In a recent article entitled "The Dark Side of BDC Investments," we lay out the investment thesis for BDCs in today’s market environment:

(1) High Dividend Yield: in a low yield environment with treasuries paying just north of 2%, BDCs catch all the attention with their 8-12% dividend yields.

(2) Simple Business Model: BCDs source capital at cost X and attempt to reinvest it with return Y - aiming to earn the spread in between. It is simple to understand and particularly profitable if done well.

(3) Strong Growth Potential: in an expanding economy, BDCs tend to outperform. Demand for loans is high, and BDCs are filling a void that traditional banks cannot fill. With GDP growing at 3%, BDCs are enjoying rapid growth - leading to price appreciation.

(4) Prospects for High Total Returns: With high dividend yields and strong growth potential, BDCs are in a great place to produce superior total returns as long as the economic expansion continues.

Higher yield combined with high growth and upside is a recipe for spectacular investment results. However, as you have probably heard in the past:

"There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."

And with BDCs, investors have to be particularly cautious in their selection as there exists a "Dark Side" to the sector with:

Self-interested and dishonest management teams.

Higher volatility and significant disparities in performance.

And lack of dedicated investment research.

Today, in an effort to take this discussion even further, we add three more issues to the list. Over the years, we have found that (1) “fake value”, (2) dilutive growth, and (3) biased investment reports are leading reasons for poor investment decisions.

The "Dark Side" of BDCs is a real thing, and if you want to avoid stepping on a landmine, you better be aware of the following issues and know how to dodge them:

#1 - Fake Value

There exist large disparities in valuation multiples between different BDCs. As an example…

BDC A may trade at 6x Cash flow…

may trade at 6x Cash flow… While BDC B trades at 10x Cash flow.

Many investors are quick to suppose that BDC A is undervalued here, when in fact, it could well be overpriced relative to BDC B. Investment research is relatively rare in this sector and analysts are quick to jump to conclusions.

In reality, there are a lot of valid reasons that can lead to a lower cash flow multiple and concentrating the analysis on the valuation can be very dangerous.

(1) Excessive leverage

(2) Risky Lending Strategies

(3) Conflicts of interest

Many BDCs are “seemingly” cheap when you look at their valuation, but really they are nothing more than overleveraged time bombs that should be avoided at all cost. We like to call this “fake value”.

A notorious example here is the case of Prospect Capital (PSEC). Back in 2016, the company attracted a lot of investors due to its unusually high dividend yield and low valuation multiple relative to peers.

Just a few years later, many investors got a taste of what "Fake Value" really is:

However, a prudent investor would have seen numerous red flags signaling the impending dividend cut as it suffered from excessive leverage, dilutive equity issuances, and mistreatment from its management.

Don’t let a low valuation seduce you. More often than not, the discount is well-justified and it is a mistake to go for the cheapest option in the BDC space.

#2 - Dilutive Growth

Just like any other public company, BDCs want to grow to achieve greater scale and notoriety. The issue here is that often this growth may not be beneficial to investors. In many cases, it is actually quite the opposite if this growth comes at the cost of dilution.

We regularly see BDCs take on new investments to grow an ever-larger portfolio. However, there is no benefits in doubling the cash flow if you also more than double the share count – leading declining cash flow on a per-share basis.

In reality, the management teams are often eager to grow the portfolio in order to justify higher fees and/or salaries. We call this behavior: “empire building” and it is the main reason for underperformance in the BDC sector. Earlier we mentioned PSEC, which would have a perfect example of that.

To avoid the cost of dilutive growth, we suggest that you stick to high quality BDCs that are well-managed for the benefit of shareholders. This comes with a price tag – but it is well worth it. We primarily look for internally managed BDCs that have high insider ownership and a track record of respecting shareholders.

Finally, trust, but verify! If a BDC suddenly starts raising more equity, but its share price is at a very low level (high yield and/or discount to NAV) - this is a good indicator of pain ahead.

#3 Biased Research Reports

Last but not least, investment research on BDC opportunities is rare and its objectiveness is often questionable. I have found that BDCs are always eager to get attention from investors and will often directly reach out to analysts (including me) in an attempt to sweet talk them into giving a positive review of the company.

By sweet talk, I do not mean anything more than a phone call or invitation to an event, but nonetheless, it will often have an impact (generally positive) on the analyst's views who may then write a biased investment report.

We are often directly approached by BDC, REIT and MLP management teams who wish we would give them the green light. We welcome discussions, but we are also very careful to not let any biases influence our thinking. We suspect that this is not the case for everyone.

Even worse than some sweet talk, there exists an entire industry of "company-sponsored research" in which BDCs will pay analysts to produce and distribute "independent research" on their companies. It should be clear to everyone that it leads to sizable conflicts, and while it's strictly forbidden on the Seeking Alpha website - it remains a common practice in the research industry.

BDC Investment Idea - An Example of a Good Opportunity

A good BDC opportunity is one that trades at a discount to its peer, but most importantly:

Does not partake in dilutive growth. Is conservatively financed. And well managed in the shareholder's best interest.

This is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines. As an example, for every investment that we make, we reject about 10 other alternatives:

BDC can provide ample rewards to those willing to put in the work, but they also can be remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems.

Here's one small-cap BDC that passed our stringent selection process: Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Put shortly, HTGC is one of those “higher quality” BDCs that can be trusted by investors. It is well-managed in the best interest of shareholders by a management team with a track record of excellence.

The company has a sector-leading portfolio with a “true” first lien senior portfolio. Substantially all of its debt investments have short term amortizing maturities (~3 years) which mitigates risks and provides consistent liquidity.

Most importantly, the company has good potential for accreditive growth (on a per share basis) with good access to equity capital at a premium to NAV; and a solid balance sheet which could handle increased borrowing.

It is not risk-free – but this is a high-quality BDC with an attractive portfolio, unique strategy and good management on sale at a 10% dividend yield that is fully covered. Is it the cheapest BDC out there? Sure not. In fact, the shares trade at a healthy premium to NAV at the moment. But for this level of quality, investors are getting good value for a long term investment that is likely to outperform most peers of lower quality.

It's by targeting this type of high-quality undervalued small-cap BDCs (and other REITs and MLPs) that we aim to outperform the broader market indexes - all while earning higher income. As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.2% with a conservative 68% payout ratio despite a yield that is almost the quadruple of the S&P500 (SPY). Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x cash flow - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

Source: The Author

Closing Notes: BDCs Are Wonderful (if you pick the right ones…)

Priced at a deep discount to the broader equity market, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the more obscure and less crowded BDC space.

You must, however, exercise very prudent attention to your selection as return disparities can be massive.

It is important to understand that you do not need to know how to pick the best 1% out of the BDC sector to earn good results. That is not realistic. It is enough if you know how to identify the bottom 20%, eliminate them from your list, and invest in the remaining good companies that are offered at attractive valuations. Investment performance is just as much driven by your worst losers as your best winners. Avoid the big losers, and your average performance will improve tremendously.