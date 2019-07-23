Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund: Mixed Record And High Risk

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) is an equity closed-end-fund with $563 million in total managed assets and inception date in May 2005. GPM seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The strategy utilized is a variation of index buy-write in that it holds a passive exposure to equal-weight S&P 500 equities along with a large position in broad market index exchange traded funds, while selling call options to generate consistent income. The value here is that Guggenheim is able to implement a "dynamic rules-based methodology" to sell call options while continuously re-balancing the portfolio. Utilization of a current 31% leverage position allows the fund to generate an 11.9% distribution yield. This article looks at the composition and performance of GPM.

GPM price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Composition Of GPM

Based on the asset allocation, GPM currently holds the entire S&P 500 index constituents in an equal weight strategy representing 68.53% of total assets. Separately, the fund also holds a 31.5% weighting across the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), and the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). The call option coverage, or hedge ratio, is 62.44%. This is the amount of the fund’s equity holdings that are overwritten by call options. The hedge ratio may be adjusted depending on the investment team’s view of the market. As a result of selling “writing” calls, GPM receives the options premium which is used to continuously rebalance the portfolio. If the call options are assigned, GPM benefits from the move higher in the stock price up to that strike.

GPM Key Stats and Asset Allocation. Source: Guggenheim

In an environment of significant volatility and price declines like was observed in late Q4 2018, the fall in stock prices could outweigh any benefit of collecting the option premiums, and the value of the fund could fall significantly. While the details of the rules-based methodology are not disclosed, the options sold are primarily written on the index ETFs. Guggenheim mentions that the investment team typically targets 1 month out options. The inclusion of the Russell 2000 ETF and the Nasdaq-100 ETF are discretionary choices to improve diversification and broader market exposure. Looking back at some historical filings of the company, GPM previously held other ETFs like the sector-specific SPDRs. Guggenheim provides a good overview of the strategy in its last 2018 annual report.

GPM Performance

Officially, GPM's performance is benchmarked against the S&P 500 Index for total return purposes and the CBOE S&P 500 Buy-Write Index which tracks a simplified covered call strategy 1 month out on the S&P 500. GPM differs from the CBOE S&P 500 buy-write index given its use of leverage and more dynamic rules-based strategy. We use the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSE:PBP), which tracks the CBOE index, as a comparable here for reference.

Data shows that over the past GPM is up 3.85% on a total return basis, compared to 7.54% for the SPY and 1.54% for PBP. Again, the big difference here is that GPM offers an 11.9% distribution yield which is significantly higher than 1.8% in SPY and 2.6% in PBP. Looking across multiple time periods including total returns by year and cumulative returns over different periods, GPM has a mixed record.

Data by YCharts

GPM favorably beat SPY and PBP in 2016 and 2017 but significantly underperformed in both 2018. Going back 10 years, GPM underperformed PBP in 4 of the last 10 years, although the cumulative return over the period is higher for GPM consistent with the use of leverage. GPM should typically benefit from rising markets and underperform during downturns. Indeed, GPM is up 27% YTD in 2019 which is consistent with the strong market performance this year but also relative to the depressed levels at which it ended 2018.

GPM, PBP, and SPY performance metrics. Source: YCharts.com

Taking a look at risk metrics, GPM presents much higher volatility with a beta of 1.215 compared to 0.5457 in PBP. The 10-year Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns, at 0.85 is nearly the same as PBP but lower than SPY's 1.20. GPM's performance in Q4 2018 when it suffered a drawdown of 27% is particularly concerning and offers a warning about the risks of this fund. The historical max drawdown at 66% is also much larger than SPY at 55% reached during the financial crisis.

GPM, PBP, and SPY risk metrics. Source: YCharts.com

Worth noting is that GPM currently trades at a 2% premium to NAV. The fund historically traded at a larger discount which makes the current level relatively expensive. The discount averaged about 5% going back to the fund's inception.

Conclusion

GPM's construction provides investors with a unique strategy that benefits from rising markets given the utilized leverage while the call writing provides a high level of current income. Unfortunately, as the risk metrics demonstrate, this fund has potentially high levels of volatility to the downside which investors should be aware of.

We don't like the fund's 2.64% expense ratio as investors are essentially paying a large fee for an overly complicated strategy that has not demonstrated the ability to offer consistent excess returns to a simple buy-and-hold S&P 500 strategy. There does not appear to be a compelling reason to hold GPM as a long-term investment. Our criticism here is less targeted at Guggenheim and more at the strategy itself. Within the closed-end-fund universe, we think there are other choices among non-derivative based funds with still reasonable distribution yields and better risk-adjusted returns. Taking a bearish view on the overall market and equities in general, we see this fund underperforming going forward. Take a look at the Guggenheim website for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.