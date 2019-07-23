FX Weekly: Low Yields Due To High Uncertainty

We are still favouring the US dollar and the Japanese yen ahead of the meeting as the risk of miscommunication from the US policymakers is quite significant.

Macro News

Global: Last week, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that China’s economy grew at 6.2% YoY in the second quarter, down from 6.4% in Q1, its slowest pace in almost 30 years. We saw that fundamentals have continuously disappointed in the past three months, weighing on Chinese equities with the Shanghai SE Composite down approximately 12% since its high reached in the end of April.

On the other hand, China excess liquidity, which we compute as the difference between real M1 money growth and inflation (PPI), has rebounded since the beginning of the year on the back of an increase in M1. The excess liquidity has been a good leading indicator of asset prices in both China and many other countries highly correlated to China business cycle (i.e. Australia, Canada); figure 1 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between Australia house prices in the 8 capital cities and China excess liquidity (6M lead). Hence, we will see if the increase in liquidity combined with the two recent RBA rate cuts will be enough to limit the bear momentum in the Antipodean housing market.

US: Investors are preparing themselves for the FOMC meeting next week with the Fed cutting rates for the first time since September 2007 in response to the higher uncertainty related to the trade war. We think that a 25bps cut seems more appropriate in this current environment, as a bigger cut (50bps) could actually send the market a wrong signal and generate a small equity sell-off. The S&P 500 is struggling to break through the 3,000 psychological resistance, while the 10Y rate seems to have settled around 2.05% (according to Eikon Reuters). We are still favouring the US dollar and the Japanese yen ahead of the meeting as the risk of miscommunication from the US policymakers is quite significant.

Euro: The recent weeks were marked by a sharp fall in Italian yields, with the 10Y BTP yield down 100bps since early June to 1.65%, relieving the fear of a contagion risk to other peripheral countries. In addition, fundamentals have continued to gradually recover in the euro area since the beginning of the year; Citi surprise index is back to almost 0 (from -88 in early January). However, the euro has not reacted to any of the positive news and remains vulnerable in the short run, especially against the US dollar and the Japanese yen. The ECB is meeting this week and is expected to keep its refi and deposit rates steady at 0% and -40bps, respectively.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR

US Treasuries Net Specs

Aggregate net shorts on US Treasuries have continued to increase, up 147.9K in the past month (data up to July 16th) and now totalling over 1 million contracts, the highest since the end of February. As you can see it in the chart, most of the increase came from the rise in shorts on the 2Y, up over 270K contracts in the past two months.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: Neither the recovery in fundamentals nor the compression in Italian (and Greek) long-term yields have managed to generate some momentum in the single currency. We are still short the pair, as we expect the euro to weaken ahead of the ECB meeting. Next support stands at 1.1185, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340–1.2550 range.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: It is clear that after breaking the 1.25 level, Cable looks definitely cheap and the current levels may be considered as a good opportunity to start buying Sterling. However, we would still stay out of the pair ahead of the Fed meeting as we may see a little period of strong US dollar as preference for safe havens starts to rise.

EURGBP: We also went short EURGBP at 0.90 as we think the pair looks slightly overbought due to the weakness in Sterling lately. The next resistance on the upside stands at 0.9070, which corresponds to the 23.6% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310–0.93 range. We still keep a tight stop at 0.9110 due to the elevated political uncertainty in the UK.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The Japanese yen has remained strong in the past few months on the back of low yields and high uncertainty around the globe. USDJPY has been trading between 106.90 and 109.15, which correspond to the 61.8% and the 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range. We remain bullish on the yen in the short run; however, we would wait for higher levels to start buying some (against either the US dollar or crosses such as the Aussie).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The Swiss franc has strengthened slightly in the past week and is now trading 0.98, the middle of its 3-year range. We do not like the franc at the moment, hence would wait for some trend-formation to start building a trade idea.

Chart of the Week

In the last quarter of 2018, the sharp drop in the US equities (S&P 500 falling by 20% from peak – early October – to trough – December 25th) created a bond panic pushing the 10Y down by 70bps to 2.55% in early January. This year’s big surprise was the sharp divergence between equities and global bonds yields; while the S&P 500 is up 28% year-to-date, the 10Y Treasury yield has continued to trend lower, falling below the 2-percent level in early July and is currently trading at 2.05%. Nordea showed recently that unlike equities, the 10Y yield has followed the constant decline in global PMI in recent months.

This chart shows an interesting co-movement between the YoY change in the 10Y yield and the YoY change in the Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) index. As we mentioned it in a recent article, uncertainty has been rising around the world and a study found that the recent spike we saw in Q1 2019 could knock up to 0.5% of global growth in 2019. Hence, the drop in the 10Y yield in the first quarter has been a response to the rise in uncertainty in the past year.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURUSD, EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.