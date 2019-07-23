Asian REITs Discovery Weekly: The First Asian REIT To Own Chemical Tanks

Thailand-listed AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold REIT could become the first Asian REIT to own chemical tanks with its proposed acquisition of new assets.

Property Sub-Segment/Unique REITs: First Thailand Industrial REIT To Own Chemical Tanks

AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [AIMIRT:TB] or AIMIRT, is an industrial REIT owning warehouses, land, cold storage buildings and other immovable assets related to cold storage, which was established on December 22, 2017 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on January 9, 2018.

On July 2019, AIMIRT announced that it received approval from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed capital raising, the first since its listing in end-2017. AIMIRT plans to raise approximately Bt3 billion in equity financing by issuing a maximum of 271.25 million new units (versus current issued capital of 155 million shares) to both existing trust unit holders (preferential offering) and new trust unit holders (public offering); both groups of investors will be offered the same equal amount of units. The ratio of the existing trust units per new units is 1 existing units to 0.875 new unit, and the offering price range is Bt11.20-11.50 per unit, versus AIMIRT's share price of Bt12.70 as of July 19, 2019.

AIMIRT plans to spend approximately Bt4.3 billion to acquire new assets from its sponsors, which will be funded from both the Bt3 billion equity financing and Bt1.3 billion in new borrowings. Details of the new assets to be acquired and the changes to AIMIRT's portfolio are found below.

AIMIRT's Asset Portfolio Pre- And Post-Acquisition Of New Assets

Source: AIMIRT 1Q2019 Opportunity Day Presentation

The new proposed acquisition, expected to be completed in the second half of 2019, comprises of leasehold and freehold rights associated with eight warehouses, and one cold storage building and 61 chemical tanks located in Suk Sawat, Bangplee, Pathumthani, and Chachoengsao. If and when the proposed acquisition completes, AIMIRT's portfolio will expand to four cold storage buildings and 14 warehouses. The most notable aspect of this transaction is the proposed acquisition of 61 chemical tanks with a 30-year lease term and a capacity of 85,380 kiloliters in Suk Sawat from asset sponsor Siam Chemicals. Prior to this, AIMIRT was already Thailand's first REIT to invest in cold storage facilities, it could become the first Asian REIT to own chemical tanks with this new proposed acquisition.

Chemical tanks are used to store liquid chemical products including, but not limited to, ethanol, methanol, propane, gasoline, diesel, crude oil, and other chemicals, to prevent leakage which could damage the environment or affect human health. As a niche asset type, chemical tanks benefit from positive supply-demand dynamics.

There are significant entry barriers to constructing and operating chemical tanks, which will help to limit the supply of new chemical tanks and maintain the occupancy of AIMIRT's newly-acquired chemical tanks. New chemical tank operators need to obtain operating licenses issued by the regulators, and find suitable locations for their chemical tanks which require supporting infrastructure such as ports and pipelines and are located next to the sea to facilitate maritime transportation of chemicals.

Also, since chemical tanks typically store solvents which are used as chemical intermediates or fuels in manufacturing processes, there is a base level of demand for chemical tanks. This is evidenced by the fact that the 61 chemical tanks, that AIMIRT is proposing to acquire as part of the transaction, currently have an occupancy rate of 100%.

Apart from owning a new asset type in chemical tanks, this proposed acquisition of new assets is positive for AIMIRT in many ways.

Firstly, AIMIRT will grow significantly in scale and size. AIMIRT's asset base is expected to triple from Bt2.14 billion pre-acquisition to Bt6.44 billion post-acquisition. Its net leasable area of warehouses, cold storage buildings and land will also more than double from 58,559 sq m to 127,286 sq m. Besides economies of scale derived from operating a larger asset base, AIMIRT's increased market capitalization and trading liquidity should put the REIT on the radar of a wider base of institutional investors. AIMIRT's current market capitalization is approximately $64 million based on its share price of Bt12.70 as of July 19, 2019; and its three-months average daily trading liquidity is below $0.2 million.

Secondly, AIMIRT will lower its risk profile with increased diversification. Pre-acquisition, AIMIRT had significant industry and tenant concentration risks. The cold storage & logistics industry accounted for close to three-quarters of AIMIRT's revenue; and the two largest tenants, Pacific Cold Storage Company Limited and JWD Pacific Company Limited contributed 42% and 24% of the REIT's revenue respectively.

