free rate. The beta is each firms' historical long-term beta. The equity risk premium is an "implied" premium calculated and available on Professor Aswath Damodaran's website.

Cost of Debt

The cost of debt estimate is the risk-free rate plus the BBB option-adjusted corporate bond risk premium.

WACC

The cost of equity and debt are multiplied by their weights in the capital structure. The following are our estimates:

Realty Income does not appear to have a cost of capital advantage over NNN. This makes sense since both firms have similar levels of market risk measured by their historic betas, and had investment grade credit ratings over the time frame. What is more likely is that both firms have a cost of capital advantage over private investors. The following are the summary statistics for the period:

Entire Period 1997-2018 WACC Average Median Volatility Realty Income 6.7% 6.3% 1.5% NNN 6.7% 6.6% 1.5%

Risk Adjusted Returns

We compared each firms annual cash based ROIC to its annual WACC. The spread between the two measures economic profits. We will refer to this as an EVA spread (economic value added):

(Author Estimates, Financial Statements pulled from S&P Global IQ)

There are several years post financial crisis that both firms did not earn their cost of capital. This was due to a spike in market-based risk premiums,which is out of firm control, not returns on capital. Both firms continued to earn strong and consistent cash based ROIC. The following are the summary statistics:

Entire Period 1997-2018 EVA Spread Average Median Volatility Realty Income 1.7% 2.3% 1.6% NNN 0.6% 0.6% 1.9%

Our estimates show both firms earning returns in excess of their cost of capital. We prefer to look at the median, and this is where Realty Income really shines over the historical period with returns about 2.3% above the cost of capital, and about 1.7% higher than NNN. It is possible that Realty Incomes incremental EVA spread over NNN explains the stock price outperformance over the period. This is also evidence that Realty Income may have possessed a moat over this time period.

The New Entrant

Moat driven barriers to entry can thwart new entrants into a sector. In 2014 STORE Capital (STOR) went public. Next, we compare the recent results of Realty Income, NNN, and STOR using the same approach as above. If there are strong barriers to entry STOR should not be able to perform on the same level as Realty Income.

Cash Based ROIC

Following are cash based ROIC estimates for all firms over the past 5 years, followed by summary statistics:

Last 5 Years 2014-2018 Cash Based ROIC Average Median Volatility Realty Income 7.2% 7.2% 0.1% NNN 7.5% 7.4% 0.1% STOR 7.4% 7.5% 0.2%

Over this 5-year time period Realty Income does not appear to have an advantage over peers. Returns are in-line and very slightly below both peers.

Cost of Capital

Following are WACC estimates for all firms over the past 5 years, followed by summary statistics:

Last 4 Years 2015-2018 WACC Average Median Volatility Realty Income 4.9% 4.8% 0.5% NNN 5.0% 4.9% 0.5% STOR 5.1% 4.9% 0.4%

Here again we see WACC estimates in-line, with Realty Income having the slightest edge.

EVA Spread

Finally, we will compare all three firms in our risk-adjusted framework looking at the spread between cash based ROIC and WACC followed by summary statistics:

Last 4 Years 2015-2018 EVA Spread Average Median Volatility Realty Income 2.2% 2.4% 0.5% NNN 2.4% 2.6% 0.5% STOR 2.3% 2.4% 0.3%

Again, not much differentiation here with all three firms having similar EVA spreads. However, we note that all three have strong spreads over their cost of capital north of 2%.

The Source of Outperformance

Realty Income's outperformance over the long-term is almost entirely due to higher ROIC, not a cost of capital advantage. The cost of capital advantage was minimal to nonexistent. Higher adjusted operating income (similar to EBITDA) margins drove the higher ROIC. The following are our adjusted operating income margin estimates for the time period:

Realty Income's margin was remarkably steady over the time period at 90%. National Retail Properties suffered a large drop off in 2002 and significantly underperformed until 2013. Note the difference in volatility in the summary statistics:

Entire Period 1997-2018 Last 5 Years 2014-2018 Adj. Op Income Margin Average Median Volatility Average Median Volatility Realty Income 89.7% 89.8% 1.3% 88.9% 89.1% 0.5% NNN 81.3% 84.1% 9.5% 88.2% 87.8% 2.2% STOR 89.6% 89.5% 0.3%

Importantly, over the past 5 years we estimate that Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Store Capital (STOR) have all earned similar margins. In 2018 all three firms had margins in the 89-90% range.

Was there a Moat?

Over the time period analyzed (since 1997) Realty Income outperformed its closest peer National Retail Properties as measured by EVA spread by a significant margin (2.3% Vs. 0.6%). This is consistent with Realty Income's equity total return outperformance. Our estimates identify higher ROIC as the driver of the higher EVA spread, not a cost of capital advantage. Was the higher ROIC the result of a moat? The company may have had a moat on the economies of scale side. The firm had much higher and consistent operating margins over the long term - evidence of a potential moat. However, we cannot say for sure if the higher margin was due to a moat, superior capital allocation by O management, or poor capital allocation for a period by NNN management driving lower margins.

Is there a Moat?

Including STORE Capital in the peer set and analyzing a much shorter time period shows strong EVA spreads for all three firms, i.e, strong sector returns. All three have similar ROIC with Realty Income slightly trailing. The margin advantage that Realty Income enjoyed seems to have dissipated as STOR and NNN have similarly strong operating margins currently around 90%. Again, we don't see much differentiation in the cost of capital with Realty Income slightly ahead. Realty Income did receive a credit upgrade to A- in 2018, which should allow it to access cheaper debt, probably 30 basis points or so better than NNN. However, the cost of equity is similar, is a much higher weight in the capital structure, and has a much larger effect on the cost of capital.

Conclusion

A moat is an advantage that allows a firm to earn higher returns than competitors. Realty Income may have operated with a moat in the past evidenced by higher operating margins than blue chip peer NNN. Our estimates show little to no cost of capital advantage.

Does Realty Income have a moat going forward? It doesn't appear so regarding NNN and STOR. All three firms are reporting similarly strong ROIC and similar costs of capital. If Realty Income had a moat on the economies of scale side it was not strong enough to create barriers to entry, the sector is too big for that, this is evidenced by the strong performance of Store Capital since IPO.

Is a moat even required? Maybe not, Realty Income continues to generate ROIC 2% above its cost of capital creating wealth for shareholders. It is possible that a firm specific moat will become visible during the next market downturn, but we will have to wait for evidence in the operating fundamentals.

Perhaps there is a sector moat driven by the consistency of the triple-net model. We have estimated that all three firms currently have similar margins and a similar cost of capital. However, there is a strong possibility that all three of these public firms have a cost of capital advantage over private investors driven by access to diversified public markets investors.

