In a recent article entitled "The Dark Side of BDC Investments," we lay out the investment thesis for BDCs in today’s market environment:
Higher yield combined with high growth and upside is a recipe for spectacular investment results. However, as you have probably heard in the past:
"There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."
And with BDCs, investors have to be particularly cautious in their selection as there exists a "Dark Side" to the sector with:
Today, in an effort to take this discussion even further, we add three more issues to the list. Over the years, we have found that (1) “fake value”, (2) dilutive growth, and (3) biased investment reports are leading reasons for poor investment decisions.
The "Dark Side" of BDCs is a real thing, and if you want to avoid stepping on a landmine, you better be aware of the following issues and know how to dodge them:
There exist large disparities in valuation multiples between different BDCs. As an example…
Many investors are quick to suppose that BDC A is undervalued here, when in fact, it could well be overpriced relative to BDC B. Investment research is relatively rare in this sector and analysts are quick to jump to conclusions.
In reality, there are a lot of valid reasons that can lead to a lower cash flow multiple and concentrating the analysis on the valuation can be very dangerous.
(1) Excessive leverage
(2) Risky Lending Strategies
(3) Conflicts of interest
Many BDCs are “seemingly” cheap when you look at their valuation, but really they are nothing more than overleveraged time bombs that should be avoided at all cost. We like to call this “fake value”.
A notorious example here is the case of Prospect Capital (PSEC). Back in 2016, the company attracted a lot of investors due to its unusually high dividend yield and low valuation multiple relative to peers.
Just a few years later, many investors got a taste of what "Fake Value" really is:
However, a prudent investor would have seen numerous red flags signaling the impending dividend cut as it suffered from excessive leverage, dilutive equity issuances, and mistreatment from its management.
Don’t let a low valuation seduce you. More often than not, the discount is well-justified and it is a mistake to go for the cheapest option in the BDC space.
Just like any other public company, BDCs want to grow to achieve greater scale and notoriety. The issue here is that often this growth may not be beneficial to investors. In many cases, it is actually quite the opposite if this growth comes at the cost of dilution.
We regularly see BDCs take on new investments to grow an ever-larger portfolio. However, there is no benefits in doubling the cash flow if you also more than double the share count – leading declining cash flow on a per-share basis.
In reality, the management teams are often eager to grow the portfolio in order to justify higher fees and/or salaries. We call this behavior: “empire building” and it is the main reason for underperformance in the BDC sector. Earlier we mentioned PSEC, which would have a perfect example of that.
To avoid the cost of dilutive growth, we suggest that you stick to high quality BDCs that are well-managed for the benefit of shareholders. This comes with a price tag – but it is well worth it. We primarily look for internally managed BDCs that have high insider ownership and a track record of respecting shareholders.
Finally, trust, but verify! If a BDC suddenly starts raising more equity, but its share price is at a very low level (high yield and/or discount to NAV) - this is a good indicator of pain ahead.
Last but not least, investment research on BDC opportunities is rare and its objectiveness is often questionable. I have found that BDCs are always eager to get attention from investors and will often directly reach out to analysts (including me) in an attempt to sweet talk them into giving a positive review of the company.
By sweet talk, I do not mean anything more than a phone call or invitation to an event, but nonetheless, it will often have an impact (generally positive) on the analyst's views who may then write a biased investment report.
We are often directly approached by BDC, REIT and MLP management teams who wish we would give them the green light. We welcome discussions, but we are also very careful to not let any biases influence our thinking. We suspect that this is not the case for everyone.
Even worse than some sweet talk, there exists an entire industry of "company-sponsored research" in which BDCs will pay analysts to produce and distribute "independent research" on their companies. It should be clear to everyone that it leads to sizable conflicts, and while it's strictly forbidden on the Seeking Alpha website - it remains a common practice in the research industry.
A good BDC opportunity is one that trades at a discount to its peer, but most importantly:
This is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines. As an example, for every investment that we make, we reject about 10 other alternatives:
BDC can provide ample rewards to those willing to put in the work, but they also can be remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems.
Here's one small-cap BDC that passed our stringent selection process: Hercules Capital (HTGC).
Put shortly, HTGC is one of those “higher quality” BDCs that can be trusted by investors. It is well-managed in the best interest of shareholders by a management team with a track record of excellence.
The company has a sector-leading portfolio with a “true” first lien senior portfolio. Substantially all of its debt investments have short term amortizing maturities (~3 years) which mitigates risks and provides consistent liquidity.
Most importantly, the company has good potential for accreditive growth (on a per share basis) with good access to equity capital at a premium to NAV; and a solid balance sheet which could handle increased borrowing.
It is not risk-free – but this is a high-quality BDC with an attractive portfolio, unique strategy and good management on sale at a 10% dividend yield that is fully covered. Is it the cheapest BDC out there? Sure not. In fact, the shares trade at a healthy premium to NAV at the moment. But for this level of quality, investors are getting good value for a long term investment that is likely to outperform most peers of lower quality.
It's by targeting this type of high-quality undervalued small-cap BDCs (and other REITs and MLPs) that we aim to outperform the broader market indexes - all while earning higher income. As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.2% with a conservative 68% payout ratio despite a yield that is almost the quadruple of the S&P500 (SPY). Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x cash flow - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.
Source: The Author
Priced at a deep discount to the broader equity market, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the more obscure and less crowded BDC space.
You must, however, exercise very prudent attention to your selection as return disparities can be massive.
It is important to understand that you do not need to know how to pick the best 1% out of the BDC sector to earn good results. That is not realistic. It is enough if you know how to identify the bottom 20%, eliminate them from your list, and invest in the remaining good companies that are offered at attractive valuations. Investment performance is just as much driven by your worst losers as your best winners. Avoid the big losers, and your average performance will improve tremendously.
At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $30,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and BDC markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.