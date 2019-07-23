HealthEquity: A Unique Pick In The Health Services Segment

It could not have been a better start of the year for HealthEquity (HQY). This HSA (health savings account) specialist has reported almost pristine numbers in the first quarter of 2019. The company is now getting ready to complete the acquisition of WageWorks (WAGE) for a consideration of $2.0 billion. The deal is expected to further expand HealthEquity’s presence in the fast-growing HSA market.

The increasing uncertainty around drug pricing and access and the proliferation of high deductible plans have created the perfect market opportunity for HSA expansion. Regulators are coming up with new plans and policies in the healthcare segment almost every day. And this trend is only going to intensify in the wake of Presidential elections of 2020.

HealthEquity is already up by 32.74% in 2019 YTD. In this article, I will explain why I believe there is still significant upside potential in this stock.

HealthEquity has an impeccable track record of growth.

HealthEquity has outpaced both the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all the past 16 quarters. The company has reported a 36% 5-year revenue CAGR and has beaten the consensus EBITDA estimate for the past 20 quarters. The company has been increasing its market share in the HSA space for nine consecutive years. At the end of the calendar year 2018, HealthEquity accounted for 15% market share by number of HSAs and 13% market share by custodial assets. At the end of April 2019, the company had $8.3 billion worth of custodial assets and 4.1 million HSAs under its management. The company also had 141 network partners and 45,000 employers as clients. HealthEquity has partnered with payers and employers to offer HSA accounts with HAS-compatible plans to customers.

On June 4, the company has guided for $339-$345 million in revenues, $83-$87 million non-GAAP net income, $1.28-$1.34 non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and $135 million-$140 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020.

This is an impressive place to be for any company. However, it is the future growth trajectory that will determine the share price gains for HealthEquity investors in 2019.

HealthEquity looks forward to many more years of solid growth.

HSAs were established as a replacement for a medical savings account system in December 2003. HSAs are tax-advantaged medical accounts, offered to U.S. citizens with high-deductible tax plans. In this case, Pre-tax funds can be contributed to this account and can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses. There is no federal tax liability or penalty on the usage of these funds. Further, if not spent, funds in HSA roll over and can be used in subsequent years.

The last decade has seen quite a boom in the HSA space since these triple-tax benefit accounts have been helping employers and employees to reduce their health insurance costs. Rising health insurance premiums have led to a surge in high-deductible health plans. HSAs are viewed as an antidote to the problem of coverage caused by the high-deductible plans.

In 2018, there were more than 25 million HSA accounts in the U.S., with $53.8 billion in assets of which $10.2 billion are investment assets. It is estimated HSA assets will swell to $64.0 billion in fiscal 2019 and $75.0 billion in fiscal 2020. HAS accounts are expected to rise to 30 million in fiscal 2020. The annual revenue potential of the HSA market is also expected to swell from the current $2.0 billion to around $10.0 billion at market maturity.

In a Motley Fool interview, HealthEquity CEO John Kessler estimates the number of HSA accounts to rise to 50 million–60 million, with assets between $600 billion-$1.0 trillion, by the time the HSA market matures. Kessler also expects the average balance of the HSA account to swell from the $2,000 range to $15,000 to $20,000. This phenomenon is expected to unfold in the next 10 or so years. Hence, while the number of HSA accounts is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% which is pretty modest, assets are expected to jump at a CAGR in the mid-20s percentage.

In this backdrop, being a second-ranking player both in terms of HSA accounts and total custodial assets, HealthEquity stands to benefit significantly from this overall growth in the HSA market.

HealthEquity boasts of a resilient business model and multiple income streams.

HealthEquity’s revenues can be divided mainly into three categories, Service revenues, Custodial revenues and Interchange Revenues. The company has gradually shifted from a service-based to an investment-based business model. This is now reflected in the decreasing contribution of service revenues and the increasing contribution of custodial revenues to the overall revenue pie.

HealthEquity earns service fees or subscription revenues from health plans and employers in exchange for providing access to its web-based platform to subscribers and employees. However, the company is focused on gradually reducing the rates charged in this area, thereby improving access through its network partners. The company expects a YoY decline in service revenues towards the higher end of the guidance of 5%-10% in fiscal 2020.

HealthEquity holds a non-bank custodial license. The company earns custodial revenues from custodial cash assets deposited with federally-insured custodial depository partners and insurance company partners. The company is paid fixed or variable interest rates on these assets, as decided in contracts ranging over three to five-year periods. The company is focused on rapidly increasing the custodial assets under management, thereby making custodial revenues its key revenue driver. According to the first quarter earnings call, the company expects its yield on custodial cash assets for fiscal 2020 will be in a range consistent with our first quarter approximately 2.5%.

HealthEquity earns interchange revenues from fees charged to merchants on payments made with the company’s physical and virtual payment cards. This revenue is collected each time a member “swipes” its payment card to pay a healthcare-related expense.

Additionally, HealthEquity also earns recordkeeping fees on assets held with investments partners and fees for investment advisory services through its registered investment advisor subsidiary.

We can see that all four revenue streams are not only high-margin but also recurring. This, in turn, has led to predictable revenue streams, high profitability, and robust cash flows for the company.

HealthEquity has proposed to acquire WageWorks.

