The Marchex Model: Unsustainable

Thesis

Marchex does not generate profits on their products and services, and it has a long history of reporting losses, with only occasional quarters showing positive signs. Recognizing this problem, Marchex has incurred significant debt to both bridge the operating revenue deficit, as well as to invest in new innovations and strategic initiatives which they hope will turn things around. The reality however is that Marchex will continue seeing declining revenues, only now they will witness dramatic increases of expenses due to their new initiatives. Investors should actively avoid this company, if not initiate a long-term short position as the company heads towards probable bankruptcy.

Company Overview

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) is an analytics company dealing with mobile advertising. The company focuses primarily on providing business-to-business products and services to other companies that rely on consumer phone calls to make sales. Its products serve as AI catalysts through media outlets that help businesses acquire new customers over the phone, while also connecting them through popular search engines and other media channels. It also provides advertising solutions for small businesses by selling call advertising products as well as search marketing and other lead generating avenues. Marchex gathers data on text / voice communications between consumers and business to develop and enhance their AI products, then markets those products as a way for business to maximize their advertising investment returns by helping them acquire more customers over the phone and through the internet.

Below is a brief summary of their main products, as detailed in their last annual report:

Marchex Call Analytics - an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. Marketers can use this platform to understand which marketing channels, advertisements, search keywords, or other digital marketing advertising formats are driving calls to their business, allowing them to optimize their advertising expenditures across media channels.

Marchex Call Marketplace - a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales. This service offers advertisers the ability to deliver calls to their businesses via ad placements across various mobile and online media channels. It leverages analytics for tracking, reporting and optimization. Advertisers are charged on a pay-per-call or cost per action basis.

Marchex Speech Analytics - a product that can enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses, helping them understand what is happening on inbound calls from consumers to their business. Marchex Speech Analytics leverages our proprietary and patent pending speech recognition technology. Marchex Speech Analytics incorporates machine and deep learning algorithms and AI-powered conversation analysis functionality that can give customers strategic, real-time visibility into company performance in customer interactions.

Local Leads - a full service advertising solution for small business re-sellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers, to sell call advertising, search marketing and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to their small business advertisers. There are a few smaller products and services offered by Marchex, but the above represent their bread and butter.

Market Sector Delusions

The center piece of Marchex's business model revolves around customers calling businesses in pursuit of purchasing goods or services. Upper management at Marchex believes that consumers contacting businesses do so with high purchase intent, as evident by the results of a Forrester Consulting research study in 2017 which concludes that customers that call businesses both spend more and have a higher retention rate than customers that contact businesses through other means, or through customers that were contacted by the business directly through solicitation. With the rise of the smart phone, Marchex has focused its efforts on mobile communications. The mobile advertisement marketing has been rising steadily over the years, and Marchex believes that advertisers will continue utilizing performance based formats on mobile devices as they did on desktop and laptop computers prior to the smart phone taking off. Additionally, Marchex anticipates that the demand for businesses to connect customers over the phone will result in calls and texts becoming the main standard for mobile advertising. As advertisers shift their budgetary considerations to accommodate for the growth of mobile channels, Marchex believes the market for analytics will grow as well.

One key component driving Marchex's business designs is the idea that telemarketing, telecommunications, and the internet interface are all inherently different, and attempting to compare traffic data from one to the other is like trying to compare apples to oranges. Unlike internet-based marketing with impressions and behavior tracked and measured in digital format, calls and texts take place offline and demand unique technical capabilities and expertise to accurately asses. To realize the benefit of call and text marketing, advertisers need technology that will allow them to capture and understand the characteristics of a call and text before, during, and after contact with business is made. This technology in turn will enhance the return on investment in their marketing efforts, or so Marchex believes.

Marchex has strategically placed itself and deployed its capital resources to supply mobile analytics products to advertisers and businesses based on the belief that we are currently undergoing a marketplace revolution with the marriage of the internet to the cell phone. Though they are not necessarily incorrect in this view, Marchex has misunderstood the extent to which mobile marketing has altered consumer behavior, and they have overestimated the importance of their own products. With the ability to carry computers in our pockets, business and consumer transactions is increasingly taking place on-the-go rather than behind a desktop at home or in the office, but the transition is not occurring as fast as Marchex believes it is, and they have recently unleashed a deluge of capital investment in product development and analytics initiatives that are not necessarily ahead of their time, per se, but will not realize a profitable return, simply because the demand for their products are not as high as they forecast, which is due primarily to their misunderstanding of consumer and business trends.

