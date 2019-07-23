Recent Purchase: CSX

It’s been a while since I’ve owned a railroad. These companies really shot up in price and value a few years ago during the initial Trump Rally post-election. Ever since, I’ve viewed them as overvalued. Admittedly, I worry about putting capital into cyclical companies like the railroads so late into an expansion cycle because this industry is really economically sensitive and saw outsized volatility during the Great Recession. I don’t have a working crystal ball and while I suspect that we’re closing in on the end of this current bull market run (currently, it’s the longest expansion that we’ve seen in more than 50 years), I’m perfectly happy to focus on single stock valuation rather than buy into the macro news cycle and broader market fears. I believe that a well diversified DGI portfolio should make room for a railroad or two. Being that I don’t currently own any, this post-earnings sell-off in CSX (CSX) caught my eye.

As I write this, CSX shares are down more than 11%. It’s extraordinarily rare to see this company experience such volatility. If CSX closes trading today near the current lows, it will be the worst day it had experienced since the early 2000’s. When I see high quality, generally low volatility companies like this trade down double digits, I generally suspect that its an irrational reaction by the market. Although I can’t be certain without the benefit of hindsight, buying into this fear has proven to be an easy way to make money in the markets on many occasions and I wouldn’t be surprised if that ends up being the case here as well.

It’s interesting to see this double digit weakness when the quarter was a record setter, in many respects. During the quarter, CSX set record results in the operating income, free cash flow, and operational efficiency with regard to an all-time low operating ratio for the company’s U.S. Class 1 railroad. When I see headlines like this, I expect to see a rally, not a sell-off.

CSX’s Q2 EPS increased 7% y/y, from $1.01 to $1.08. The Q2 operating ratio improved by 120 bps to 57.4%. Honestly, after the massive EPS growth that CSX has produced in recent years (27% in 2017 and 67% in 2018), any positive y/y comps coming off of those numbers are going to look impressive to me. When I see big EPS jumps like that I worry that they aren’t going to be sustainable, but it appears that CSX’s bottom-line numbers are still trending higher.

Source: CSX Q2 CC Slides, Slide 5

However, it appears that analyst expectations were just too high for CSX and although the company set records in many bottom-line based segments, the top-line disappointment was too much to overcome.

Revenue was down 1% y/y during the quarter, primarily due to weakness in the intermodal segment. When it came to segment sales, the company produced a mixed bag during the quarter. Chemicals, food products, forest products, and minerals produced sales growth, while metals and equipment, coal, intermodal, and “other” were all negative. Management did highlight the fact that CSX’s volumes increased across all segments except for metals and equipment and fertilizers. CSX saw price gains across a handful of segments during the quarter, yet it just couldn’t overcome the -10% volumes that it saw in the intermodal space when it came to quarterly revenues.

Although the sales disappointed, I was impressed by the company’s efficiency results during the quarter. Railroads are a very mature marketplace and admittedly, volumes growth is hard to come by. In recent years, we’ve seen a lot of focus on cash savings and increased efficiencies as a means to produce bottom-line growth industry wide and CSX appears to be excelling here. During Q2, CSX’s velocity and dwell figures (how fast the trains are moving and how little time they’re stuck in station during trips) increased b 14% and 6%, respectively on a y/y basis. As you can see on the graphic below, these efficiency results continue to trend in the right direction.

Source: CSX Q2 CC Slides, Slide 8

Also, I think it’s important to note that CSX set a U.S. Class 1 record for use of fuel per 1000 ton gross miles. Diesel prices were down 6% y/y during Q2, but the company’s record fuel efficiency allowed them to save 30% on fuel expenses during the quarter. Management highlighted the company’s continued focus on technology and innovation when it comes to the train’s distributed power utilization and energy management. The environmentalist in me loves to see higher fuel efficiency numbers and in the event that fuel prices increase, this efficiency metric could go a long way towards creating bottom-line separation from its peers.

