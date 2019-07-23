Handelsbanken Q2 2019 - Some Worrying Signs Warrant A 'Hold For Now'

Because of the bank's conservative policies and stability, its continued position as the "best" bank in Sweden is not in question - but management needs to step up.

Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) is one of the main Swedish banks which lately reported its 2Q19 results. Much like other banks, the results weren't all that great in relation to past results. For Handelsbanken, however, results are favorable when looking at them with certain things in mind - more explanation on this in the article.

The bottom line here is, the banking sector in Sweden and the Nordics is experiencing some pressure as banks are consolidating and leaving unprofitable business areas and/or geographies in favor of more conservative business practices. This is shaping new profit expectations, and despite Handelsbanken's overall conservative stance, the bank is not immune to this.

Handelsbanken - first, a recap

First, let me begin this report by reminding those of you who read my initial article on the bank entitled " Handelsbanken - The Best Bank In The World " (And yes, that title still applies, despite this article and the recommendation therein!) of a few things that need to be considered prior to results here.

The main, important thing here is the bank's profit-sharing initiative, Oktogonen. This is by many considered to be key to the bank's success, as it motivates employees across the board and enriches employees financially. The bank has the option, but not the necessity to make provisions to this profit-sharing initiative each year, usually in relation to the bank's profit, increasing Oktogonen's ownership of Handelsbanken.

However, for the last two quarters, the bank has made no provisions to Oktogonen, withdrawing a planned provision for the quarter, despite very good results in 1Q19. This has led to some bad blood amongst the bank's employees, the explanation for the provision withdrawal being that Handelsbanken did not increase its moat and overall competitiveness for the year 2018.

In pure numbers, not making a provision for 2018 means that each employee loses about $7000 (Oktogonen is a foundation led by the employees, and owns part of the bank). The (perhaps) deeper problem is that Oktogonen has pension obligations, and if Handelsbanken isn't funding the foundation continuously, it may be forced to sell off shares to meet these liabilities.

Now, with that small recap of structure, let's get into 2Q19.

2Q19 - Not all that great

All of the below results are reported after the withdrawal of the Oktogonen provision.

EBIT increase of 1%.

EPS increase of 3%

Net interest increase of 2%

Net commission income/NCI increase of 7%

Credit loss ratio of 0.07%, up from 0.05%.

On the surface, these results look appealing, excellent even - and at their core, they kind of are.

The problem is that Handelsbanken is held to a much higher standard than other banks. Including the planned Oktogonen provision, which some say they deserve, key indicators such as EBIT/EPS are actually in the red, with results down as much 11% if the bank had provisioned money to the foundation according to historical norms.

Add to this the bank's perceived issues with certain markets, which has led them leaving Poland (and other markets) entirely, and the picture becomes not one of a decent quarter, but one of a bank floundering a little bit and trying to find direction and forward identity.

Handelsbanken's key phrasing now is consolidation and divestment. We're talking divestments of businesses with little to no market potential, increased risk or too little profit in order to improve the bank's offerings in other key areas where the profit margins and possibilities are higher, or better. There are several reasons for this, but beyond the obvious ones (profitability), it's also expected to improve the pace of the bank's work in terms of digitalization.

We're talking of fundamental changes

None of the changes the bank is executing, or proposing, are small. Among other things, Handelsbanken is:

No longer financing export deals. Trade finance will be concentrated to Sweden alone.

Closure of offices in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

Representational offices in Sydney and Jakarta are closing entirely.

The goal here is a "simpler" bank with a more logical geographical focus, and we can recognize this from similar ongoings with both Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). This is neither unique nor unexpected, and these risks are something I discussed in my previous article about the bank, where I foretold that Handelsbanken's greatest risk is the potential identity crisis it seems to be currently facing once the then-relevant spending and profit spree came to a close.

Handelsbanken's geographies

Handelsbanken, like Nordea, isn't just active in Sweden, but other nations as well. Looking at these provides a greater picture of how things are going, and some of the reasoning behind the ongoing changes.

Sweden is overall looking well, with increased loan volume both for private and commercial/corporate customers, as well as increased deposit volumes for both customer groups. EBIT for the quarter was more or less identical (1M SEK less) compared to 1Q19. Credit loss ratios increased to 0.13%.

England, where the bank has some activity showed similarly identical EBIT, with a slightly improved net interest income and improved NCI. The business saw increased loan volumes as well as increased deposit volumes. There was, however, offsetting increased costs of 6% for the quarter, as well as some FX effects. These costs can be attributed to the bank's increased work with diligence processes. Credit loss ratios were at 0%.

