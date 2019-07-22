The Stunning Story Of Retail eREITs And Why Total Return Matters Even For Dividend Growth Investors - Part II

Join me into a fascinating journey that will prove to you, once and for all, why "dividend safety" doesn't equate (an overall) safety.

The allure of high, safe, consistent dividends is a classic divergence preventing many investors from seeing the forest for the trees.

Retail eREITs are probably the most shocking evidence how perceived "dividend safety" can blind DGIs, causing severe losses while the income stream remains steady.

Many Dividend Growth Investors ("DGIs") only care about the stream of income they get out of a certain investment.

It's been a while since I wrote about Brick-and-Mortar Retail eREITs ("B&MRR" hereinafter).

Recall that three years ago, I've turned bearish on most types of eREITs (VNQ, SCHH, IYR, XLRE, RWR, ICF). Since then, we've bought more than a few eREITs (especially following the early 2018 correction), but if there's one sub-segment that we remain bearish on, in spite of dipping our toes every now and then (even here), it's retail eREITs, malls and shopping centers specifically.

In this article, we're neither going to discuss (again) the unfair battle between B&MRR to online retailers, nor are we going to try and answer (again) the question many investors are still asking: "Is Brick-And-Mortar Retail Dead?"

Instead, we will go back to an article that we wrote almost two years ago, titled "The Stunning Story Of Retail eREITs And Why Total Return Matters Even For Dividend Growth Investors", and take another look - now spanning over three years - in an attempt to challenge, or re-emphasize, previous messages.

In order to check our thesis and come up with new/old conclusions, we've assembled a group of 24 pure retail-oriented eREITs. Many other names have been left out, either because they are only partially active within the retail space (mostly triple-net lease names), and/or due to suffering from other "flaws" (size, tenor as a public company, too unique/hybrid/niche, etc.), e.g.:

Company Name Symbol Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. CTO Four Corners Property Trust, Inc FCPT Getty Realty Corp. GTY Saul Centers, Inc. BFS American Finance Trust, Inc. AFIN EPR Properties EPR Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT Brookfield Property REIT Inc. BPR Global Net Lease Inc. GNL Lexington Realty Trust LXP National Retail NNN Realty Income Corp. O One Liberty Properties OLP Retail Value Inc. RVI Spirit Realty Capital SRC Store Capital Corp. STOR VEREIT Inc. VER Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR

The group of 24 names has been split into two halves, based on market-caps. This division allows us to check whether larger size translates into more safety and/or better returns.

We will take you step by step, making the material easy to digest, and drawing conclusions along the way.

Step I: Market-Cap

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Macerich Co. (MAC)

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO)

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)*

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

*Formerly DDR Corp. (DDR). Name changed to SITE Centers in October 2018.

Average size: $8.45B (If we exclude SPG: $4.82B)

Median size: $4.01B (If we exclude SPG: $3.46B)

Only 3 companies (SPG, REG, FRT, KIM) out of the 12 largest B&MRR have a market-cap which is greater than the average size of this group.

SPG, the retail mammoth, is obviously skewing the results, and without it, the average is much closer to the median.

A market cap of only $4B (among the 12 largest B&MRR) means that it's quite difficult to look for safety in here, due to lack of size. The combination of a small-size, a cyclical activity, and a very sensitive/vulnerable sector (XRT) puts a big question mark next to basically any B&MRR, even the largest ones.

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

RPT Realty (RPT)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

Average size: $1.06B

Median size: $883M

The bottom half (12 smallest B&MRR from a market-cap perspective) is entirely comprised of small-caps, some are near becoming micro-caps.

Even 3 years ago (at the peak of the cycle for retail REITs), none of the above-mentioned names was worth more than ~$4B, i.e. small-size in mid-2016 have turned into smaller-size in mid-2019.

Here's another look at the market-cap from a growth perspective.

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Average market-cap growth: -21.23% (If we exclude ADC: -33.03%)

Median market-cap growth: -35.84% (If we exclude ADC: -35.90%)

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Average market-cap growth: -42.62%

Median market-cap growth: -44.36%

Again, the main conclusion one can draw from this step is that although size certainly matters, large/r market-cap is no providing very little protection among B&MRR.

