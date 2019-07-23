Three 6% High-Yield Large-Cap Dividend Stocks On Sale

AbbVie, Altria and AT&T have more in common than just the first letter of their company name.

Three of them are large-cap companies with yields over 6% as each of them faces various challenges.

While most stocks have been setting new highs this month, there are always stocks on sale.

As an income and dividend growth investor, I do love dividends, and so do many other investors. Not only do dividends provide a substantial part of overall total return, but they also provide passive income that you can either use to replace existing expenses or, even better, reinvest into your portfolio to nurture an (in the beginning slowly) exponentially growing dividend snowball on your quest to financial independence.

Moreover, as investors duly learn during crises, stable and proven businesses very regularly continue to distribute dividends, with the most financially stable businesses even increasing those. This provides a real downward cushion and is just the icing on the cake.

While most stocks have been setting new highs in July, three stocks, ironically all starting with "A," are/remain on sale with yields over 6%. In the tobacco sector, almighty Altria (MO) has seen a sharp fall from almost $78 down to as low as $42 over the last two years and with its current closing price of $50.47 is yielding around 6.3%.

in the telecom sector AT&T (T) has so far enjoyed a much better year than Altria, is up 2.3% YTD and currently yielding 6.2%.

Finally, there is AbbVie (ABBV), a stock which is down 26% YTD and has almost lost half its market cap compared to its all-time high set in January 2018. Following the unexpected and costly acquisition of Allergan (AGN), it is currently trading at a yield of 6.3%.

Data by YCharts

Naturally, higher yield comes with higher risk. In this article, we will lay out the investment thesis for these triple "A" stocks. Is this the right time to buy even more or are these stocks trapped in a downward spiral with no end in sight?

What is going on at AbbVie?

AbbVie shocked investors on June 25 when it announced its bid to take out Allergan for $63B. Shares dropped as much as 16% and crashed through the $70 price threshold and the 6% dividend barrier following concerns over AbbVie's giant debt load and the quality of the assets it acquired. On top of that with the failed, yet much smaller, $5.8B fiasco surrounding Rova-T still fresh in investors' minds, the $100B question arose if this enormous deal can give AbbVie its mojo back or send it down the debt spiral into no-man's land.

Source: AbbVie Investor Relations

With Allergan AbbVie intends to diversify its business, grow revenue and safely offset the impact of the 2023 U.S. Humira LOE. Humira is still responsible for 60% of AbbVie's sales but this share will be cut significantly once the Allergan deal is closed and becomes accretive. Once HUMIRA is slated to no longer be patent-protected this revenue share will plummet (20-25%). Management says that...

whatever happens in 2023, the Company is not dependent on, it turns out better than we have assumed then ultimately it'll be upside. If it doesn't, if it turns out the same or worse, then we're covered. And this event basically does that. And that’s how investors got to look at it.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Conference Call

The key thing to understand here is that AbbVie is no longer dependent on how HUMIRA sales will develop post 2023, assuming they won't drop to zero obviously. HUMIRA will stabilize at a certain level and while nobody knows how low or how high that will be, and at what price point obviously, it does not matter anymore today, given AbbVie's currently low valuation of only 8 times earnings and the $30B platform it aspires to be following the deal with Allergan and ex-HUMIRA.

The key line from the conference call basically sums all this up very nicely:

And the interesting thing when we look at it is and the reason why I’d say as I indicated earlier, why now is because we’re in the unique situation now where HUMIRA can essentially pay for these replacement products. You can take this $15 billion set of assets that are durable and growing and highly profitable and the cash flows from HUMIRA prior to or shortly into, the LOE in 2023 will have paid down the incremental debt that was necessary to be able to buy these assets. So, essentially, HUMIRA is buying the assets that replace it over the long-term.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Conference Call

Well, if theory will materialize in reality then this will go down as one of the smartest acquisitions ever but despite management's understandably upbeat and exciting tone, reality can often be different. As with every transaction there are a lot of risks here but given the magnitude of that deal the only thing which is certain is that AbbVie cannot allow it to take the same route as the Rova-T deal.

AbbVie is a risky stock but for those willing to accept that level of risk the reward can be staggering. AbbVie is only trading at 8 times earnings with an over 6% yield and is primed to easily produce double-digit returns if the thesis holds. However, a shaky regulatory environment which is keen on curbing excessively high drug prices (understandably) and the binary nature of hit-or-miss in the pharma industry could also define an investment that can potentially take you down.

But don't forget that such a doomsday scenario can be developed for virtually every stock and you won't make money in the market without accepting risk. I enjoy the high and growing dividend and carefully monitor how the company will integrate Allergan and how its own pipeline will develop with two more drugs slated to be released this year. Reinvesting the dividend at a 6% yield while the dividend continues to grow is surely a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

AbbVie remains a great company at a great price but don't expect any quick wins here.

What is going on at Altria?

Altria has been a darling among dividend investors for years and decades thanks to its unrivaled business model and very shareholder-friendly management rewarding investors with at least high single-digit dividend growth for many, many years. While Altria has been facing declines in cigarette volumes for a very long time it could offset these volume effects by raising prices on a product with very low price elasticity.

Source: Altria Investor Relations

However, with prices for cigarettes having climbed for years and even breaching the $10 per pack retail price in one state (New York), an extremely anti-tobacco FDA in recent years and the emergence of vaping and e-cigarettes, traditional smoking rates in the U.S. have fallen through the bottom and have cast doubt on Altria's business model and longevity.