Post-acquisition, no single industry will represent more than a quarter of AIMIRT's revenue, with revenue contribution from the cold storage & logistics industry lowered to 24% of the REIT's total revenue. Also, new tenants in the automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics and packaging industries will be part of AIMIRT's revenue mix with the newly-acquired assets. Revenue contribution as a percentage of total revenue from Pacific Cold Storage Company Limited and JWD Pacific Company Limited declined to 12% and 9% respectively post-acquisition.

Thirdly, there could be upside to AIMIRT with the change in its lease expiry profile post-acquisition. Pre-acquisition, AIMIRT had 74% (by revenue) of its lease expiring after 3 years, which was defensive but provided limited upside in terms of potential positive rental reversions post-lease renewal. Post-acquisition, a lower 63% of AIMIRT's total leases by revenue will expire after 3 years. The opportunity for positive rental reversions will come from 34% of its leases expiring between 1 and 3 years. The REIT manager for AIMIRT is confident, claiming that the new lease expiry profile post-acquisition will "increase ability to increase rental rate" in its recent 1Q2019 presentation slides.

AIMIRT currently offers a trailing distribution yield of 6.0% based on its share price of Bt12.70 as of July 19, 2019. Assuming the proposed acquisition completes in the second half of 2019 financed by the issuance of 264 million new units at Bt11.35 (the mid-point of its offering price range), I estimate that AIMIRT's distribution per unit or DPU will grow from Bt0.77 from FY2018 to Bt0.85 (a forward distribution yield of 6.7%) in FY2020, the first full-year contribution of the newly-acquired assets.

AIMIRT's current gearing as of March 31, 2019 is 28% and gearing should not exceed 30% post-acquisition, which should leave sufficient debt headroom for future acquisitions. In Thailand, the statutory gearing limit is 35% for those without an investment grade credit rating, but the gearing cap is 60% for Thailand REITs with an investment grade credit rating.

Bottom-Up Metrics: Laggards Which Have Underperformed Year-To-Date

Asian-listed REITs have performed very well year-to-date due to investor rotation to defensive names in an uncertain volatile market environment and a dovish Fed supporting interest rate cuts. The 83 Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand which I track have achieved mean and median total return (including dividends) of +17.7% and +17.4% year-to-date. Instead of chasing winners in the Asian REITs space, it might be wiser to focus on laggards which have underperformed their peers.

I screened for Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand which have underperformed their peers the most in 2019 year-to-date. The 10 Asian REITs with the lowest year-to-date total returns are presented below. All data are accurate as of July 19, 2019:

Asian REITs With The Lowest Total Returns Year-To-Date

Thailand-listed Strategic Hospitality Extendable Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [SHREIT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of -20.6%. Thailand-listed MFC Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust [MIT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of -11.3%. Malaysia-listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust [HEKT:MK] delivered a year-to-date total return of -6.1%. Malaysia-listed Tower Real Estate Investment Trust [TRET:MK] delivered a year-to-date total return of -4.9%. Hong Kong-listed New Century Real Estate Investment Trust [1275:HK] delivered a year-to-date total return of -0.3%. Singapore-listed BHG Retail REIT [BHGREIT:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +1.3%. Thailand-listed Grande Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust [GAHREIT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +1.6%. Malaysia-listed AmFirst Real Estate Investment Trust [ARET:MK] delivered a year-to-date total return of +2.2%. Hong Kong-listed Spring Real Estate Investment Trust [1426:HK] delivered a year-to-date total return of+2.7%. Thailand-listed WHA Business Complex Freehold & Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [WHABT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +3.2%.

For comparison purposes, I also provide a list of the 10 Asian REITs with the highest year-to-date total returns which have outperformed their peers the most in 2019. These REITs could be the names that one should consider taking profit on and reallocating the capital to laggards instead.

