Take-Two's Upcoming Game Releases Will Drive The Stock Higher

When it comes to investment advice, experts will often encourage novice investors to invest in stocks and industries, whose business model they clearly understand. Entertainment is one of those sectors. Since most people interact daily with the industry's products, they tend to have a clear understanding of how these companies make money. Video games have taken the industry by storm over the past decades and are now the most popular and profitable form of entertainment.

Today I want to take a look at which may be the highest quality gaming company in the market and its upcoming releases. Take-Two Interactive is about to drop two video game gems that will boost revenues and earnings alike.

The point of this article is to:

Provide a brief overview to investors unfamiliar with the stock

Discuss the future releases

Conclude on why Take-Two is an excellent long term hold.

Introduction

Take-Two's (TTWO) goal is to develop and publish high-quality interactive entertainment experiences across a range of genres. The business consists principally of their wholly-owned labels RockStar Games and 2K. Rockstar is responsible for the most iconic and critically acclaimed brand, Grand Theft Auto, as well as other successful franchises, including L.A. Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead. On the other hand, 2K is the publisher of several critically acclaimed, multi-million unit selling franchises including BioShock, Borderlands, WWE 2K, and XCOM.

The studio is best known for the immense quality of AAA games, which innovate through their gameplay, engaging storylines and vast, immersive open worlds. The gaming community much appreciates the amount of effort and passion that is being put into TTWO's games. As of today, the top two positions for Metacritic's list of the "Best PS4 games" are occupied by RockStar's games.

Source: Metacritic

The studio has seen incredible success. The numbers speak for themselves. GTA V has sold more than 110 million copies worldwide. However, Take-Two continues to monetize the game's players by offering in-game microtransactions, which has skyrocketed the company's earnings.

Future releases

Take-Two has always been developing their GTA series, which they release every 5-6 years. It has been their most profitable series. GTA 5 estimated to be the most profitable entertainment product of all time. However, today, I want to focus on Take-Two's upcoming releases, which the company will soon publish. The two games are Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds. The company has a fantastic advantage when it comes to those two releases since their publishing timing has been excellent.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands is an open-world action role-playing first-person shooter series. The series has been incredibly successful. Borderlands has sold-in over 43 million units worldwide across all its iterations and their respective platforms.

The games are known for their addictive gameplay/looting system, making them one the most replayable games ever made. It has been more than six years since the last game, Borderlands 2, got released, which still has one million players a month, after all this time. The game's replayability is so incredible that checking Steam's live activity; Borderlands 2 is currently in the ~25th position.

Source: 6iee

The series has a hardcore fan-base. Gamers are so excited for the third installment in the series that Borderlands' 3 trailer has more 6.4M views in the last four months.

What makes this release unique in comparison to its predecessors is that six years ago, when Borderlands 2 was released, there was no such thing as microtransactions and in-game purchases. Back then, companies relied on unit sales as well as a few DLC releases. Borderlands is based around a colossal looting system, offering players millions of guns along with millions of modifications. There is an incredible opportunity of monetizing gameplay by providing some form of in-game skins purchases. Assuming that the game will be as good and as addictive as the rest of the series, there is a huge opportunity to capitalize on its replayability nature — the game's release date on September 13, 2019.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is an extraordinary case. The game does not represent a continuation of any of Take-Two's releases. Co-game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, original creators of Fallout, have reunited for this new single-player RPG from the renowned team at Obsidian, developers of Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise. For investors unaware of these games, let's just consider that they are all huge successes that defined whole genres.

In my opinion, however, the talented team and renowned directors working on the game is not what makes this release special. As I have mentioned, these two directors have worked on the original Fallout and Fallout: New Vegas. These two games have left their mark on the post-apocalyptic action role-playing genre. Fallout: New Vegas is probably the most beloved Fallout game since the majority of gamers praise it for its immersive, non-linear storylines and fantastic writing.

Source: Wikimedia

When Fallout 4 was released back in 2015, the game left reviewers and players alike with mixed feelings. While most gamers agreed that the gameplay was improved and there were some positives, hard-core fans of the series argued that the complex storylines were gone entirely. With the series taking a shift from its incredible and profound dialog interactions, along with Fallout's 76 recent failure, fans were left waiting for a true successor of the Fallout series.

The Outer Worlds is coming to try and replicate the secret sauce of Fallout: New Vegas by its very same directors. The game is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which is an independent studio. The directors have all the freedom needed to deliver a true successor for the fans of the post-apocalyptic action role-playing genre. At E3 2019, Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds will release October 25, 2019.

Valuation

Take-Two is currently trading at ~PE of 40. Source: Annual report

However, the company has been growing profits at a rapid pace. The relatively huge profits depicted in the table for 2014 were due to GTA 5's initial release. Past that, profits have been growing annually. The company reported $288.071M in 2015. Since then, the company is approaching a billion dollars of profit towards 2019. Current estimates project an FPE of ~24.5, which in my opinion is a decent valuation considering TTWO growth and quality of products.

Conclusion

Take-Two has shown an outstanding record of releasing AAA critically acclaimed titles. While its leading franchises of GTA and Red Dead Redemption drive the majority of the companies revenues, I believe that, for the reasons mentioned, TTWO's upcoming releases will be explosive. In my opinion, the stock is trading at a fair valuation as the company is poised to be growing in the long run, through a portfolio of successful brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.