Full-Year Guidance

The real disappointment of the quarter appears to be that CSX management changed the full-year revenue guidance from 1-2% growth to negative 1-2% growth. Obviously negative guidance is never a good thing. Investors always like to see expectations of a brighter future. But, at the end of the day, I can’t help but ask myself if a change from low single digit growth to low single digit negative growth should really result in a double digit sell-off?

It appears that uncertainty regarding both the U.S. and the world economies (which can likely be boiled down to the trade war) is the primary catalyst for this updated, negative guidance. Here’s what CSX CEO Jim Foote had to say regarding the operational environment in the second half in the Q2 conference call:

“Both global and U.S. economic conditions had been unusual this year to say the least and have impacted our volumes. You see it every week in our reported carloads. The present economic backdrop is one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career.”

He continued, saying:

“We are not necessarily being pessimistic about the second half of the year. But in these launches we need to adjust guidance, we're just setting out the obvious. This outlook is based on current business levels and there is upside to this forecast as conditions improve in the second half.”

Honestly, having a member of the C-suite being so frank about not being able to predict the near-term future probably doesn’t help the stock. The market hates uncertainty and Mr. Foote made it clear that he doesn’t have clarity moving forward. I read a lot of earnings report conference calls and the word, “puzzling” isn’t one that I see often. But, once again, we’re not talking about major negative guidance here, but instead, negative sales growth of 1-2%.

Valuation

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at CSX’s valuation.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

After the 11%+ sell-off, CSX shares are hovering in the $71 area. At these levels, the stock is trading for ~17x the company’s ttm earnings of $4.16. Right now, analysts' consensus estimates for 2019 and 2020 EPS are $4.3 and $4.75, respectively. So, on a forward basis CSX shares are trading for 16.4x and ~15x, depending on your future outlook.

Over the last 20 years, CSX’s long-term normal P/E ratio is 17x. So, this weakness appears to have brought the stock back down to average levels. To me, CSX shares aren’t incredibly cheap after their double digit dive, but that’s primarily because prior to the negative action that we’ve seen thus far today, they were overvalued, trading for ~19x ttm earnings.

I think CSX’s fair value rests in the $70 area. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there are certainly worse things that investors can do than buy shares of a high quality name like CSX at fair value. And, if the future EPS growth plays out like analysts believe, today’s $71 share price will look like a bargain in a year or two. With this in mind, I decided initiate a small position in the stock at $71.27.

Conclusion

To me, it was a fairly easy decision to risk some capital on a company like CSX setting profit and efficiency records. CSX is also generally very generous to its shareholders. The company has a 15-year consecutive annual dividend increase streak. And, while the company’s dividend yield is rather low at just 1.35%, it has produced an annual dividend growth CAGR of 13.1% over the last decade. CSX’s most recent dividend increase was 9%. The company’s payout ratio remains very low at just 23%. With this in mind, I think high single digit/low double digit dividend growth is likely in the coming years as well.

CSX has also used its cash flows to successfully buy back a significant amount of its outstanding share count over the years. During the last 5 years alone, CSX management has used the buyback plan to reduce its share count by more than 18%.

During Q2, CSX management mentioned that year-to-date the company has returned ~$2b to shareholders already ($1.6b went to buying back shares and $400m went to paying shareholder dividends). I’m a sucker for a company that provides strong dividend growth and reliable share count reduction. Shareholder return metrics like these make it easy to maintain a long-term mindset when it comes to equity ownership and I plan to own the shares I bought today for a long time.

Since CSX is a cyclical name that doesn’t appear to be trading at a significant discount to fair value, I bought a relatively small position. Right now, CSX makes up 0.44% of my portfolio. I’d be happy to add to this position in the future, though I’d want to see the stock trading closer to $60 to do so.

For a cyclical position to become full in my portfolio, I’m going to need to see a wide margin of safety. At that $60 range, we’d be talking about a ttm P/E ratio of 14.5x. At ~15x, I think CSX shares would be really attractive. Only time will tell if this current weakness continues and I get a chance to add to my new position, but either way, I’m happy to have finally added the rails to my portfolio after a multi-year absence.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.