In April 2019, WageWorks was approached by HealthEquity for $50.50 per share cash consideration. While the company did not respond immediately, it entered into a definitive agreement with HealthEquity on June 27. The key rationale driving HealthEquity’s acquisition of Wageworks for $51.35 per share in cash, is gaining access to more HSA opportunities. HealthEquity will be updating its guidance figures after completion of the transaction.

The deal is expected to generate $50 million in annualized cost and revenue synergies, in the first 24 to 36 months after the closure. Around $27 million revenue synergies are expected to be generated from the optimization of custodial and interchange revenues and not from new sales. However, a one-time charge of $80 million-$100 million is anticipated for activities such as process and controls remediation, business integration, vendor rationalization, and retention and severance costs, to achieve the permanent synergies.

WageWorks is a leading consumer-directed benefits provider and offers complementary products such as FSA (flexible spending account), HRA (Health Reimbursement Account), COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act), and commuter benefits. The deal also adds WageWorks’ direct-to-employer and benefits advisors channels which are complementary to the company’s health plan and emerging retirement plan channels.

Currently, HealthEquity and WageWorks manage 4.8 million HSAs, 5 million FSAs and HRAs, 800,000 in COBRA and 1.1 million commuter participants. While WageWorks makes up the majority of CBD accounts, HealthEquity accounts for almost 85% HSAs. However, despite the broad market presence, only 6% of WageWork’s network of 2,000 large employers also partners with HealthEquity.

HealthEquity’s existing customer base currently comprises of 115,000 employer groups, of which 2/3rds are from Fortune 100 list. However, more than 95% of the client base is not purchasing the full suite of HSAs or CBDs from either HealthEquity or WageWorks. In this backdrop, the revenue growth opportunity of selling a full suite of products to the existing customer base itself is huge for HealthEquity. The company estimates the revenue jump to be 1.7x to 4.0x of its current revenues, in case it succeeds in catering to all the HSA and CBD needs of its customer base. And these numbers are expected to further rise, as the overall number of HSA accounts as well as HSA balances rise.

HealthEquity also plans to unleash the power of data-driven engagement on its combined membership base, and achieve much greater scale. The company plans to leverage engagement and education to convince people not comfortable with HSA, to instead opt for FSA, another tax-free medical account with only a one-year investment horizon. The company plans to help people with decisions around their COBRA accounts, thereby effectively manage gaps in employer coverage. The company has estimated the size of this complementary market to be close to $3.0 billion.

In addition to new revenue opportunities from CBD products and synergies, the company expects increasing penetration of CBD products to eventually result in rising HSA accounts and custodial assets. The greater market presence will further result in new employers as well as new partnerships.

Certain risks have to be considered before investing in HealthEquity.

Low-interest rates are a major risk factor for HealthEquity. The company may need to forge new agreements in case of expiry of existing agreements or for accommodating increasing custodial assets. In this case, the federally-insured custodial depository partners fix the interest payable based on the prevailing interest-rate environment. The company has managed to reduce exposure to short-term interest rate fluctuations by diversifying deposits across partners and across various contract terms. However, a long-term interest rate decline can significantly affect the company’s custodial revenues.

The acquisition of WageWorks is expected to result in a total cash outlay of approximately $2.3 billion. This includes the purchase of WageWorks shares not already owned, deal costs and the retirement of existing WageWorks debt. The company plans to fund this outlay with $600 million of cash and $1.7 billion in new debt. The company has received a commitment from Wells Fargo Bank to finance the new debt. This deal is expected to significantly swell up HealthEquity’s total debt from the existing $40.03 million while exhausting cash assets. The Debt-to-Ebitda ratio will zoom past 4.0x. But the company expects its predictable cash flows to help it deleverage rapidly in the coming years.

On July 10, HealthEquity announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.75 million shares for $61, for gross proceeds of $411.75 million. This equity dilution has been done to fund the acquisition of WageWorks. Another round of equity dilution also remains a possibility, considering that the company will have only limited liquid assets after completion of the acquisition of WageWorks.

It should also be remembered that HealthEquity will be shelling out almost 40% of its market capitalization for the acquisition of WageWorks. A deal of this relative side is fraught with post-merger integration risks. Besides, WageWorks has undergone multiple business development deals in the past and thus has several legacy platforms. While the company has been retiring these platforms, a bulk of this work will fall on HealthEquity’s shoulders post deal closure.

Bernie Sanders Medicare-for-all plan poses a significant risk to HealthEquity. However, the chances of the plan being enacted as proposed are very low. To check out how HealthEquity may be affected in such a scenario, please check out HealthEquity: HSA And Medicare-For-All.

Despite these risks, I believe HealthEquity is a promising pick in 2019.

Trading at a P/E of 54.05x and a forward PE of 50.08x, HealthEquity is definitely not a cheap pick. However, this valuation is based on the company’s long history of solid profitability and investor belief in the company’s management. The rampant inefficiency of the U.S. healthcare system further implies a huge growth potential for HealthEquity.

In this backdrop, Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of HealthEquity as $89.20, 12.65% higher than its close on July 19. The stock’s 52-week high price is $101.58. Hence, a target price of $89.20 does not seem implausible.

In this backdrop, I believe HealthEquity can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.