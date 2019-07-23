Sanchez Energy: Heading Toward Restructuring After Deferring Interest Payment

Restructuring will likely need to eliminate all of Sanchez's current debt, with the first-lien notes ending up with the bulk of post-restructuring equity.

It had more than $200 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2019, but also looks like it will burn cash during 2019 despite a low capex budget.

Sanchez Energy (OTCPK:SNEC) announced that it was deferring the July 15 interest payment on its 6.125% senior notes due 2023 as it continues discussions with various stakeholders about a restructuring plan. While Sanchez has plenty of cash on hand ($201 million at the end of Q1 2019), the continued deterioration of prices for NGLs has resulted in Sanchez likely having some cash burn in 2019 now even with its well below maintenance capex budget.

Weak Prices For NGLs

The realized price for NGLs has continued to deteriorate, with SM Energy reporting that its South Texas operations realized an average of $16.44 per barrel for its NGLs in Q2 2019. This was a -15% decline from Q1 2019 and a -47% decline from Q3 2018.

Sanchez's realized price for NGLs has typically been a couple dollars less than SM Energy's realized price, so it may end up with a realized price around $14.50 per barrel for its NGLs in Q2 2019.

This would be close to $14 less per barrel than what Sanchez realized in Q3 2018. Since around 34% of Sanchez's production is NGLs (similar to its oil production percentage), the fall in prices for NGLs actually has a bigger impact on Sanchez's financials than the drop in oil prices during the same period, as NYMEX oil prices fell less than $10 per barrel from Q3 2018 to Q2 2019.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 SM Energy $30.77 $24.01 $19.39 $16.44 Sanchez Energy $28.30 $21.87 $17.34 TBD

Sanchez's Updated 2019 Outlook

Based on the current outlook for prices (including the assumption that Sanchez may realize around $15 per barrel for its NGLs in 2019), it's now projected to end up with around $734 million in revenue during 2019, net of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,637,360 $56.00 $484 NGLs 8,637,360 $15.00 $130 Natural Gas 48,775,680 $2.60 $127 Hedge Value -$7 Total Revenue $734

Sanchez's cash expenditures are estimated at $767 million, with its relatively low $125 million capex budget and the assumption that its Series A and Series B preferred dividends continue to be suspended.

Sanchez's issues are evident in that it may generate around $305 million EBITDAX in 2019 now, but have interest and preferred dividends (for Comanche) that add up to $212 million, or around 70% of EBITDAX.

$ Million Production Expenses $298 Production Taxes $41 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $125 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $767

Sanchez is thus expected to burn $33 million in 2019 now at current strip prices, while production declines in the mid-single digits quarter-over-quarter.

Notes About Restructuring

I'd expect Sanchez's first-lien notes to be converted to equity in any restructuring agreement. Sanchez's unsecured bonds obviously need to be eliminated during restructuring, but even the $500 million in first-lien notes is probably too much debt for post-restructuring Sanchez to have.

Excluding UnSub, Sanchez would appear to be able to generate around $220 million in EBITDAX during 2019. The $500 million in first-lien notes would be around 2.3x EBITDAX. Sanchez does have a considerable amount of cash on hand, but some of that would be used for restructuring expenses. As well, Sanchez's forward EBITDAX is likely to be lower than its 2019 EBITDAX due to significant production declines.

Sanchez's (excluding UnSub) breakeven point appears to be around mid-$50s WTI oil when its realized price for NGLs is around $15 per barrel. This assumes that Sanchez has no interest costs.

Conclusion

Sanchez Energy looks likely to restructure soon after deferring the July 15 interest payment on its 2023 notes. Sanchez doesn't have any liquidity issues at the moment, with more than $200 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2019. However, it's also faced with very high interest and preferred dividend costs, which may add up to 70% of EBITDAX at current strip prices. This situation is not sustainable and will likely result in Sanchez's debt being converted to equity in restructuring.

To be reasonably competitive post restructuring, Sanchez can only have minimal interest costs and should also reduce its G&A expense. The need to minimize interest costs to keep its breakeven point in the $50s means that its first-lien notes will likely be given most of the equity in post-restructuring Sanchez under any restructuring plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.