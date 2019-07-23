Endeavour Mining: Delivering On Their Organic Growth Plan

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has not enjoyed the share price appreciation that some of the peers in its category have, and this may be partly due to the company's acquisitions over the past few years. While Endeavour has done an excellent job of acquiring assets at reasonable prices that were almost immediately accretive, the mining sector (GDX) has long been an area where acquisitions are punished in nearly all cases. Miners have a history of overpaying for unexceptional projects, and Endeavour's acquisition of Avion Gold in 2012 was an example of this, in my opinion.

Fortunately, the company learned from this satisfactory takeover and made two exceptional acquisitions in True Gold and Avnel Mining over the past three years. The great news for shareholders is that the company's tenure of topping up production growth through acquisition looks to have passed, and the new strategy is growing organically. This is a wise move for the company as they have proven they have some of the lowest discovery cost per ounce in the sector. While I don't see an A+ entry on the stock here, the stock is beginning to improve both technically and fundamentally after a long period of consolidation.

Endeavour Mining is a West African Producer, currently operating five mines, with the flagship one being the Hounde Mine in Burkina Faso, and the newest mine being Ity CIL, which replaced the ITY heap-leach. Ity CIL began commercial production in April of this year and expects to see nearly 240,000 ounces of production per year for the first five years, with all-in sustaining cash costs [AISC] forecasted at below $500/oz. These are incredible numbers, and this is driving the company's aggressive cost-cutting on an AISC basis down below the $800/oz level. While the company has done an exceptional job of responsibly growing through acquisition which even the largest mining companies have made blunders of in the past, I don't believe the company gets the credit it deserves on the exploration front.

Endeavour has discovered over 4 million ounces the past three years at its projects and has done so at 1/6th the cost of its average West African peer. The company's $13/oz discovery cost is a testament to the due diligence they put into defining which are their highest priority targets, and I am glad the company has decided to forego growth through acquisition to instead grow organically. There is no sense in paying $50/oz in an acquisition scenario if you are able to uncover these ounces at one fourth the cost. The only situation this makes sense is if the deposit is at such a world-class level that you don't believe you could possibly uncover something near those grades.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company recently released a new resource estimate at the Le Plaque deposit, just six kilometers south of their Ity processing plant that showed 526,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.10 grams per tonne gold. The fact that this is near-surface gold amenable to open-pit mining makes this deposit very attractive, and costs should be exceptional given where the deposit resides relative to the processing plant. A look at where the deposit lies is shown in the below image I've attached. As we can see, the Ity Mine is highlighted by the black box in the right picture below, with the Le Plaque deposit directly southeast.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Also, on the exploration front, the company's Kari Pump high-grade discovery has increased reserves at the company's Hounde Mine by over 40%. The current Kari Pump resource of 710,000 ounces of probable reserves at 3.01 grams per tonne gold is also more than 50% above the current reserve grade at Hounde. This means that not only has the company succeeded in adding three years of mine life to Hounde, but it's also added these ounces at 51% higher grades.

Finally, from a more greenfields exploration standpoint, the company's Fetekro deposit which currently holds a resource of 700,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.25 grams per tonne gold is expected to see an updated resource estimate later this year. This should bump this resource closer to 1 million ounces which is a good start for a project that barely existed 18 months ago.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Endeavour Mining has been left behind from a share price standpoint by other producers in this most recent gold rally, I believe that the company is set for a rerating down the road once they begin to deleverage their balance sheet. Some analysts have not been elated with the company due to the lack of earnings per share and increasing debt which is understandable, but Endeavour is a company that has a 5-year vision, not a 1-year one. This means that they will likely not get praise from shareholders or analysts every quarter, but that they will reward patient shareholders on a long-term basis.

This plan is finally beginning to come to fruition as the company is expected to be able to significantly pay down debt with Ity CIL coming online and pumping out cash flow. Net debt currently sits at $635 million as of the end of Q1 2019, which translated to a significant jump in their net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.97 to 2.96. This is certainly quite high and would be a little worrisome if this was set to increase. However, Endeavour has stated they are expecting to deleverage starting in the latter half of this year.

Analysts and critics have every right to be a little harsh on the company for their growing debt and lacking earnings per share, but it's near impossible to reduce debt at the same time as building mines and growing through acquisition as Endeavour has. The fact that the company plans to focus on organic growth going forward is a big plus to the investment thesis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The piece of the Endeavour puzzle that I think some people overlook is that Endeavour Mining is not only a producer expecting to grow earnings per share by 20% over the next three years, but it's also an explorer with their discovery success. There are not many intermediate producers out there adding 4.5 million ounces of gold to their portfolio every three years, yet Endeavour has managed to do this and is on track for their ten-year target of 10-15 million ounces of new ounces by the end of 2021.

For investors interested in a 6-month to 12-month investment horizon, there are likely better opportunities out there. However, for patient investors looking at the big picture three to five years out, it's not difficult to see how Endeavour transforms itself into a 1 million ounce plus producer by then at sub $800/oz all-in sustaining cash costs. Based on the company's net debt, all-in sustaining cash costs, resource quality, and location, the company currently receives a C+ grade on a fundamental standpoint from me. Typically, I like to traffic in the B+ names within the sector, but Endeavour could move into the B category by aggressively paying down debt and seeing a further reduction in all-in sustaining cash costs towards the $725/oz level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

From a technical standpoint, Endeavour has been unable to make up any real ground since the Q3 2016 high for the miners, but it has managed to build a broad base which is more than can be said for many other intermediate producers like Yamana (AUY) and IAMGOLD (IAG) which made new lows in 2018. While these two have seen better returns than Endeavour since the June lows, they also have much more resistance overhead if and when they do break out due to their steeper falls from grace.

If Endeavour Mining can break out above the CAD $28.20 level on a monthly close, this would be a significant development for the stock, targeting a measured move towards the $37.00-$38.00 level. The good news for investors in Endeavour Mining is that the stock is set to put in its first set of three monthly closes in a row near the highs, which suggests that this recent price action is likely new accumulation. The real test will be if the stock can avoid any heavy selling pressure if it does close the current month strong.

The majority of rallies in Endeavour Mining over the past three years have consisted of two strong monthly closes in a row, and then an immediate sell-off giving up more than half of this move in a month's time. Four consecutive strong monthly closes in a row or a strong end to July with no selling pressure in August would suggest an apparent change in character for the stock. The red hash marks above the bars in the below chart shows this pattern.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Endeavour Mining may not be the best fundamental pick in the sector, there are some clear signs that the period of weak earnings per share growth and high debt may be a thing of the past. The company has vowed to begin paying down its debt and reducing its debt ratios in the back half of FY-2019, and the company's most attractive project, Ity CIL, is now in commercial production. From a technical standpoint, the stock has one of the most attractive bases in the sector if it can break out above $28.20 on a monthly close.

I currently have no position in the stock but will be watching closely for a further change in character over the next month or two. A strong close in July followed by minimal selling pressure in August would suggest an apparent change in character and would tell us that the weak hands have finally been flushed out of the stock. A monthly close above $28.20 would be a very bullish development and would align with the fundamental transition from high-debt and dismal earnings per share growth to lower debt and reasonable earnings per share growth we are likely seeing occur currently. For now, I see the stock as a hold of long from lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.