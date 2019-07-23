Caterpillar: Making My Buy, Sell, Hold Decision

"I made my money by selling too soon."

- Bernard Baruch

I suspect I am like many, if not most, individual investors. I find it fairly easy to pick a stock that seems to make sense for my portfolio and don't agonize too much over whether to buy it now or wait for a better price. However, once purchased, the decision to sell or hold becomes much more difficult. And, despite the above quote by the highly successful investor, Bernard Baruch, I'm quite sure I haven't made all my money by selling too soon, and I often think about the gains I have missed out because I did sell too soon.

With stocks that I decide to hold I will often wonder whether I should lock in my gains, or will I miss out on a sharp move higher? Even worse, if the stock price starts declining, should I take the loss or wait for a rebound that may never occur? Does all this sound familiar?

The decision about selling was covered in a recent issue of the Charles Schwab magazine OnInvesting. The title of the article, as you may have guessed, was "When to Sell." The teaser was "Whether you are up or down, here's how to know when to shed an investment." Much of the article either simply reinforced some of my practices or confirmed some of my bad habits, but it didn't help me much with my current decision about whether I should sell my position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

A brief history

I first bought stock in the company on January 25, 2016, at $58.40. Goldman Sachs (GS) had recently downgraded it to a sell and there were concerns about the company's sales and slowing growth in several of the key sectors that drove the company's revenue. I looked at the $3.08 dividend and the 5.3% yield along with more than two decades of increasing the dividend and took a small position, purchasing 200 shares. By January 28, the price was up to $62.19 and I asked myself, "Why wait a year for $616 in dividends when I can have a $750 gain?"

I had become a trader rather than an investor, and four months and 13 trades later I had nearly $2200 in profits, or just over 3.5 years worth of dividends. While Bernard Baruch may have made all of his money by selling too soon, it turned out that I had left a lot of money on the table as the price would eventually peak at more than $173 in January of 2018.

On the same day I made my initial purchase, I had also bought 100 shares for my daughter's Roth IRA at just under $58 per share (and yes, I got her a better price). Investing choices for her are more limited than mine, since she is an investor that cares a great deal about a corporation's ethical, environmental and social responsibility. For instance, she would never want to own Exxon Mobil (XOM) or BP (BP) due to their oil spills, or weapons manufacturer Raytheon (RTN), all of which I own, and none of which make the list of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Caterpillar has been a member of that index for 17 years, and it was easy to convince her to invest in the company.

I was also more patient with her position since her potential time horizon is several decades longer than mine. And, like each of her other positions, I also had her dividends re-invested. Still, before it would peak I ran into a different situation as the price pushed up over $140 by late 2017. Her position in Caterpillar had begun to dwarf many of her other positions.

"Saying goodbye is never easy."

The OnInvesting article cited previously continued with the above quote about saying goodbye and included the following:

...Puzzling out when to take the gains on your winners can be as difficult as knowing when to realize the losses on your losers. Still, there’s often good reason to let an investment go. It may no longer fit your risk appetite, particularly as you get closer to, say, retirement. Or your winners may have thrown your portfolio out of balance.

My daughter is decades away from retirement and has no discernible risk profile, but that last phrase was exactly what had occurred with her account. Caterpillar had become too large a portion of her Roth IRA assets, making that partial sale decision fairly simple. Figuring out - and convincing her - what to buy next for her account would be more difficult, but that would be the topic for a different Seeking Alpha article. The OnInvesting article continued:

Of course, sometimes investments simply go bad—and it’s then that investors may face the greatest difficulty. That’s because four out of five U.S. investors suffer from what behavioral economists call the disposition effect, the tendency to hold on to losers, hoping they’ll somehow recover, rather than lock in a loss … “Selling magnifies the pain because realizing a loss is tantamount to admitting you made a mistake,” says Mark Riepe, head of the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “But you can compound the issue when you hold on to a losing position for too long.”

Not only have I often sold too soon, but I am often one of those four out of five investors that have held too long. But back to the issue about what to do with my current Caterpillar position.

