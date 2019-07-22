Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected

I expect SLB to retest line support at $35 which is a triple bottom.

Source: Schlumberger

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The company is well-diversified and presents a solid financial profile.

I consider the oilfield services segment - Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL) are my two selected stocks - as only my "second choice" for long-term oil investment.

The primary reason is that the oilfield services segment is not directly benefitting from an increase in oil prices. Conversely, oil volatility is affecting this segment quicker compared to the oil supermajors group. I consider Schlumberger as a weak proxy for oil.

Nonetheless, these two companies present a solid financial profile and a high dividend, which is particularly appealing for a savvy investor.

Sadly, for a long-term investor, service providers like Schlumberger or Halliburton have widely underperformed the oil supermajors on a one-year basis (see chart below). I used BP Plc (BP) to show my point, and this trend will likely continue throughout 2019.

Thus, I recommend holding Schlumberger's stock and waiting for more margin visibility on the international front going forward.

Data by YCharts

Revenues details

The company business model spreads worldwide (85 Countries) and is involved in four different types of activities presented below in two simple graphs:

The North America region represents 33.9% of Schlumberger total revenues as it is shown below:

If we compare Schlumberger to its direct rival Halliburton using the first-quarter revenues per region, we can see that Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, with 57.1% of its total revenues generated in North America alone.

The first takeaway that we can deduct from this fact is that Halliburton will be more sensitive to any change in business activities from the North American region.

Additionally, Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories (with Cameron Group).

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 1Q'19 numbers, Halliburton has not released its 2Q'19 yet, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

Schlumberger has a substantial presence in US shale and is considered as the bellwether for the oilfield services industry. It is generally the first company to release its earnings results and set the tone for things to come.

Olivier Le Peuch - New CEO - said in the conference call:

Our second quarter revenue increased 5% sequentially, driven by international activity. Our international business grew 8%, outperforming international rig count growth of 6%, while North America revenue grew 2% sequentially. I am pleased with the progress made and proud of our team performance, many of whom I met during the quarter on my visits to our global operations.

Schlumberger Financials: 2Q'19. Trend and Raw numbers

Schlumberger 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.179 7.829 8.303 8.504 8.183 7.879 8.269 Net Income in $ Million -2,255 525 430 644 538 421 492 EBITDA $ Million -1,160 1,660 1,567 1,821 1,708 1,559 1,687 (Estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share -1.62 0.38 0.31 0.46 0.39 0.30 0.35 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 2,251 568 987 1,827 2,231 326 1,108 CapEx in $ Million 625 454 520 565 621 413 649 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,626 114 467 1,262 1,610 -87 459 Total Cash $ Billion 5.09 4.17 3.05 2.85 2.78 2.16 2.35 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 18.20 18.11 17.60 17.37 16.05 16.55 17.08 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,388 1,394 1,392 1,392 1,383 1,397 1,395

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, 2019 outlook

1 - Revenues of $8.269 billion at the end of June.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted second-quarter revenues of $8.269 billion which topped estimates on July 19, 2019, and declared a $0.50 per share dividend. Revenues were driven higher by international activities. Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:

With the North America market remaining challenged in the coming months, we continue to protect our operating margin by focusing on our agile execution and operational efficiency. In the international markets, we continue to witness broad-based activity growth. More than half of the international GeoMarket posted high single-digit revenue growth or better year-over-year. This was mainly driven by rig activity, but our performance was also enhanced by key GeoMarket activity exceeding normal seasonal rebounds.

Schlumberger said earnings for the three months ended in June came in at $0.35 per share or $492 million, mostly in line with the consensus estimate. Revenues increased by 4.9% sequentially. Earnings were up 14.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Sequential revenue growth in the international business was stronger than in North America where revenues were 2% higher on the following basis, excluding Cameron, confirming a trending change that started the preceding quarter.

Note that Offshore North America revenue increased 10% sequentially, primarily due to strong WesternGeco multi-client license sales. Finally, Cameron Group did particularly well this quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly is $3,244 million, with a free cash flow of $459 million in 2Q '19.

Schlumberger spent $101 million to repurchase 2.5 million shares at an average price of $40.12 during the second quarter of 2019 and is paying a healthy dividend of $2 per share yearly or a yield of 5.2% today.

For the full-year 2019, CapEx excluding SPM and multi-client investments is expected to be approximately $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

SLB is passing the FCF test, but the company is now using most of its cash flow for dividend and share buyback.

3 - Net Debt is $14.73 billion at the end of June

Net debt is ~$14.73 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 2.2X, which is enough. Net debt increased $335 million sequentially. To improve company debt maturity, Schlumberger completed a debt exchange offer. This debt exchange has increased net interest expense by $14 million in 2Q'19.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The market was not impressed with the results presented despite showing some progress, especially in the International segment.

In North America, Schlumberger indicated that the shale boom is weakening and oil operators cut spending and reduce drilling activity. This trend will likely lower investments in the onshore market of North America by an estimated 10% through 2019.

Conversely, the US offshore is showing stronger activity in the second half of 2019.

The oil prices situation has not been helping lately despite troubled geopolitical conditions, especially in the Middle East, that could trigger a quick oil prices rally. I am still not very optimistic. Thus, I do not expect a drastic change in sentiment for the second half of the year.

Technical Analysis

SLB is forming a descending channel pattern, with line resistance around $40.25 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position assuming a profit). The line support is around $35 and potentially a triple bottom (I recommend buying at this level depending on the future oil prices).

My "best case" scenario would be a successful re-test of $35 support before a stock rebound.

However, descending channels are generally short-term bearish, and we could see SLB going down and quickly retest the $35 support. Eventually, going even lower to $31, which will be an excellent opportunity to accumulate.

On the other side, if oil prices start to go up rapidly due to elevated threats of conflict between the US and Iran, I see SLB eventually crossing resistance at $40.25 and reach a double top at $48 (I recommend selling at this level).

