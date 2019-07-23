Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Tale Of 2 Economies

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Industrial Production

Industrial production was flat for the month of June, but this is a stronger report than the headline number suggests. The manufacturing component had its best month of the year, rising 0.4%, while mining also rose 0.1%. Utility output dragged down the overall number, declining 3.6%, due to cooler weather.

The strength in manufacturing came from the auto sector (+2.9%), business equipment production (+0.5%) and construction supplies (+0.6%). Still, this component is up just 0.4% year over year. Mining is by far the strongest component, up 8.7% over the past year.

Business Inventories

Inventories held by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers rose 0.3% in May, while sales rose 0.2%, resulting in no change in the inventory-to-sales ratio at 1.39. Inventory building, which has accounted for a significant percentage of the economy's growth over the past three quarters, continues to outpace sales. This should be a headwind to price increases, but it will also slow growth moving forward until the pace of sales catches up.

Housing Starts

Housing is stuck in the mud. Starts edged lower in June by 0.9% to an annual rate of 1.253 million, while permits to build new homes plunged 6.1% to an annual rate of 1.22 million. The weakness in the overall number was due to multi-family dwelling, which is a change from what we have seen in recent months. Over the past year, multi-family starts are up 24.5%, and single homes are down 0.8%.

Residential investment will clearly slow the rate of economic growth in the second quarter, as the number of units (multi-family and single home) under construction at the end of the second quarter was 1.7% below the first quarter average.

Retail Sales

The consumer remains resilient, which means the expansion continues. Retails sales rose 0.4% in June and are up 3.4% over the past year. When we exclude vehicle and gasoline, sales rose 0.7% for the month and 3.9% over the year. Sales were led by non-store retailers and restaurants/bars. Non-store sales (internet) are up 13.4% over the past year and now account for 12.5% of overall retail sales.

Real consumer spending growth looks to be close to a 4.0% annual rate for the second quarter, which will offset a lot of weakness we expect from inventories and manufacturing.

Conclusion

We have two economies moving in opposite directions, and it seems the Fed is concerned about the much smaller one, as consumption continues at a healthy pace, while manufacturing is on the verge of contracting on a year-over-year basis. The problem is that a rate cut will be largely ineffective in offsetting the headwinds that are slowing global trade and the manufacturing sector of the U.S. economy. Yet so long as we continue to see job creation, wage growth and little upward movement in borrowing costs, this expansion will continue. Historically low borrowing costs is vital for our debt-dependent economy.

The problem the Fed faces is that it can't control long-term interest rates. My greatest concern is that an inevitable decline in the rate of growth will make it very difficult for the most leveraged and lowest quality segment of corporate America to service its debt. If borrowing costs rise for credit-quality related issue and loan losses start to rise, it will stymie wage growth and job creation. That will be the beginning of the end of the expansion.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.