Asian REITs With The Highest Total Returns Year-To-Date

Thailand-listed WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [WHART:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +46.6%. Thailand-listed Hemaraj Leasehold REIT [HREIT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +39.8%. Singapore-listed Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust [LMRT:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +36.5%. Singapore-listed Keppel-KBS US REIT [KORE:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +35.7%. Singapore-listed Keppel DC REIT [KDCREIT:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +32.4%. Thailand-listed Thailand Prime Property Freehold and Leasehold REIT [TPRIME:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +31.4%. Thailand-listed IMPACT Growth Real Estate Investment Trust [IMPACT:TB] delivered a year-to-date total return of +31.2%. Singapore-listed Sasseur REIT [SASSR:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +31.1%. Singapore-listed Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +31.0%. Singapore-listed Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust [MAGIC:SP] delivered a year-to-date total return of +29.7%.

Events: Two Transaction Announcements In The Past Week

Malaysia-listed industrial REIT, Axis Real Estate Investment Trust [AXRB:MK] or Axis REIT, released two announcements relating to transactions in the past week on July 15, 2019 and July 17, 2019 respectively.

The first announcement on July 15, 2019 relates to the proposed development of a 44,000 sq ft single-story warehouse facility on a piece of industrial land at Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang for RM11.85 million, and the subsequent sub-lease of the facility to Federal Express Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for an initial period of 10 years starting in the first quarter of 2020.

The initial net yield for the first 7 years of the sub-lease of the warehouse facility is estimated to be approximately 9.0% per year, with rental step-up in the final 3 years of the lease period and beyond for any subsequent lease extension. The monthly rental for the warehouse facility for the first 7 years is RM132,000 calculated at the rate of RM3.00 per sq ft, and increase to RM145,200 calculated at the rate of RM3.30 per sq ft starting in Year 8 of the lease.

The financial impact of this warehouse facility lease is expected to be small, as the annual rental income contribution of RM1.58 million is approximately 0.8% of Axis REIT's FY2018 revenue of RM204 million.

The second announcement on July 17, 2019 relates to the acquisition of a purpose-built double-story factory-cum-office building located in Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone Phase IV which is an industrial park situated at the southeastern part of Penang Island developed by Penang Development Corporation, at a cost of RM20.5 million. The building with a net lettable area of 78,024 sq ft has a 60-year leasehold interest expiring on September 9, 2051.

The building is currently leased to Pentax Medical (Penang) Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian manufacturer of medical diagnostic preparation. The current lease started on February 1, 2018 and expires on January 31, 2021, with a 3-year renewal option. The current rental is RM137,322.24 per month for 2 years between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2020, with the rental rate subject to review after February 2020.

Similar to the build-and-lease warehouse project for Federal Express Services in the first announcement, the planned acquisition of this Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone building is not expected to have a significant impact on Axis REIT's financials. The annual rental income of RM1.65 million from this building is also approximately 0.8% of Axis REIT's FY2018 revenue.

Although the financial impact of these two transactions on Axis REIT's FY2019 numbers is limited, it offers a lens into Axis REIT's growth strategy. Axis REIT is venturing into more of such build-and-lease projects offering higher yields. Based on Axis REIT's share price of RM1.82 as of July 19, 2019, it offers a trailing 5.1% yield, versus the 9.0% initial net yield for sub-lease of the warehouse facility as per the first announcement highlighted above.

Both transactions are planned to be funded entirely by debt, but Axis REIT's gearing should stay below 38% given the relative small size of these two transactions. With gearing below the Malaysian REIT statutory gearing limit at 50%, Axis REIT still has debt headroom to support future build-and-lease projects and new asset acquisitions to further grow its portfolio of logistics and warehouse assets.

Closing Thoughts

Thailand-listed AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [AIMIRT:TB] or AIMIRT, should benefit from the proposed Bt4.3 billion asset acquisition, which would see it increase in asset size and market capitalization, reduce industry and tenant concentration risks, and increase rental income by renewing expiring leases at higher rental rates.

The Asian REIT sector has performed very well in 2019 year-to-date, this could be the time to reallocate capital from outperformers to laggards. I provide a list of the bottom 10 underperforming Asian REITs with the lowest year-to-date total returns above.

Greenfield developments and new asset acquisitions continue to be the twin drivers of growth for Malaysia-listed industrial REIT Axis REIT. The REIT also has debt headroom to support future yield-accretive acquisitions.