You say "Goodbye" and I say "Hello, hello, hello"

The lyrics to The Beatles hit "Hello Goodbye" had nothing to do with the stock market, but it aptly describes my opportunity to re-open a position in Caterpillar. As the market was in the midst of saying goodbye to most of its gains for the year in October of 2018, I noticed that Caterpillar had dropped below $120 per share, well off its $172 peak. And, with the annual dividend having increased to $3.44, I decided to say "Hello, hello, hello." On October 23, 2018, I made a purchase of 500 shares at $119 per share. And yes, I bought a week early as the shares would continue to fall to a low of $112.06 on October 29 (For stock market history buffs, market-wide selling also peaked on October 29th in the famous crash of 1929).

This time, instead of rapidly trading in and out of the position, in early November I sold five $130 January 2019 calls for $5.60. If I were to lose the shares for $130, I still would have a gain of $5.60 per share on the call and $11 on the stock. For those keeping track, that $16.60 per share would be the equivalent of five years of the then-current dividends.

As the expiration date neared, I bought the calls back at just under $3 and sold the $135 March calls for just over $5. It was a process that was repeated several times, with the calls either expiring or repurchased, until the end of April, with total gains of just over $5500 (or $11 per share) on the option trades.

For the past two months, I have been reluctant to do anything. Analysis paralysis? Perhaps, and some of the factors that have entered into my lack of a decision include:

Caterpillar becoming a member of the Dividend Aristocrats - a list of companies that had increased dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years. Once becoming a member of that elite group, companies appear to be very reluctant to give up that status, and will find a way to maintain dividend increases as long as possible. Some will even go too far in order to remain on that list, increasing payouts even after it has become risky to do so.

While becoming a member of that club was not unexpected, the size of the most recently announced dividend increase was surprising. After a 10% increase from $0.78 to $0.86 in 2018, the company recently announced a 20% increase, from a quarterly rate of $0.86 to $1.03. The stock went ex-dividend last Friday, and the first payout with the new rate will occur on August 20.

The Federal Reserve Bank has been telegraphing an interest rate cut by the end of the month. While there is some debate over whether the cut will be 25 or 50 basis points, lower rates will make that $4.12 annual dividend rate and the yield of 3% somewhat more attractive.

Since early June, analysts have been giving diverse opinions about Caterpillar, starting with UBS looking ahead to 2020 and issuing a Street-low price target of $115 on June 4. Then, on June 13, Caterpillar gave a May sales update showing sales were up compared to the year earlier period. Following that report, Atlantic Equities then went even lower than UBS on June 21, downgrading the stock from neutral to underweight with a price target of $110. And, just last week, Credit Suisse lowered its price target from $172 to $164 while maintaining an outperform rating.

Certainly the range of targets is confusing, and we could see some significant changes when earnings are released in a few days. And, I'm still faced with the same issue:

Fear vs. Greed

I have no idea whether the earnings report will be good enough to push the stock higher, or if it will fail to meet the Street expectations and result in a lower price. Should I heed the wisdom of Bernard Baruch and sell, even if it's too soon? Should I just hold and be satisfied with that $4.12 dividend? Should I resume my covered call sales, possibly foregoing a portion of the move higher?

As someone that is constantly following the financial news, I can't help hearing about slowing growth throughout most of the world, or the ongoing trade talks and tariff threats involving China. The European Central Bank is meeting this week and is likely to once again discuss the need for stimulating the EU economies. Following the company's record sales in 2018, and the recent sales update that showed favorable comparisons to 2018, can that growth be maintained in the face of these headwinds?

On the political front, there is debate over whether or not the parties can get together and pass an infrastructure bill. Caterpillar would likely benefit from a spending package that includes billions of dollars to repair bridges and tunnels and upgrade the electric grid. And, even uncertainty about all of the above has helped push the price of gold higher, something that could help Caterpillar sell more mining equipment and spare parts.

Decision Time

As of last Friday, I had already made a significant return on the position - more than 26% when I include the capital appreciation, covered call trading, the reinvested dividends and the pending dividend payment. Nevertheless, at this time "greed" seems to be winning, and I will not be selling the position outright as we head into earnings.

The primary reason I will continue to hold is less about the earnings outlook and more about the sustainability of the dividend. Even with flat sales or slightly declining growth, the dividend is well covered, and I can live with an annual dividend of more than $4.

The only question that remains is how greedy I intend to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT, XOM, BP, RTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.