Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Priced For Disaster

That said, though, I still see outsized upside potential in case CHK's second quarter earnings beat in August and energy prices hold up.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares continued to slump lately and are now priced for disaster.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) shares keep disappointing investors even though the market environment is quite favorable for energy companies. Energy prices have rebounded and the trade war between the United States and China had been deescalated at the G-20 meeting in Japan last month. Chesapeake Energy Corp. is deeply undervalued after the latest slump, and shares have potential to double in the event the oil and natural gas drillers report solid Q2-2019 earnings and oil prices tick up.

Unreasonable Sell-Off

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares have very much disappointed in 2019. Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has dropped ~22.9 percent and CHK closed at $1.62 on Friday, a multi-year low. The oil and natural gas driller's shares are now also close to being oversold again, according to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which flashes a value of 34.51.

Investors currently don't have any love for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

The market environment for energy companies deteriorated a bit after the U.S. and China engaged in a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in May 2019. On the back of escalating trade tensions, price realizations slumped and the entire oil and gas sector took a hit: Large, diversified energy players such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) slumped amid rising uncertainty about economic growth.

That said, though, energy prices have rebounded lately, partly because of growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and because the Fed has signaled that it was willing to cut rates in order to support the economic expansion.

Crude oil prices have recovered from the sell-off earlier this year and now seem to have bottomed out.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price, over the long term, has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices. The higher price realizations go due to rising tensions in the Middle East and robust economic growth/energy demand, the better for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Most recently, however, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has not reflected the recovery in crude oil prices, which may have something to do with growing investor concerns about CHK's cash flow recovery.

Data by YCharts

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has seen a notable margin improvement since 2016 because energy prices have strongly rebounded from Q1-2016 lows. However, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s cash flow has not seen a strong recovery because the company sold productive assets in the past in order to aid its deleveraging efforts.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Second Quarter Catalyst

What could be a positive catalyst for Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price?

There are a couple of catalysts that could help drive CHK up to a more reasonable valuation range, but the single biggest catalyst, in my opinion, could be better-than-expected second quarter earnings which will be released in the first week of August.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported solid first quarter results that were defined by growing oil production and continued cost cuts. I expect Chesapeake Energy Corp. to continue to report double-digit year-over-year growth in its oil production, driven by the company's oil growth engine, the Powder River Basin.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The Powder River Basin achieved record production during the first quarter and again in April 2019. If Chesapeake Energy Corp. maintained the momentum in oil production in the Powder River Basin throughout the second quarter, Chesapeake Energy Corp. has a good shot of surprising in terms of second quarter average daily production, cash flow, and EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s first quarter EPS met expectations, but CHK has a history of beating analyst estimates. A beat on second quarter EPS could result in positive price action for CHK and potentially be a catalyst for a reversal in investor sentiment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price is unreasonably low. Today, the oil and natural gas driller's shares sell for just 3.3x earnings. The risk/reward may be very attractive here for investors with a very high risk tolerance. If CHK can stabilize in the $1.6-2.0 price range until earnings, I can see a sharp move higher post-earnings.

Data by YCharts

Another indicator that Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has fallen too far is that CHK's consensus price target currently sits at $3.75. Since shares closed at $1.62 on Friday, the average fair value estimate implies a whopping 131 percent upside.

Source: Marketbeat

Risk Factors

A major miss of second quarter earnings expectations could rattle Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s remaining investors. Decreasing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and weaker economic growth would also likely weigh on energy prices, which, in turn, could be negative catalysts for energy stocks, especially price-sensitive pure-play upstream companies such as Chesapeake Energy Corp. Due to the risk attached to an investment in CHK, I recommend to not invest more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets into Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is priced for disaster and the oil and natural gas driller's stock price closed at multi-year lows on Friday, even though the energy market environment is actually not that bad: Oil prices have recovered and Chesapeake Energy Corp. has actually gone on the offensive and pulled off some acquisitions lately.

Expectations with respect to CHK are very low heading into earnings, which, in turn, raises the odds of an earnings beat and which could result in positive price action following the earnings release. I think investors have turned too bearish on Chesapeake Energy Corp., and the company has considerable cash flow and earnings upside in a rising oil environment. The valuation is unreasonable, shares are about to be oversold, and are ripe for a rebound. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.