Prologis For Logistics

A mission-critical resource for e-commerce

Real estate investment trust Prologis, Inc. (PLD) owns or has interests in 772 million square feet of distribution space in logistics facilities on four continents. PLD is in the sweet spot of a massive, growing industry. The company provides an integral and essential component of the global logistical network. Prologis’ facilities house products being shipped to brick-and-mortar retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer e-commerce shipments via online sales.

Prologis has the scale and global footprint to design and build facilities for its worldwide distribution customers. PLD understands the complex issues and the rapidly changing environment of the logistical supply chain. Prologis Labs is a working warehouse/fulfillment center where innovations in its technology-driven distribution systems are tested by employees and customers.

Because the supply chain is at the epicenter of the global economy, PLD has developed a valuable bank of knowledge and experience as it engages a broad, complex web of customers, employees, suppliers, common carriers, technology providers and governments.

Prologis has a large and diverse customer base. Amazon (AMZN), accounts for 5.3% of its net effective rent, followed by FedEx (FDX) at 1.9%, Home Depot (HD) at 1.8% and United Parcel Service (UPS) at 1.4%. The top 25 customers represent 21.3% of NER. (2018 Annual Report)

Prologis' global portfolio

Prologis leases 3,700 industrial facilities in 19 countries to 5,100 customers, including third-party logistics providers, transportation companies, retailers, and manufacturers. About 2% of global GDP flows through PLD's properties.

The company owns and manages $40.1 billion of assets (2,486 buildings) in the U.S.; $15.3 billion (739 buildings) in Europe; $8.9 billion (199 buildings) in Asia; and $4.1 billion (266 buildings) elsewhere in the Americas.

Shipping hubs are concentrated in a few densely populated areas (i.e., southern California, San Francisco Bay, New York/New Jersey and Seattle). Prologis has the strategic planning capability and the financial strength to locate and develop land around these hubs that is scarce and expensive. Its premier locations create barriers to entry and give PLD a competitive advantage.

PLD's broad footprint positions the company to take advantage of global growth and the development of emerging markets, particularly in Asia, Latin America and, potentially, Africa.

The power of sustained excellence and critical mass

With an equity market value of $50.527 billion, Prologis is the largest of thirteen companies in the Industrial REIT sub-sector. PLD accounts for almost half of the $102.974 billion value of the entire Industrial REIT sub-sector.

Prologis is the third-largest REIT overall, with an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and a low cost of capital that includes several open-ended funds that it operates, giving it ample resources to invest.

PLD has seen many mergers and acquisitions, particularly the 2011 merger between the legacy AMB Corporation, founded in 1983 by current CEO Hamid Moghadam, and the legacy Security Capital Industrial Trust (later ProLogis), founded in 1991. Prologis benefits from this long history and management expertise.

Prologis has been recognized for its environmental efforts and its leadership in sustainability. The company’s reputation as a good neighbor has helped it acquire a formidable land bank for future expansion.

Prologis' financial performance

Prologis generates considerable cash flow beyond stated earnings that can be used for growing the business. Its low cost of capital gives it ample room to borrow money while maintaining its A- credit rating. It can expand its internally generated supply of capital by creating additional open-ended funds.

What the company calls "the merger" in 2011 was driven in part by the need to "scale up." In the Q&A at the 2019 NAREIT REITWeek presentation, CFO Tom Olinger spoke about PLD’s efforts to strengthen the balance sheet after the Great Recession of 2007-09. The company is better prepared for the next one.

Given its present size relative to other industrial REITs and the many non-REIT operators in this fragmented sub-sector, Prologis is positioned to be a buyer should accretive opportunities arise (both now and during a future recession).

For Q1 2019, Prologis reported 55¢ earnings per share, down from 68¢ in Q1 2018. PLD reported "Core FFO" of 73¢, down from 80¢ in Q1 2018.

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows steady, moderate FFO growth (dark green area), from $1.22 in 2010 to $3.03 in 2018, with a slight dip in 2013.

