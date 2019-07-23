Aurora Cannabis: A Nice Step Forward

The strict rules in that market likely will result in very little real opportunity in the near term, but in the long run the upside could be significant.

Even though optimism centering around the cannabis industry has declined recently, the big players in the space continue to make moves geared toward expanding their businesses and, eventually, coming to turn a profit. In its own latest move, for instance, the management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced that it had won a tender offer with the government of Italy whereby it will serve as the only Canadian firm, for now, importing medical cannabis into the country. This win, though small at first glance, could be setting the stage for continued value creation down the road, especially if Italy continues to open the door to cannabis.

A look at the news

According to a press release issued by Aurora, the company won a tender offer that gives it the right to sell to the country of Italy 400kg of cannabis, with shipments starting later this year. If all goes according to plan, the agreement will be signed in September of 2019, but this isn’t the company’s first foray into the nation. Back in April of 2018, Aurora became the first company to complete a private export from Canada to Italy, with total shipments there in 2018 estimated at 100kg, so it can be said that the firm has had its eyes on the region for at least a little over a year, but likely longer than that.

The history of cannabis legalization and the current state of it in Italy are incredibly complex. Today, according to far-right politician Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, there are an estimated 1,000 shops nationwide selling what is referred to as ‘cannabis light,’ a version of marijuana so watered down that one source compared it to the decaf coffee of cannabis. Despite this, and in spite of a thriving industrial hemp business that makes cannabis light legal, Salvini has railed against the sale of ‘drugs’ as disgusting and has vowed to shut them all down.

Even as some politicians attack the space, medical cannabis is legal, but highly regulated. In addition to there being price controls, the production and import of cannabis are watched very closely by Italy’s federal government. This year, the nation’s military is due to produce and sell around 200kg of the product, up from 150kg last year. In all, 900kg should be sold within Italy during 2019, up materially from the 650kg made available last year, making the country the second-largest consumer of medical cannabis in all of Europe for the year.

Some big potential

One big negative for Aurora and any other firm wanting a taste of the market in Italy is that prices are very much controlled. Though medical cannabis prices have been set higher than this, Aurora allegedly submitted its tender at a price equivalent to $1.94 per gram. This is only marginally higher than the $1.42 per gram cash cost the firm experienced company-wide during its latest quarter. Even if management achieves its target aim of bringing production costs down to less than $1 per gram, the margin to be had on these sales is lacking for now. That said, what management may be working on is not short-term upside, but long-term market share. Given how difficult the Italian market is from a regulatory perspective, getting in now and locking in a long-term relationship might help the firm to monopolize (or something close to it) the nation for a long time.

Through its 15 production facilities that will be completed and operational next year, Aurora will have total production capacity of more than 625,000kg per annum, up from the 150,000kg per annum that the business was capable of producing early this year. While Canada has proven to be fertile ground for establishing itself and expanding (thanks to the regulatory nature there in regards to cannabis), management has seen the cannabis opportunity as a global one, not a regional one.

*Taken from Aurora Cannabis

As you can see in the image above, the market opportunity even in just the medical cannabis space is forecasted to be a big one. This data actually only covers North America, Latin America, and the EU, with other markets like Asia, Africa, and more not factored in at this time. Across the markets covered, the medical cannabis space, globally, could present a revenue opportunity of up to $70 billion per annum, on top of the $3 billion estimated for Canada on its own.

Country-specific data, particularly related to Europe, is difficult to come by, but we know that even though Italy should see sales this year of only 900kg, the spread between it and the largest consumer in Europe, Germany, is quite large. Sales in Germany should total around 2,845kg, with some estimates stating that there could be as many as 40,000 patients in that country that rely on medical cannabis.

*Taken from MBDI

Very long-term, it’s likely that cannabis will become legal in most, if not all, developed nations, not only for medical purposes but for recreational ones as well. If this comes to pass, the upside for providers could become material. After all, with a population of only 37.1 million, Canada’s medical cannabis market is estimated to be worth, eventually, $3 billion per annum. To put this in perspective, the population of Italy is almost double that at 60.6 million, while the population of Germany is 82.8 million. In short, what this suggests is that, on the international scale, we could very well be in only the first or second inning of the cannabis revolution.

Takeaway

Right now, some pessimism seems to have crept into the cannabis space, and I don’t believe, in the near term, that this is entirely misplaced or unwarranted. That said, so long as countries continue to open up to cannabis, whether medical or recreational, the upside for companies who get in early could be quite attractive. For this moment, I do not believe that Aurora’s exposure to Italy will be some grand slam for shareholders, but over the next decade or two, it could come to serve as a significant market opportunity just like how Canada has become.