Altria's management was smart enough to recognize this and made some bold decisions in December 2018. First, it invested $1.8B for a 45% stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), a Canadian cannabis manufacturer, and later on an unprecedented $12.8B for a 35% stake in Juul, the dominant leader in the electronic cigarette segment and Altria's fiercest competitor.

Juul has been facing increasing criticism as it intentionally or unintentionally attracts a lot of young customers. As a result, this new tobacco segment is now also under regulatory pressure with, for instance San Francisco expected to ban e-cigarettes. Just a month ago it was also reported that former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is seeing a very tough road ahead for Juul.

None of that sounds as if Altria is an attractive and worthwhile investment at first glance. Also, quoting its precious dividend track record with 53 dividend increases over the last 49 years is of little value if it cannot continue this streak going forward.

However, what investors need to focus on is that Altria's initial inroads into the cannabis market are only the beginning for the tobacco giant to operate in that market. The global cannabis market is expected to grow strongly over the next 10 years and Cronos should take commanding market share following Altria's major cash injection. Altria, on the other hand, could also decide at one stage to increase its stake to a majority interest or fully acquire the company in order to make a big leap into the market.

Secondly, although Altria invested a lot, and potentially too much too early, into Juul, it also has its own product with a better health profile compared to traditional cigarettes, iQOS. End of April the FDA finally authorized the iQOS device for sale in the U.S. and the upcoming earnings report will be the first to provide color on how sales are ramping up in the U.S.

Altria's former parent, Philip Morris (PM), has already launched iQOS in key markets around the world more than 2 years ago and as end of April 2019 7.3 million people "have abandoned cigarettes and switched completely to iQOS."

And although PM has had a lot of success with iQOS, it is a true game changer for PM now that its latest earnings showed an unexpected and staggering 37% increase in heated tobacco unit shipment volumes. To put differently, iQOS is back on track and now that it has been authorized in the U.S. as well it could be a game changer for Altria as well.

Altria is currently yielding 6.3%, the highest in years, and its dividend is safely covered with a 81% payout ratio. At 12 times earnings the stock is on sale with lots of risks already priced in. Philip Morris has shown how easily sentiment can be turned around with one quarterly report and Altria could surely follow suit.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T investors may have noticed something strange lately. Although AT&T's stock traded up and down in May, it was generally much more stable than the overall market and its YTD total return of 21.5% is actually slightly outperforming the broad market (+0.75pp).

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T Performance

In my own portfolio, AT&T's stock in combination with utilities and REITs has been acting as a stable fortress against the trade-war induced headwinds and a perfect place to park capital if one is wary about the current developments in the markets.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

It is true that AT&T is facing a lot of challenges but this should not divert from the fact that judging by the stock price development most of this is already priced in. Investors should not overestimate the market's perception on a stock and conclude that just because AT&T has been a real "dog" over the last 2 years, this will also hold for the future. While the markets are mulling AT&T's performance and only concentrate on the streaming wars, they are underestimating the progress AT&T is making on various levels.

It is common truth that the erosion of video subscriber losses AT&T has had to cope with for lots of quarters won't stop, but this should not surprise anyone. Investing in AT&T at a price below $32 is a completely different investment than doing the same at around $40 where T was trading before it announced the mega acquisition of Time Warner. Back then we have witnessed that taking on a lot of debt at a time your core business is facing secular declines is a recipe for a dwindling stock price but nowadays this is priced in.

Despite significant cash flows, such a massive debt load cannot be serviced without issuing new debt. Although this will slow down debt repayment, AT&T's total debt by the end of 2023 will decline further to $136.5 billion, with full-year EBITDA expected to grow to $68 billion by year-end. Assuming its 2019 cash balance of $10.8 billion remains unchanged (i.e., any gaps between FCF after dividends and redeemable debt will be funded with new debt) gives us a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just under 2 and, as such, represents a deleverage of more than one-third from current heights and certainly demonstrates that AT&T is, in principle, more than capable of managing that debt risk.

If that holds true, the company will also have no problem to maintain and grow its alarmingly high dividend. In fact, despite almost doubling its total debt with the Time Warner acquisition, it has been accretive from day 1 and thus helped AT&T not only to maintain its safe dividend payout ratio but also actually improve it. By end of 2016 and 2017, the FCF dividend payout ratio stood around 70%, while in 2018, it came in at only 60% and is expected to decline into the high-50s as 2019 unfolds. This will ensure a very high degree of dividend safety, and while the current yield reflects the current level of risk as AT&T transforms from an "old economy-like telecom" to a well-diversified, content-driven media enterprise, it does not mean that the sky-high dividend is in danger.

AT&T's cash flow is very strong. Operating cash flow is up 24% Y/Y and TTM FCF has hit $25.4B and is thus well on track to meet full fiscal-year guidance of around $26B for 2019. The dividend is easily covered as well with an FCF dividend payout ratio of 63% for the last quarter.

Source: Company reports, author's illustration

This is a substantial improvement to Q1/2018, and given that the first quarter is usually the weakest, I wouldn't be surprised if AT&T even exceeds its annual FCF guidance.

AT&T is on the right path:

It is cutting down on debt and delivering on its other key initiatives.

It is preparing its own streaming service and can meanwhile offset video subscriber losses with higher ARPU and growth in broadband.

It is a cash flow machine and if everything goes well, could even start to buy back shares for the first time in several years.

Things are improving and the market's reaction to Disney unveiling its streaming service with the stock shooting up double digits shows what could be waiting for AT&T as well. In the meantime, patient long-term investors can collect a juicy dividend of over 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.