On one hand, among the six-worst market-cap losers, there's only one large/r cap, MAC. On the other hand, among the top-five market-cap gainers (or smallest losers) only two are large/r cap (ADC, REG).

One can say that small-caps are more volatile (no news here), but when 4/12 large/r BM&RR lose more than the average small/er B&MRR did, there's not much safety in size.

Step II: Quarterly Dividend (Per Share) Growth

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Average growth: +5.80% (If we exclude SITC: +10.64%)

Median growth: +10.05% (If we exclude SITC: +10.29%)

Only one company, SITC, is showing a "cut", but even that is not a real cut rather part of the old DDR's preparation for the spin-off of RVI that includes a 1:2 split in May 2018.

As you can see, without this somewhat-artificial cut, we have seen a dividend growth of over 10%, on average, and even if that is a relatively small annualized growth, we certainly can't blame the dividend for the poor performance of the large/r B&MRR. If anything, the dividend was safe/consistent across the board, which automatically brings up the question: If the dividend is safe, why has the market-cap been so unsafe???

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Average growth: -1.36% (If we exclude CBL: +5.03%)

Median growth: +2.89% (If we exclude CBL: +5.77%)

Among the small/er B&MRR, we have one obvious outlier, CBL, that basically tells you everything you need to know about this sad story. However, as much as CBL's dividend has been cut brutally, the rest of the group has done a pretty solid job when it comes to dividends' safety and consistency.

True, even without CBL, the growth rate is only about half of the large/r B&MRR, but this is certainly not a reason for this group of stocks to perform so bad over the past three years.

All in all, it's already clear that, when it comes to B&MRR, dividend (alleged) safety plays very little role, if any. Putting it differently, even as dividends keep getting paid undistributed, B&MRR's stock price can move down undistributed just as much.

Step III: TTM Dividend Yield

We're intentionally looking at the twelve-trailing months ("TTM") because this is telling us how generous B&MRR been over the past year. They may cut going forward, but if past payments came in smoothly (on time), and if the yield wasn't too low - what's the main reason for investors dumping these stocks???

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Average yield: +5.35%

Median yield: +5.83%

The "feeling" is that large/r B&MRR aren't paying a high enough dividend yield that is reflecting their risk and/or credit rating.

Over two years ago, we wrote a short/simple guide how to properly assess the (already then) beaten-up B&MRR. Nonetheless, 26 months later, this guide surely requires an extreme makeup to reflect the changes that took place since then.

Back then, we pointed out at 8 B&MRR that were trading at too rich valuations compare to the yields we would expect them to offer (even then): WHLR, CBL, WPG, WSR, DDR, PEI, RPT, KRG. Anyone who avoided most of these names then has/could have saved himself a decent sum of money.

Even for a company like SPG, that at the time yielded 4.54%, we set a required dividend yield of 4.40%-5.40%, i.e. 4.90% being the median.

Now that SPG is paying 5.18%, many people (some of those laughed at me back then) agree with my methodology. However, it's important to understand that the main risk here are global and fundamentals in nature, way more than a company's specific results.

As we always say: "Macro Trumps Micro", and there's probably no better place to see this happening than among B&MRR.

Few weeks ago, one of our subscribers asked me why would SPG "needs" to pay more than 5% while two of the components of the "overall risk spread" - 10 Year Treasury Rate and US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread - trade lower than they did back in May 2017.

Data by YCharts

I told him that this is exactly where the macro risk is coming into play. While the industry is likely facing more or less the same risk out of the online retail sales (Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) are as strong today as they were back then), it's the economy risk which is greater today than it was in May 2017.

Even if the combination of the 10 Year Treasury Rate and US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread today is lower than it was in May 2017, the economy risk is much greater overtaking the implied 3% that a (highly rated) company like SPG theoretically supposes to pay.

