Seaspan Continues Its March Northward

Seaspan Corporation (SSW) functions as an independent charter owner of container-ships in Hong Kong. It came across our desk as a potential value play. Currently, the firm trades with a book multiple of 0.7, a sales multiple of 1.5, and a cash flow multiple of 3.3. Although these numbers look very attractive on the surface, they are very much in line with what the industry is currently trading at.

However, what Seaspan has going for it is its underlying bullish trend. Many times, share prices of companies which may be trading below their intrinsic value either are in a sustained down-trend or maybe stuck in a multi-year consolidation period.

Seaspan shares though are very much in an uptrend and have been for the past 2+ years as we can see from the chart below. Being chartists, trading, and investing with the underlying trend is a critical component of how we invest in the financial markets. We believe that once a trend has been established, the likelihood is strong that that trend will continue.

Therefore, with this in mind, here is how we would approach a possible position in Seaspan. Remember, as chartists, we believe that any fundamental that could possibly affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded in the share price. Suffice it to say, if the technicals are bullish, the fundamentals at this time must also be.

The question now is whether the pattern of higher lows and higher highs will continue. What is apparent, though, is that price traded above $10.50 a share back in April. Many times, round numbers have the tendency to stop rallies in their tracks, but there has been no evidence of this so far in Seaspan. Encouraging.

Therefore, if we zoom into a more recent chart (9 month) of Seaspan, we can actually draw a bullish trend-line which has 3 contact points. When a trend-line has this much contact points, it usually maintains the same trajectory. As long as price remains above this support level, we can use the trend-line to initiate bullish trades. Any penetration of the up-trending trend-line to the downside would make us liquidate any potential bullish positions.

Therefore, if price was to pull back down to the $8.50 level or thereabouts, the odds would be high that we would get a bounce off that trend-line. Obviously, trending moves eventually come to an end, but, as mentioned, this supporting trend-line contains 3 contact points, which gives the area meaningful support.

This stock bottomed out in 2017 when also incidentally the dividend was cut. Many times, when a dividend cut is announced by management of a company, the respective share price trades lower for a considerable period of time. However, there are times (especially when the respective sector is rallying) when the dividend cut can force (over the near term) a bottom in the stock. We actually saw this with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) last year where shares bottomed (in December) quickly after the announcement that management was cutting the dividend.

Remember that Seaspan still pays a 5%+ dividend yield. Its key dividend metrics are now starting to trend in the right direction. In its latest quarter, Seaspan reported a debt to equity ratio of 1.3, which is the lowest it has been in more than a decade. The firm's interest coverage ratio is finally starting to tick up and is now well over 3 over a trailing twelve-month average. Although net earnings are expected to be lower both this year and next, analysts who follow this stock still expect the firm to do around $0.70 and $0.79 in net profit for 2019 and 2020, respectively. These numbers may put the dividend pay-out ratio under pressure in the near term but again, we believe this change has already been embedded into the share price on the technical chart.

Suffice it to say, if the EPS trend continues to head north in the face of the share price potentially dropping to that supporting trend-line, we do not believe it would be a bad play to get long at that juncture. Until that point, Seaspan firmly remains on our watch-list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.