3 Bond Funds To Consider Before The Next Fed Rate Cut

Recent comments from two key Federal Reserve voting members are solidifying traders' expectations of a cut to interest rates later this month, shifting their debate to whether it will be 25 or 50 basis points. Retirement investors need a simple yet effective game plan to profit from weaker economic growth forecasts and lower interest rates. I want the reader to take into consideration these three fixed income funds that can help your portfolio earn more yield as the Federal Reserve debates cutting rates.

A Fed Funds Rate Cut Is Likely

The Fed is expected to cut the key fed funds rate, lowering borrowing costs and incentivizing investors to take on more risk by adding to equities instead of money markets. The fed funds rate refers to the interest rate that banks charge other banks for lending them money from their reserve balances on an overnight basis. This rate also influences short-term interest rates, albeit indirectly, for everything from home and auto loans to credit cards, as lenders often set their rates based on the prime borrowing rate.

With Wall Street convinced that a fed fund rate cut is coming, retirement investors here on Seeking Alpha need bond fund options to consider even if the rate cut doesn't happen. Lets dig in and take a look at three funds to consider before the rate cut happens below:

1. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF

The (AGG) tracks the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index, which covers the entire U.S. bond market of more than 7,000 bonds. This means that retirement investors can reap all the benefits of diversification but also the potential capital appreciation and dividend yield coming from a moderating rate environment. Out of all the different options of funds to pick from, it can be hard to beat the simplicity of AGG.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Its current distribution yield comes in at 2.97%, while the 30-day SEC yield comes in at 2.47%. This ETF has an impressive cost to management of just 5 basis points. The effective duration of all the holdings is just around five years. Lets take a look at the current asset allocation of AGG below:

Treasury 39.76 MBS Pass-Through 26.80 Industrial 15.38 Financial Institutions 8.17 Agency 2.22 CMBS 1.99 Utility 1.85 Supranational 1.16 Sovereign 1.00 Local Authority 0.81

(Source: iShares)

AGG will be the the best choice for investors when looking at passively following the general bond index. Treasuries and MBS securities are the largest two holdings of the index, which performs extremely well when rates are cut and the underlying bond prices rally. During the past 30 years where interest rates trended moderately lower, the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index returned an impressive 7.87% annually. With its highest returning year in 1982 at +32.6%, and lowest returning year down -2.92% in 1992, it's easy to see the reward is higher than the risk. This is without owning any equity-like securities.

2. PIMCO Income Fund

(PONAX) is designed for investors who need steady income, while the fund takes a broad-based approach to investing in income-generating bonds. The PIMCO fund can tactically shift portfolio weightings, moving to wherever the asset managers believe attractive yields can be generated in the increasingly complex and volatile interest rate environment. The funds flexibility helps investors earn slightly higher returns as economic and market conditions change. I have personally owned this fund off and on for years, as it has been a great total bond return bond fund for at least a decade.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

The current distribution yield of the fund comes in at 5.55%, as the 30-day SEC yield is coming in at 3.53%. Since inception, the fund has returned 7.93% annually to investors, as this fund has returned 5.5% year-to-date.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 18.63 19.96 5.94 21.70 4.43 6.79 2.21 8.29 8.17 0.18 5.5

(Source: PIMCO)

Since 2008 when the fund loss -5.95%, the impressive PONAX has not had a down year since. One thing the average investor has to watch is the front-end sales load. This sales load figure table can be found at PIMCO's website in detail following the link provided. Most investors will pay 2.25% to 3.5% in a sales load, which can be pretty steep is your brokerage doesn't cover this cost. The largest allocation of the fund is U.S. government securities, coming in at roughly 60% of all the assets. With over $115 billion under management, its quite easy to see why this fund so popular among investors.

3. Vanguard GNMA Fund Investor Shares

The Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX) has been around since 1980, earning investors a 7% annual return. This Ginnie Mae bond fund specializes in government mortgage-backed securities. VFIIX primarily invests in GNMA securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and typically offer a slightly higher yield than U.S. Treasuries. Ginnie Mae funds are the only mortgage-backed securities that are insured by the federal government. Many closed end funds that own mortgage backed securities are not guaranteed by the federal government, which puts the fund shareholder at more risk. For this reason, Ginnie Mae funds appeal to investors who are concerned with principal preservation, while earning a little more interest yield than the current aggregate bond index. Lower risk levels mean lower returns which means shareholders investing in these types of funds have to be focused on inflation risk.

When looking at the chart below, you can see just how long this fund has been around and how well it has done.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

The current distribution yield of the fund is paying 3.13% as of June 30th, which is higher than the current ten-year treasury. The average duration of these notes are just 1.9 years. VFIIX has over $22 billion in assets under management. This Vanguard bond fund holds around 175 Ginnie Mae bonds and short-term U.S. Treasuries. This fund is one of the more conservative bond funds you can find out there, which the shareholders is only paying a 20 basis point expense.

The Risk Metrics

When looking at all three of these funds, you can see that they are not correlated to the U.S. equity markets. PONAX comes in the lead with the highest correlation to equity makrets at .53, while the Vanguard VFIIX has a negative correlation. When considering purchasing any of these funds, you want to make sure the beta is low compared to equities. Lets take a look below at a few key risk metrics for you to consider:

Metric AGG PONAX VFIIX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.33% 0.65% 0.31% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 3.97% 8.14% 3.80% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.32% 0.65% 0.31% Geometric Mean (annualized) 3.90% 8.03% 3.76% Volatility (monthly) 1.10% 1.29% 0.77% Volatility (annualized) 3.81% 4.45% 2.66% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.56% 0.68% 0.39% Max. Drawdown -4.31% -10.88% -4.00% US Market Correlation 0.03 0.53 -0.11 Beta(*) 0.01 0.15 -0.02 Alpha (annualized) 3.84% 6.42% 3.91% R2 0.08% 28.14% 1.21% Sharpe Ratio 0.89 1.63 1.20 Sortino Ratio 1.69 3.01 2.28 Treynor Ratio (%) 508.74 48.73 -172.47

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

PONAX leads the pack when it comes to annualized Alpha at 6.42% per year. Out of the three funds analyzed above, PONAX is the clear outperformer. This means PIMCO's portfolio managers are doing well at producing alpha over the benchmark they use. The Vanguard VFIIX is providing the least price volatility with the price only fluctuating 2.6% per year.

One more metric to consider with these three funds is the max drawdown. According to Investopedia, the Max drawdown is an indicator of the risk of a portfolio chosen based on a certain strategy. It measures the largest single drop from peak to bottom in the value of a portfolio. PONAX has the highest drawdown which happened in 2008 at -10.63%. With its higher rate of return comes higher risk and more price fluctuation in share price. The Vanguard VFIIX has the lowest drawdown of the three coming in at -4% in 2013, when interest rates suddenly climbed.

In Conclusion

As the economy looks to keep growing, the Fed is convinced to be there for any hiccup it might have. Overall fed funds market participants are convinced with a 75.5% chance of a rate cut in the futures markets this month. With the Fed maybe cutting the key fed funds rate, it is wise to make sure your bond allocations will profit from lower yields and higher prices. Building a bond portfolio of any of these three names will provide income, capital appreciation, and a negative correlation to U.S. equities. When trying to decide which bond funds to invest in, consider allocating to all of them. I personally have owned PONAX, AGG, and look to add shares in VFIIX as well. These bond funds could be just what the retiree needs when the Fed eventually cuts rates and the long-end of the curve drops in yield, and prices receive even more premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PONAX, AGG, VFIIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients whom own the above listed securities. These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be considered personal advice.