Freehold Royalties 2019 NAV

It appears feudal to expect that significant upside can be expected, as the company's reserves using reasonable assumptions seem to suggest that the company is only valued at $5.27/share.

Freehold is currently paying shareholders a 7.4% dividend yield for their investment and as we can see below, the $0.0525 dividend is well covered even at $40/bbl WTI prices.

The company's royalty revenue comes straight off the top line of its royalty lands, no exposure to abandonment liabilities, capital costs, and operating costs over the typical E&P model.

The royalty model enables the company to provide investors with lower-risk income, and with a portfolio of 6.4 million gross acres of royalty lands in Canada.

Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) is a dividend-paying oil and gas company with assets mostly in Western Canada, and with a focus on acquiring and managing royalties. The royalty model enables the company to provide investors with lower-risk income than traditional E&P companies. With a portfolio of 6.4 million gross acres of royalty lands in Canada, Freehold has amassed a highly diversified revenue source that includes many different oil and gas plays as well as diversified exposure to oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. This makes Freehold a pretty safe investment in the energy space. The company's royalty revenue comes straight off the top line of its royalty lands and has the advantages of dividend yield and no exposure to abandonment liabilities, capital costs, and operating and other costs over the typical E&P model.

Oil prices have recovered nicely year to date, with Western Canadian Select (WCS) trading 30% higher than the beginning of the year, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices trading 33.8% higher. At the same time, Freehold Royalties stock has risen only 3%. Not that the stock price performance has to perfectly follow the price of oil, but this disconnect is really something extreme.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As for natural gas, clearly this industry is in crisis mode, with Canadian natural gas prices hitting rock-bottom levels. Yet Freehold is still generating crazy amounts of cash flow. Imagine what would happen if natural gas prices start to strengthen, too.

Looking at Freehold’s cash flow performance and company-specific fundamentals, it looks clear that this negative sentiment on this stock is not warranted. Freehold generated $129 million in free cash flow in 2018 (TTM 12% free cash flow yield), 29% higher than five years ago, its balance sheet is very high quality with minimal debt (TTM net debt/FFO of 0.7x), and it has a low payout ratio of just over 60%. Freehold is currently paying shareholders a 7.4% dividend yield for their investment and as we can see below, the $0.0525 dividend is well covered even at $40/bbl WTI prices.

Data by YCharts

Summer 2019 Investor Presentation

The majority of the regions the company operates in produce light sweet crude such as Duvernay, Viking and Cardium which is why the company has cash costs of only $5-7/boe.

Summer 2019 Investor Presentation

Now that we've proved the viability of Freehold Royalties' dividend-paying ability, let us explore the potential capital gains.

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below is from the 2018 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. The reserves data summarizes the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves of FRHLF and the net present values of future net revenue for these reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and, after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

2018 Annual Information Form

The forecast cost and price assumptions assume increases in wellhead selling prices and take into account inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs. Oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates as at December 31, 2018, utilized in the Trimble Report were as follows:

2018 Annual Information Form

The assumptions used for pricing the reserves shown above are quite reasonable in that all of the different forms of oil and gas are in line with their respective futures curve prices.

Using a 10% interest rate (as this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $714 million.

Using net debt of $89 million (shown below) we can calculate the net asset value below:

2018 YEFS

PV of Reserves $714.2 minus: Net Debt $89.4 Market Value $624.8 shares outstanding 118.5 Price/Share $5.27

*** All figures are in millions except price/share.

Conclusion

Although the company is a strong free cash flow generator and has the ability to service its dividends with free cash flow, it appears feudal to expect that significant upside can be expected as the company's reserves using reasonable assumptions seem to suggest that the company is only valued at $5.27/share relative to its current price of $8/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.