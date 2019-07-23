Simon Property Group Is Not Simple

Strategies to almost double the 5.24% dividend to over 10% yield rate while concurrently reducing market risk by 8% are discussed in this analysis.

Simon Property Group is a best of breed in its field. It is the world's largest REIT by revenues, and earns a position among the top 3 by market cap.

Aberdeen Angus cattle, best of breed for prized high quality beef production. In fact, a 14-month-old Angus bull brought a record $800,000 at auction recently. After providing the 20% retained ownership by the sellers, that is a $1 million beeve.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a best of breed income property REIT. This world's largest mall owner has a high dividend yield and dominant position in its the mall REIT space. The question here boils down to the long-term health outlook. For Simon, this is not so simple.

Company: Simon Property Group

Current Price: $156.44

Dividend: $8.20 (5.24%), Ex-div ~8/16/19

Fair Value:

YDP Fair Value: $192.94

FV P/OpCashflow: $187.50

Outlook Summary:

Many things mark Simon as a best of breed:

World's largest REIT by Revenues.

World's second largest REIT, with a market cap of $48.34 Billion.

Largest operator of Retail & Specialty Malls.

Raised Dividends each of the past 12 years.

A leader in assisting tenants with development of retailing using bricks & mortar combined with e-clicks.

A high yield dividend of 5.24%

Troublesome features suggest a mix of short and long-term challenges:

Dividend cash payouts are steadily rising, now near 98%. While this is not an unheard of ratio for a REIT, it is up from just below 90% just a year ago. This is at the very edge of or beyond sustainable. SPG now borders on being a yield trap.

The over-saturated mall space markets, flattening revenues, and cash flow squeeze suggests future growth is limited and the risk of a cut due to macroeconomic factors is high. Combined $3.68 billion dividend and capex annual outlays now exceed the $2.92 billion free cash flow and are squeezing towards the $4.1 billion Available Funds From Operations. These are trends that the flattening revenue trend and saturated no-growth market space combine to leave little to no room for future headwinds of recession, interest rate increases, or tenant failures.

The company's own graphics touting the excellent results for 10-year shareholder total return actually reveal upon closer inspection that almost all of that outperformance came in the long ago earliest of 2009-12 years, 3 of the 10 years were significant underperformance, including 2 of the most recent 3 years. In reality, there is little here to be excited about. It is disturbing that the company could only find these weak underlying numbers to bend to a statistical bragging success.





Fair Value Analysis And Appraisal:

YDP analysis uses the long-term average company yield rate to appraise fair value. A relatively flat trend to the yield confirms the share price to be strongly correlated to the dividend distributions. The constant yield rate results from investors bidding up the share price such that the dividend distributions remain at a targeted yield, thus correlating the value set by investors with the dividend distributions set by the company. Current YDP fair value at a long-term average 4.25% yield rate is $192.94. This places shares at a solid value bargain range at the present $156.44 market price.

A look at traditional financial value metrics shows that most ratios are very poorly correlated between appraised fair value and actual market price performance and trends. P/E ratios did show fairly good correlation until 2017. Since then, the market price has swooned while P/E valuation has continued to rise after a brief plateau period. Neither of the traditional metric ratios (P/B, P/S shows any useful valuation, completely lacking any correlation historically to market price.

P/OpCashFlow has a fair to weak correlation, currently suggesting a fair value of $187.50, in good agreement with the YDP valuation. Overall, post 2016 market price performance appears to be heavily guided by macroeconomic sentiment of the entire mall market space and is rather independent of SPG's own financial results. This should provide a cautionary lesson going forward when evaluating valuation usefulness.

SPG shares spent January recovering from the December 2019 market-wide deep correction. A further 3 months, February to April was a period of consolidation marked by sideways drift. The most recent 3 months have been in a declining channel, falling sharply at $7.50/month. This downtrend is largely driven by macroeconomic factors as the mall sector is swept by accelerating failures of both anchor and minor tenants. Simon's share price weakness reflects added concern as cash payout ratios have steadily risen to just under 98%, while revenues flatten and cash flows are under pressure.

Shares are significantly undervalued currently. However, continued weakness and a downward trend can be expected to test support levels in the $150 to $152 range, and possibly deeper at $145.00 before any sustained rebound is possible even if financial results show a turn towards greater spreads and cash flow payout ratios. Beyond those near-term checkpoints, little upside stimulus is seen and further price collapse could be triggered by any signs of recession, acceleration of tenant failures, and/or failure to improve payout ratios.

Covered option writing strategies can boost SPG's annualized yield rates well above the dividend yield, while reducing downside market risk immediately by 8 percent.

As emphasized in the title, this Simon is not simple. While significantly below fair value appraisal, the technical and sentiment trends remain strongly negative with very little available to offer strong upside recovery. At the same time, many possible deeper downside triggers are possibly on the horizon, including recession, continued trend of traditional brick & mortar closures, and narrowing lease spread rates. For all these reasons, investors may want to consider a conservative cash-secured put approach to this giant best of an endangered breed.

Current pricing of the 25 to 88-day cash covered put options in the $145 to $150 strike price range provide up to greater than 10% annualized yield rates while immediately reducing downside market risk by up to 8%. For those not familiar with covered option writing, detailed option strategies and current pricing to achieve this are presented in my Engineered Income Investing subscriber service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.