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Average yield: +13.77% (If we exclude CBL: +9.58%)

Median yield: +8.37% (If we exclude CBL: +8.37%)

Small/er B&MRR pay much higher yields - and rightly so.

Even when we exclude CBL (with its current forward yield of "only" 32.61%), we're looking at yields of 8.4%-9.6%, something that should have stimulated investors' appetite for high yields, especially when the dividends are, up until now, safe (as shown above).

Obviously, investors understand that in spite of dividends not getting cut thus far, they are anything but safe. That's is especially true for PWC trio (not the leading accounting firm, but PEI, WPG, and CBL), but one can't be under-estimating the risk for a dividend cut associated with names like SKT or MAC (from the previous chart) that currently pays 8.9% and 9.3%, respectively.

Let me tell you a well-known "secret": The below chart, showing the TTM dividend yields of SKT and MAC, is not how the yield of a "safe dividend" looks like...

Data by YCharts

Now, I'm not suggesting that these companies are going to cut their dividends tomorrow - or at any time in the foreseeable future. However, I do say (loud and clear) that anyone investing in these companies due to their perceived "dividend safety" should base the thesis on something else.

If you hold these stocks (solely) for the consistent stream of income - you might wish to rethink your entire investment thesis in here.

Step IV: Net Price Return

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Average price return: -31.95% (If we exclude ADC: -37.41)

Median price return: -34.07% (If we exclude ADC: -35.23)

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Average price return: -48.97%

Median price return: -45.38%

There's not much to say here as the charts speak volume.

Losing between 1/3 to 1/2, on average, over three years, while the main indices are up sharply, is more than just a flushing red warning.

Even if we move away from the B&MRR and take a look at the broader Real Estate sector, it's evident that investing in Group A* was much better than Group B** (see below)

*Group A - main indices:

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

**Group B - Real Estate ETFs:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Schwab US REIT ETF™ (SCHH)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® (XLRE)

SPDR® Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Total Return

Retail eREITs with large/r market-cap

Average total return: -21.60% (If we exclude ADC: -27.60%)

Median total return: -20.87% (If we exclude ADC: -21.58%)

Retail eREITs with small/er market-cap

Average total return: -38.64%

Median total return: -35.81%

Looking at the above two charts, it's easy and important alike to draw two conclusions:

1. A high dividend yield is no guarantee for a positive total return.

2. Large/r caps BM&RR do offer more safety compared to their small/er counterparts, after all.

Bottom Line

We've already drawn most of the conclusions along the article. However, the most important one, the main message (that we started to spread on Seeking Alpha three years ago) remains the same: Total return matters much more than dividend safety.

People can claim that they care less about the price fluctuations till the end of days. However, when the price drop is 5-10x more than the dividend yield, it's hard - and unwarranted - to stick to the "I'm here solely for the income" mantra.

Income is important, but total return is more important. Much more important. Anyone agreeing to a "get x% income and lose 2x% on price" may find himself sticking to a horrible stock that pays very high dividend yield.

B&MRR show just how illusive a perceived "dividend safety" can be. Amazingly, almost all B&MRR - large and small alike - haven't cut their dividends over the past three years. Allegedly, a DGI dream comes true: high, consistent, even growing dividends, out of (what used to be) a solid segment of REIT-land.

This is exactly when two of the most common mistakes many DGIs are making:

1. Ignoring the simple fact: Dividend safety doesn't equate (price) safety.

2. When the (macro) landscape changes - the way we look at, or drive through, it must change too.

The threat out of online sales is a well-known threat for years. There's nothing new about it. However, just as we wrote two years ago, the right question isn't "is brick and mortar retail dead?" rather is brick and mortar retail the right place to put money into, taking into consideration many more aspects, not just the threat coming from Amazon or Alibaba.

Just as the risk for B&MRR is much more than just "online", an investment into a company - any company - is way more than just the income stream it's generating.

"With great power comes great responsibility".

Great responsibility also comes with a great, consistent, safe, dividend.

Even if your journey starts with the dividend, it mustn't end there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KIM 10/18/2019 17.50 CALL