Royal Dutch Shell: 2025 Looms Large

Shareholders and investors alike need to be realistic with what the company can achieve, as there are still significant hurdles to overcome in the next few years.

Following the management day last month, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) went over its 2025 outlook in considerable detail, which has proven to be quite useful in understanding just where this company wants to be in the long term. The question for shareholders is whether or not the value proposition today is compelling enough or not. I believe that if investors are willing to take the risk that the company can deliver on its buyback, dividend growth, and medium to long-term cash flow targets, then this is absolutely a stock worth owning today as it will have one of the most competitive total return prospects in the sector, all the while retaining its high quality, major producer status.

Examining The Company's 2025 Plan

The company is targeting potentially $125 billion+ in total distributions from 2021-2025. Let’s put that number in perspective. The company’s market cap is roughly $260 billion, which means that this distribution plan is to return nearly half of the equity value currently over that five year period, which averages about 10% per year for shareholders. That's a tall order to fill, but quite the compelling value proposition for shareholders should it actually come into fruition.

This is a company that does $53 billion in operating cash flow per year right now against $23 billion in capital expenditure, creating nearly $30 billion in free cash flow. That amount alone is absurd to even think about, but an easier way to do so is a near 10% free cash flow yield on a forward basis. I'm really encouraged by that with the reason being it offers insulation to the dividend on a through-cycle basis. When crude oil prices are inevitably pressured at some point in the future, having significant free cash flow puts dividend cut fears away and allows for even growth through cycles so shareholders aren't punished past what the macro risk dictates.

The cash capital expenditure average will be $30 billion/year, with maintenance capital expenditure at 66% or $20 billion. The mix that they've provided is quite interesting, as well. Upstream will be taking about a third of total estimated spend, at $11-13 billion, almost evenly split across conventional O&G, deep water, and shale. I find it interesting that deep water upstream activities are given such a high budget, given the higher breakevens typically associated with these kinds of projects; however, as breakevens continue to come down across the board, perhaps the company has a plan for making their deep water operations far more competitive to onshore E&P operations. The company has set forth that its portfolio average will be around ~$30/barrel, which is considerably low.

I think the divestments are rather interesting, as well. The company is on track to divest at least $5 billion worth of assets both this year and next year. Investors should expect some level of consistent divestments post-2020 with the intention of optimizing the portfolio, rather than trying to scale down or address a specific financial purpose. The divestments now are global in nature and are primarily geared towards reducing overall leverage. The largest was the sale of its oil sands business in northern Canada for $7.3 billion. Another large divestment was the sale of the conventional O&G assets in the North Sea for $3.8 billion, which they sold to Chrysaor, announced in early 2017. As I said before, having a robust level of free cash flow on a through cycle basis helps to insulate downside for investors and the 2021-2025 target of $20 billion in divestments helps to provide that additional lever should the company be plagued with considerably low crude oil prices.

With that being said, the company retains a significantly high gearing to crude oil prices, as to be expected. Investors really shouldn't take that statement lightly as it means the stock will move with crude oil and, as such, a principal amount of time should be spent on fundamental analysis of crude oil's supply and demand picture. The 2025 plan and any other material developments of Royal Dutch Shell, in particular, should be viewed as potential causes for alpha.

I don’t think a discussion of the company’s 2025 outlook could be discussed without discussing the company’s “emerging power theme,” given that it is a move away from their core competency. Power, as a sector, is a very stable source of revenue and they’re targeting 8% of 2025 investments, call it $2.4 billion, given that a majority of the revenues that are earned are on very long-term contracts, often in excess of 15-years (power purchase agreements or PPAs). This is a very interesting move for the company as it de-risks a certain level of base revenue and creates a more sustainable energy company as a result.

Despite my interest in the new projects the company plans to take on after the turn of the decade, my concern is that even near-term goals take longer than expected to be realized. For example, the 2020 outlook is for $28-33 billion in organic free cash flow, implying a free cash flow yield in excess of 11% on the low end, against a standard $24-29 billion in cash capital expenditure. The larger goal is to complete the current $25 billion in share buybacks. Considering that this was authorized back in mid-2018, I'm quite concerned by the language in the most recent 20-F. It reads the following:

A resolution will be proposed at the 2019 AGM to renew the authority for the Company to purchase its own share capital, up to specified limits, for a further year. This proposal will be described in more detail in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Projected total return, with the buyback yield being critically important, falls if this plan is extended through 2020 rather than completed by 2020. The effective yield from repurchases drops. While it's a matter of capital disciplines and priorities for the company are what they are, namely leverage reduction, this is a very interesting statement to find in their filings. Despite such, holistically speaking, I am quite impressed with the new plan and delivery of it would create an extremely confident shareholder base, absent any severely negative fluctuations in crude oil's price level.

What Shareholders Can Realistically Expect

Any company can set targets, even lofty ones, but it's another thing entirely to actually deliver. The company is targeting a cumulative cash potential for shareholders in the amount of $125 billion+ from 2021-2025 assuming crude oil averages ~$60/barrel. The latter expectation isn't unreasonable, despite heated arguments for further upside or downside to that price level. It's besides the point as the $125 billion+ target is a 55% improvement from the 2016-2020 projected cumulative cash for shareholders.

That's absolutely substantial and stems from higher margin projects, improved operational efficiencies, and lower corporate overhead. I think it's also worth noting here that the company has come a long way throughout the downturn of 2014-2016, as in the period of 2011-2015, the company produced cumulative cash of $51.6 billion, when the average price of crude was $97/barrel. Thus, even with a 35%+ lower price for crude oil on average over the targeted range, the company plans to generate more than double the cash for shareholders.

The company also remains "full committed to current and growing dividend per share," which means shareholders should absolutely hold this company accountable for its dividend and providing a quality current income component. The company has stated that it will increase the dividend when the $25 billion active buyback concludes. The risk shareholders are going to take is two-fold: relying on management to follow through with material dividend increases as to remain competitive against peers and that with their 40+ major project FIDs that will produce an estimated $10 billion+ CFFO per year by 2025, that that capital makes it back into the pocket of shareholders.

Conclusion

Nearing the conclusion of a decade allows for large corporations to set new long-term plans and refresh their vision and goals. After looking at Royal Dutch Shell's 2025 plan in detail, I'm inclined to believe this company can deliver for shareholders. New E&P projects are profitable at an average $30/barrel break even and the company stands to begin returning capital to shareholders in the form of a higher dividend once the buyback includes. Further debt reduction would make me incrementally bullish on this name, but with their quantum of debt, deleveraging will take several quarters before shareholders start to become comfortable with the balance sheet. Investors should pay specific attention to the outcome of the upcoming shareholder meeting and any major capital allocation announcements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.