Consumer Behavior

Mobile search and calls from mobile search are growing. Marchex understands this and has built its products around this key trend. What they fail to consider is that mobile marketing will not increase indefinitely, nor will it even hold the same growth rates that have inspired Marchex's recent capital investments. In early 2015, internet usage from mobile devices stood at roughly 31%. Increasing dramatically over the next two years, internet access from mobile devices accounted for more than half of all internet usage by late 2017, a significant increase in such a short time frame. Indeed, people were using the internet more on their phones than on computers at home, but the rate at which people accessed internet on their phones versus the computer plateaued in 2018, the same year that Marchex shoved their chips to the center of the table believing the rate would continue upward. Surprisingly, the trend has even started to reverse in late 2018 / early 2019, with less people accessing the internet on their phones. It is unknown whether or not the trend will now shift more towards people accessing the internet on their computers or return to the growth trends of people accessing internet on their phones going forward, but one thing is certain: it is absolutely critical for Marchex that the trend reverts back once again to people using the internet more on their phones than on their computers, though even then it is unlikely that Marchex's products will fulfill the demand they have anticipated. The below illustrates the trend of internet users on their phones versus computers:

source: statistica.com 2019 study

Marchex has taken the importance of mobile internet usage for granted, but that is where they have focused their competitive efforts. Over the last few years, Marchex has shifted its focus to address what they perceive to be a large opportunity to help businesses accelerate sales through improving interactions with consumers over the phone and through text communications, indicating that they believe mobile phones and mobile internet access will increasingly dominate our business and consumer decisions, even though research has shown that this trend is slowing down. Even though consumer mobile usage has grown significantly over the last decade, Marchex is trying to connect dots that may no longer be there by providing services that tailor online marketing efforts to increase the likelihood that consumers will contact businesses via phone and text. Its primary product, the call analytics technology, is specifically designed to help conquer the challenges created by trying to bridge the gap between digital marketing and successful sales-resulting phone calls.

Company Risks

Despite the consumer trends, Marchex has stated to shareholders that it will continue innovating on its analytics technology by expanding and investing in AI, speech analytics, data science, and machine learning technology, all of which are designed to facilitate phone-based business to consumer sales. Marchex will also continue expanding its range of communication channels analytics by developing new AI-based speech and conversational products, call tracking and monitoring products, and mobile display ad impression measurement products. All of these initiatives require consumers to increasingly rely on mobile internet usage as well as mobile business contacts. Worse yet, Marchex has stated their intent to continue pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities despite the fact that they are over-leveraged and cash strapped. 2018 was a big year for takeovers. They acquired Telmetrics, Inc. for call and text tracking, and they acquired SITA Laboratories, Inc. for additional call monitoring synergies. They also acquired Callcap, another leading call monitor company. These acquisitions came with a hefty price tag, and the potential returns are uncertain given the nature of consumer behavior in relation to the reliance on such behavior by Marchex's business model and the motive behind these acquisitions.

By year end 2018, Marchex had an accumulated deficit of $252 million. The company has for the most part realized net losses on an annual basis, and it anticipates that this will continue into the future as costs mount, strategic initiatives expand, and acquisitions continue. Marchex hopes that it can attract more advertises with its products by hiring additional personnel and increasing focus on sales, but it must first actually demonstrate that its products can yield positive returns for the businesses and advertisers that buy them. If the company cannot generate new revenue growth opportunities and manage its own expenses, it will continue suffering losses and may never reach a state of profitability.

source: TD Ameritrade

Additionally, Marchex faces an enormous threat of the loss of its existing customers. A relatively small number of distribution partners account for the bulk of Marchex's product distribution. The loss of one or more of these would hasten Marchex's demise, and may prove terminal in its own right. More than half of the company's revenue is derived from 5 key business partners, with a larger number of smaller partners making up the remaining half. One company, Dex YP, is Marchex's largest customer and accounts for nearly a quarter of all revenue. It is worth noting that DexYP, a privately held company, is operating under a loss as well:

source: DexYP annual statement 2018

Due to how much of Marchex's revenue is derived from such a small number of players, the company's counter-parties enjoy substantial negotiating leverage against Marchex. The company's clients have such substantial purchasing power over Marchex that they can usually dictate terms of the business arrangement and then reassess them annually. These terms could include steep product discounts, adding costly features to the products, and penalties for failure to adhere to either.

Conclusion

Going forward, Marchex will need to find new customers to pitch their products to, and given the shift in consumer behavior away from the stated purpose of those products, such a feat is becoming increasingly unlikely. If the mobile advertising market develops more slowly than Marchex anticipates, or declines all together, Marchex will suffer catastrophic harm and will incur significant losses. Studies have shown that the mobile advertising market is not evolving in the same patterns as Marchex anticipated when they began their series of acquisitions and product innovations, indicating that a significant portion of Marchex's already diluted investment portfolio will not yield positive returns, an almost always fatal combination for a company that does not realize profits.

Furthermore, Marchex relies heavily upon gathering large quantities of consumer phone numbers through its partnered marketing firms in order to test its products and create quantifiable metrics. If guidelines laid out by the Federal Communications Commission should change and make it more difficult for companies like Marchex to operate, the impact on those companies' business operations will be severe.

Given how leveraged Marchex is in an evolving market that isn't going their way, it stands to reason that the future is dim. Marchex will continue to lose money in the future, and any number of catalysts could hasten their demise, while the catalysts that could turn things around are few and unlikely to occur. Marchex needs more business partners to use their products, an entire consumer behavior market tendency to shift in another direction, the continuation of certain factors in an ever-changing environment, and a way to reduce expenses relative to its strained revenue stream. The cards are stacked against Marchex, and an investment at this point after the stock has enjoyed a 7 month run-up would be questionable at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.