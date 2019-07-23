Bull Trap For Gold?

In hindsight, and in the short run, the breakout over $1,443 may be viewed as a bull trap.

The COT report and Options Sentiment show that there are headwinds for price, and I anticipate a re-test of $1,379 in the short run.

The current wave structure for gold is bullish, and the breakout over $1,379 opens the way to challenge $1,580.

I am very long-term bullish for gold, and expect that the next leg higher will take price in dollar terms above $7,000 per ounce.

The value of gold is best understood in the big picture. Since 1971, gold has been the measure by which we can measure the health of the worldwide U.S. dollar payment system.

After the U.S. suspended its dollar convertibility obligations in 1971, the price of gold rose from $35 per ounce to over $800 per ounce in a decade.

After inflation was tamed by high interest rates, confidence in the U.S. dollar rose throughout the 1980s and 1990s and the price of gold fell back to $250 per ounce. The dot-com bubble in the early 2000s was followed by the housing bubble in the 2007-2008 time frame. Gold rose sharply during and after these events, and in the big picture appears poised to move higher once again. If the fractal, expanding wave patterns of the last two price spikes happen again, then I anticipate that the gold price will spike to the $7,000 to $11,000 per ounce price range.

Source: TradingView

Before we get too giddy, we must honestly look at the chart and acknowledge that if history repeats itself, we could see another decade of futility in gold price, particularly if the key $1,043 price level is breached to the downside.

A gold price of $500 per ounce was key resistance after the first gold spike in the late 1970s. If we consider $500 as the beginning point of the upward wave in the 2000s, then we end up with a bullish Fibonacci retracement wave pattern shown below.

Source: TradingView

After two key rejections near the $1,379 price level, gold has shown its resilience in moving to the upside. The recent break over $1,379 and the psychological $1,400 level should open the way for a re-test of the $1,580 level above. The price decline ending in late 2015 stayed above the important $1,000 per ounce level. Even if the price of gold falls back to $1,240, the technical picture remains bullish.

Upward Momentum - or Bear Trap?

The daily chart below shows the consolidation pattern above the $1,379 level. This could form a cup and handle and continue higher above $1,443. Nevertheless, I see some headwinds to continue advances in the gold price. And if gold does not retake the $1,443 level, then perhaps a re-test of the $1,379 level could be imminent. Will the breakout over $1,443 be considered a bear trap in hindsight?

Gold Fundamentals

Every first-year economics student knows that the price of a good or service is established based upon the balance of supply and demand. In the gold market, the paper derivative transactions vastly outweigh the physical market. If we believe in the principle of "follow the money," then we should also believe that the gold price is set by the paper derivative market, not the physical market. I have outlined some of my thoughts on this in an article entitled: Is Wall Street a Casino?

In addition to the technical analysis for gold above, I also track two indicators that track the supply and demand of paper derivative gold: the COT report, and Options Sentiment.

Commitments of Traders Report

The Analysts and gold investors will often study the Commitments of Traders (“COT”) report to find clues for where the “smart money” has positioned itself. In the gold market, the “smart money” is the commercial hedgers who sell futures contracts to satisfy short-term investment demand. In the chart below, you can see that the smart money will increase its selling into rallies which eventually get faded. This is on a weekly time horizon, so these effects could take weeks to play out.

Source: TradingView

Options Sentiment

Each morning, I publish a daily newsletter which reports overbought and oversold signals in many markets. My indicator compiles the information from the options market to highlight financial risk. At the moment, gold Options Sentiment is near 99%. A one-year history of gold price versus Options Sentiment can be seen below. Options Sentiment would currently be neutral if the price of gold were near $1,380/oz. COMEX gold options expire the afternoon of July 25.

You can learn more about my Options Sentiment indicator by following this link: Introduction to Options Sentiment.

Final Thoughts

The long-term wave patterns for gold are bullish, and gold has overtaken key resistance levels. One day, I expect a rapid spike in the price of gold will coincide with declining confidence in the dollar-based worldwide monetary system. I hold gold as long-term insurance. Occasionally, I will buy puts to protect the value of my insurance.

I am not convinced that the next upward spike has fully begun, so I currently hold short-term puts for next Friday which are in the range of $1,400 per ounce.

You need a machine to beat the machines. Come try our daily report to see if it fits with your trading and investing strategy!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long precious metals, and own puts as partial protection.



This article is for information purposes only, and is not investment advice.