Norway showed a slightly decreasing EBIT of 2%, somewhat attributable to FX, with a somewhat increasing (2%) net interest income. Once again, both lending and deposit volume increased, with margin pressure in both segments affecting results. Credit loss ratios were at 0.01%.

Denmark showed increased quarterly EBIT of 6%, following Nordea's trend in good Danish results, while also being the only nation where deposits declined (with loan volumes increasing). NCI increased by 14%, but cost increases were present in Denmark as well, at above 4% of last quarter's. Credit loss ratios were at 0%.

Finland came in at a higher EBIT of 9%, mostly due to credit losses incurred during 1Q19. Net interest income was down, and NCI was up 6%. Both loan and deposit volumes were up, but Finland saw cost increases of 12% during the quarter, related to among other things, personnel costs. Credit loss ratios were at -0.12%.

The bank's small operation in the Netherlands showed good results with an 11% EBIT increase during the quarter, and a continued credit loss ratio of near to, or at 0%.

The effects of the results and the announced changes

So, Handelsbanken is doing some fundamental changes. This is a bank which rarely changes things, and the effects/responses have not been slow in coming. Handelsbanken's stock has been slaughtered at a -5-6% over the past few days due to the lower profit than expected, and the issues with Oktogonen.

Handelsbanken's new CEO, Carina Åkerström, has also announced job cuts to come to terms with some of the cost increases the bank is experiencing due to Brexit and other things. Not a good way to start your first, complete quarter as CEO of a bank.

The positives of the quarter, such as the fact that Handelsbanken during May 2019 was the largest bank in terms of new mortgage volumes, and the very stable/positive net interest income trend/record-high NCI figures are simply not doing enough here, according to management.

Management, including the CEO, know their mission with regards to handling the cost increases seen in many of the bank's geographies. What to do about them seems to be unclear, however, as simply reducing the number of employees will probably not be enough.

At worst, a complete overhaul of the Oktogonen profit-sharing policy may be in order, to make sure that Handelsbanken maintains its A-grade status both nationally and internationally. This would mean cutting into what many consider to be what sets Handelsbanken apart - but unless management finds another way, I see little recourse beyond reconsidering this policy. The issue seems to be the current expectation that provisions continue as before - and this isn't something I consider to be feasible in the long term.

Such fundamental changes in the bank's approach will no doubt affect both employees, share price and other parts of the bank, and it's hard to tell just what will happen in the long term if the bank continues this trend of not provisioning despite profits, which goes against the previous trends seen here.

The Thesis - What's changed?

Handelsbanken remains a grade-A bank which I consider too literally, due to its conservative approach and structure, to be the best bank in the world and one of the safest holdings of my portfolio.

However, despite impressive results in 1Q19 and acceptable, albeit lower-than-expected results in 2Q19, the bank is announcing fundamental changes to come to terms with both costs/expenditures, and to turn Handelsbanken into a "simpler" bank with more of a logical, geographical focus. The bank has also, more or less frozen its previous generous profit-sharing policy with Oktogonen, which I view as a signal from the management of potential incoming strategic changes.

Such changes are bound to upset the employees, the stock price, and the previous rock-solid faith in the bank, translating into some forward volatility that may last at the very least during 2019 and possibly even longer.

In my original article, I foresaw a potential identity crisis for the bank. While loan volumes, interest income, and NCI remain solid, the bank is acting to structure things for the future, and divesting unprofitable or high-risk business areas. This may translate into new profit levels as the new structure and operations of this bank becomes clearer.

This article isn't me putting a "Hold" on Handelsbanken because I'm worried about the bank's long-term potential. The "Hold" recommendation is because:

I believe that the ongoing structural changes may result in better investment opportunities going forward.

I believe the new "shape" of the bank may affect the profits we can expect, and in turn, the dividend, once again arguing caution for now.

The bank pays an annual dividend, meaning any investment at this time won't see any dividend return for some time - and while the bank is undervalued at ~92.5 SEK/share, the undervaluation is not all that historically appealing to me. I'd recommend waiting for more volatility and entering below 87 SEK/share.

However, I've had a friend asking me straight out if an investment in the bank is literally a bad idea at this time, given that it yields almost 6% and the bank's dividend is not in jeopardy, nor has the bank given any indication that it seeks to re-evaluate its dividend policy. To this, given that the person had no position, I said: "no, it's not a bad idea." (But also told them my reasoning).

However, if you have the patience to wait - as you should - then I do believe better entries with more clarity will come.

And this justifies, in my eyes, the "Hold" recommendation.

Recommendation

At a current valuation of P/E of almost 11, and a price of ~93 SEK/share, I consider Handelsbanken due to current lack of clarity to be a "Hold," despite my overall, long-term bullish stance on the bank. I believe better opportunities for investment will present themselves.

