3 Bullish Drivers For XLY

The top stocks in the portfolio look well-positioned for strong returns from a multi-factor perspective.

There is an old saying in the stock market: "Never bet against the US consumer." This has proven to be solid advice based on the historical evidence, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has massively outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the past decade.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. However, when considering factors such as fundamental quality, the macroeconomic picture, and the underlying strength of the companies in the portfolio, XLY looks well-positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Solid Fundamentals

The consumer discretionary sector is home to many of the most powerful and recognized brands around the world. The sector is aggressively competitive and more volatile than average, but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF is weighted towards large-capitalization stocks.

This large-cap weighting could have some disadvantages in terms of valuations, because big and successful companies are typically more expensive. However, exposure to large-cap stocks also means that the ETF tends to keep the winners and sell the losers, so only the strongest businesses remain in the portfolio over time.

The table below compares the portfolio holdings for the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF versus the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI). Data in the table shows the percentage of companies with wide economic moats - meaning strong competitive advantages as defined by Morningstar - and the average return on invested capital for companies in each portfolio.

The main takeaway is that XLY has a larger proportion of companies with strong competitive advantages, and the companies in the portfolio are also more profitable than the average stock in the market.

XLY VTI Wide Moat 56.2% 43.32% ROIC 16.86% 13.7%

In simple terms, XLY provides exposure to competitively strong businesses with superior profitability, and this can explain why the ETF has substantially outperformed the market over the long term.

The Macro Picture Remains Supportive

There has been plenty of uncertainty on the economic front recently, but the economic weakness is mostly concentrated on areas linked to industrial activity and international trade. The consumer, on the other hand, looks stronger than ever, and this has bullish implications for XLY.

Consumer sentiment stands at 98.4 in July of 2019, little changed from 98.2 in June. Looking at the evolution of consumer sentiment over the past several years, it's easy to see that the indicator is at remarkably strong levels in spite of all the negative news flow in other sectors of the economy.

The labor market is critically important in terms of evaluating the health of the consumer, and key variables such as the unemployment rate and jobless claims are painting a strong picture.

Over the past several months, we have seen a decline in mortgage rates combined with a tight labor market and some upside pressure on wages. This dynamic provides a double boost to discretionary consumer spending in the middle term.

The global economy is deeply interconnected. If we enter a recession in the coming months, this will obviously have a negative impact on the consumer sector. However, it's worth noting that the main indicators related to the consumer remain resilient in the current economic environment.

History shows that investing to profit from the strength of the US consumer is generally a winning proposition over the long term, and the most recent economic indicators provide further evidence to the fact that the consumer sector is one of the strongest growth engines for the US economy nowadays.

Quantitative Strength Under The Surface

When analyzing an ETF, we can get some valuable insights by looking not only at the ETF itself but also at the main stocks in the portfolio. At the end of the day, the ETF is as good or bad as the stocks that it owns.

In this particular case, XLY has a highly concentrated portfolio, with 5 names accounting for more than 50% of its assets. Amazon (AMZN) accounts for the lion's share of the portfolio, with more than 23% of the assets. The rest of the top 5 holdings include widely recognized brands such as Home Depot (HD), McDonald's (MCD), Nike (NKE), and Starbucks (SBUX)

From a quantitative perspective, these five stocks look well-positioned for attractive returns over the middle term.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data Driven Investor. This system algorithm ranks companies in a particular universe based on quantitative return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The main strategy behind the algorithm is actually quite simple, the PowerFactors system is focused on good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns, and the top 5 positions in XLY are remarkably strong based on the PowerFactors system.

The table below shows the PowerFactors ranking for the 5 top positions in the XLY portfolio, as well as the rankings for the different quantitative factors that make the algorithm. All of the 5 positions have PowerFactors rankings above 75, meaning that they are considered among the top 25% of stocks in the US stock market based on this combination of factors.

Amazon, which accounts for a massive 23% of the portfolio, has a PowerFactors ranking over 92, so the company is in the top 8% of US stocks based on this algorithm.

PowerFactors Quality Value F Momentum R Strength AMZN 92.65 93.96 82.05 61.12 79.8 HD 76.65 80.84 38.21 66.09 83.56 MCD 85.46 68.21 45.01 91.76 88.99 NKE 79.84 93.03 65.59 48.4 70.16 SBUX 97.18 79.84 82.79 82 97.5

Looking at the main components in the XLY portfolio, the numbers are indicating that the ETF has what it takes to continue beating the market going forward.

