Menlo Therapeutics And Serlopitant In Dermal Pruritus

Serlopitant, the lead investigative drug candidate, is in mid and late phase clinical trials to treat anti-pruritogenic responses initiated by prurigo nodularis, psoriasis, epidermolysis bullosa and unknown etiology.

Introduction

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) is a small-cap ($103M) clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates therapeutically targeting neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1-R). Serlopitant (formerly VPD-73) is an oral once-daily selective NK1-R antagonist being clinically assessed for pruritus (itch) associated with orphan, genetic and autoimmune skin diseases, including prurigo nodularis (PN), psoriasis, epidermolysis bullosa (a genetic skin disorder) and unknown etiology/idiopathic.

Why Serlopitant?

Mechanistically, serlopitant a NK1-R antagonist, functionally antagonizes the pathophysiological effects of NK1-R. NK1-R is localised in the central and peripheral nervous system and in diverse cell types in several organ systems. NK1-R is the endogenous receptor for Substance P, a neuropeptide secreted by nerves and inflammatory cells such as macrophages, eosinophils, lymphocytes, and dendritic cells.

Substance P initiates a rapid response to harmful stimuli, has vasodilatory effects, and its release has been associated with nausea and emesis. Notably, NK1-R based therapeutics, rolapitant/varubi, aprepitant/emend and vestipitant, are widely employed clinically for various ailments, including nausea and emesis. Although Substance P is known to be important in pain perception, clinical trials have not yet validated a therapeutic analgesic role for NK1-R antagonists.

Substance P is known to elicit an itch sensation. The NK1-R antagonist, aprepitant/emend, has been used off-label to treat chronic refractory pruritus. The authors noted that the main antipruritic effect of aprepitant is via substance P antagonism. Substance P plays a major role in the induction and maintenance of pruritus in the skin. Aprepitant is a highly selective NK1-R antagonist with little to no affinity for other neurokinin receptors is therapeutically effective at relieving pruritus in patients with PN, possibly due to PN patients having an elevation of nerve fibers positive for Substance P.

The NIH website on rare diseases describes Prurigo nodularis (PN) as:

a skin disease that causes hard, itchy lumps (nodules) to form on the skin. The itching (pruritus) can be intense, causing people to scratch themselves to the point of bleeding or pain. Scratching can cause more skin lesions to appear. The itching is worsened by heat, sweating, or irritation from clothing. In some cases, people with PN have a history of other diseases including eczema (atopic dermatitis), lymphoma, HIV infection, severe anemia, or kidney disease.

Serlopitant was granted FDA breakthrough designation for PN based on clinically meaningful effects in patients with PN following serlopitant treatment. The first study (NCT01951274) showed significant antipruritic efficacy of serlopitant compared with placebo in patients with chronic refractory pruritus. The authors reported:

Serlopitant treatment resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in pruritus. The mean percentage decreases from baseline visual analog scale pruritus scores were statistically significantly larger with the 1- and 5-mg doses of serlopitant (P = .022 and P = .013, respectively) than with placebo at week 6. No significant safety or tolerability differences were detected among the groups.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study involving 128 patients met its primary and multiple secondary efficacy endpoints. The data showed that:

At week eight, for the primary efficacy analysis, the serlopitant 5 mg group showed a 36 mm improvement from baseline in average itch (measured by the itch visual analog scale) compared with a 19 mm improvement for the placebo group (p = 0.001).

Menlo is conducting two separate Phase 3 studies in the US and Europe to evaluate serlopitant as a treatment for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. Data from each trial is expected Q1/2020. Menlo is also currently enrolling patients in a 52-week, multicenter, open-label safety study of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with PN, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis. On the objective:

to provide long-term safety data for serlopitant in adults with pruritus, consistent with ICH and FDA guidelines, which recommend that drugs being developed for long-term treatment be evaluated for safety in at least 100 patients treated for 12 months and 300 patients treated for 6 months. Approximately 300 patients have been enrolled in this open-label study to date.

Another objective is that the long-term 52-week open label study could provide valuable clinical information on the effect of serlopitant in the resolution of PN lesions as noted by investigators of the Phase 2 study.

Serlopitant was also therapeutically effective in alleviating pruritogenic responses associated with psoriasis but ineffective in atopic dermatitis or refractory cough.

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, Menlo reported cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $121.5M, excluding $1.8M obtained from the April stock offering. Menlo had a cash burn of $14.8M in Q1/2020 versus Q4/2018 and believes that it has sufficient funds for anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures into Q4/2020. Institutional ownership is estimated to be 73.93% based on 13F filings. Top two holders are Vivo Capital and First Manhattan. Analysts from 4 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $19.

Market Outlook

CEO Steve Basta commenting on the next 12 months:

2019 is a year of execution for us as we prepare for multiple data events and a potential NDA filing for serlopitant next year,” said Steve Basta, Menlo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Phase 3 clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and our Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic pruritus of unknown origin are enrolling well. We are working with the FDA to design our Phase 3 program in pruritus associated with psoriasis and plan to initiate this program in 2019. We are also completing extensive work to prepare for our planned 2020 NDA for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis if the ongoing Phase 3 trials are successfully completed.