The graph shows the stock’s strong performance (black line), clearly depicting the recent run-up since late December. The current price/FFO ratio is 25.84, the most elevated it has been since 2011.

(FFO Graph and Adjusted Operating EPS Table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Prologis' dividend

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows Prologis’ dividend (light green area) has grown in line with FFO (dark green area). The dividend has increased for six consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 11.4%. The most recent increase was 10.42%, when the quarterly dividend was raised from 48¢ to 53¢, for an annual dividend of $2.12. At a closing price of $81.02 on July 11, 2019, the yield was 2.62%.

Simply Safe Dividends gives Prologis a dividend safety score of 61 out of a possible 100, with 50 being average.

From 2014 to 2018, PLD's average high yield was 3.9%, from 3.5% (2018) to 4.8% (2016). Prologis’ yield has not been above 4.0% since 2016. The 4-year average yield has been 3.28%.

What’s an appropriate valuation for Prologis?

Prologis’ 52-week price range has been $55.21 to $83.99. The current price of $80.74 is 3.9% below the 52-week high reached on July 10, 2019, and 12.00% above the $69.60 mid-point of the 52-week range. The low was on December 26, 2018.

The Stock Selection Guide is a tool developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now Better Investing). It helps an investor determine a possible price range for the next 5 years, using selected data from the past 10 years, augmented by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Stock Selection Guide from Better Investing, with author's calculations)

Estimated high price. F.A.S.T. Graphs projects EPS declines in 2019 and 2020, followed by 8% EPS growth in 2021. Annual EPS growth estimates from analysts ranged from -6.05% (Finviz) to 10.5% (Better Investing). I estimated EPS growth of 7.0% from a 2018 base of $2.87, for a possible high EPS of $4.03. For a possible high price/earnings ratio for the next 5 years I chose 29.8, which is the current P/E. (REIT P/E ratios are high, since dividends, paid from funds from operations, tend to be greater than EPS.) I multiplied a possible EPS of $4.03 by 29.8 to arrive at a possible high price of $120.00.

Estimated low price. The Stock Selection Guide suggests several ways to estimate a possible low price. I averaged the recent market low of $48.50 and a possible dividend price support of $44.50 to arrive at $46.50 as a possible low price for the next 5 years.

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $46.50 to $120.00 represents a swing of $73.50, giving a lower 25% "Buy" range, an upper 25% "Sell" range and the middle 50% "Hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. For Prologis, the indicated buy range is $64.90 or below. The sell range is $101.60 or above.

At $80.74, Prologis is a Hold. I have no position in PLD, but I would be happy to add the stock to the portfolio at the right price. To reach the SSG target price of $64.90, PLD would need to drop 19.6% from the current price of $80.74. The target price of $64.90 would be a 3.27% yield at the current $2.12 dividend. The market recognizes PLD’s strong performance and gives it a premium valuation and a relatively low current yield of 2.63%. The 52-week mid-point of $69.60 would be a 3.05% yield.

I would consider initiating a 1/3 position in PLD somewhere around $70.66, which would be a 3.00% yield, adding another 1/3 at $65.00, and another 1/3 at $58.08, which would be a 3.65% yield at the current $2.12 dividend. An equal number of shares purchased each time would average $64.58 and yield 3.23%. A 4.00% yield would require a price of $53.00. This exercise demonstrates PLD’s strong price performance and its lofty valuation relative to its history.

Prologis: some things to watch

Watch the broad economy. Prologis is subject to economic cycles and its business model depends on a growing economy.

Watch geopolitical threats to trade, such as tariffs or trade wars that could reduce the flow of goods through its facilities.

Watch PLD's largest customer, Amazon, which has a history of competing with companies it formerly used to outsource services. This adds another dimension to the normal threat of competition.

Watch for unfavorable changes in regulatory and tax laws, and damage to supply chain hubs from malevolent actors or natural disasters. PLD has a large number of facilities in California, which is vulnerable to earthquakes.

Watch for changes in regulatory or tax laws. Prologis is subject to numerous jurisdictions across four continents, any one of which can create increases in the cost and/or the timely execution of its business.



