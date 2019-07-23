J.C. Penney: The Restructuring Question Lingers

The company may have to restructure its debt or risk having its short-term vendor pull their credit.

Source: Fortune

Shares of J.C. Penney (JCP) fell over 15% Friday on a Reuters report that the company was having debt restructuring talks with advisers. The company later put out the following statement in an attempt to clear up the matter:

“As a public company, we routinely hire external advisors to evaluate opportunities for the Company. By working with some of the best firms in the industry, we are taking positive and proactive measures, as we have done in the past, to improve our capital structure and the long-term health of our balance sheet. We have no significant debt maturities coming due in the near term, and we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position. Also, given our strong liquidity position we can confirm that we have not hired any advisors to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy.”

The sharp fall in the share price likely reflects the fact that investors believe J.C. Penney is highly indebted and may need to solve the issue quickly. I have been warning about the company's less-than-optimal capital structure for months. I believe the restructuring talks have legs. I will explain below.

We Continue To Maintain Strong Liquidity

Management stated its liquidity was strong. This statement is factually correct. At May 4, 2019, J.C. Penney had cash and equivalents of $171 million. It also had $990 million in working capital, which would appear to be ample liquidity. The problem is that the company's liquidity could shrink as time goes on. During its most recent quarter, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of -$268 million. This was an improvement over FCF of -$421 million in the year-earlier period. However, if J.C. Penney continues to burn cash, then its liquidity could dwindle.

The quarter-ended May 2019 could have been a low watermark for EBITDA and cash flow. The next few quarters could give a better picture of what the company's normalized cash flow is. However, the fall in revenue, margins and same stores sales has been consistent. The company's lack of a successful online strategy implies it could die a slow painful death.

Included in J.C. Penney's $990 million of working capital is about $2.5 billion in inventory. That is precious capital that could have been used to pare the company's $3.9 billion debt load. If short-term vendors grow nervous over J.C. Penney's cash burn, then they may look to inventory to be repaid.

What would the inventory be worth if J.C. Penney was forced to sell in a liquidation scenario? The company would need to sell inventory at over 70 cents on the dollar to repay the accounts payable and accrued expenses. If J.C. Penney cannot move inventory now then what happens when consumers know it is desperate to sell? It would be logical for vendors to (1) demand higher interest rates to reflect J.C. Penney's precarious position or (2) withdraw their financing. The first scenario would amplify the company's interest expense and dampen cash flow. The second could result in a liquidity crunch and likely unwind of the business.

If short-term vendors pull their funding, then it could be devastating for J.C. Penney. This could be a more likely near-term risk than a debt default.

J.C. Penney's Debt Remains Untenable

Based upon run rate EBITDA of $276 million (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized), the company's debt/EBITDA would be around 14.2x.

The company's current debt load is untenable and limits the company's flexibility. It could be difficult for J.C. Penney to push out current principal payments, even if it wanted to. It could behoove near-term principal holders to get repaid while they can rather than bet on the company's survival.

In my opinion, J.C. Penney's goal should be to reduce its debt to investment grade levels. Debt/EBITDA at 4.0x would be on the low end of investment grade. At its current run-rate EBITDA, that would limit its debt to $1.1 billion. Therefore, it would have to reduce its debt by $2.8 billion either via an equity raise or by asking debt holders to forgive debt in lieu of a major equity stake. In this scenario, current equity holders could face massive dilution or have their shares totally wiped out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.