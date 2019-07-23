Canadian Pacific Defies A Global Slow-Down

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel. Source: Globe And Mail

Canadian Pacific (CP) provided an EPS beat in Q2 2019, while its revenue of $1.98 billion was in line. The stock is relatively flat post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Rail traffic is a good indicator of the strength of the global economy. President Trump continues to brag about the strength of the U.S. economy, yet attempts to influence the Fed to cut rates. Slowing rail traffic in the U.S. indicates the economy may have peaked. However, rail traffic continues to rise in Canada, inuring to the benefit of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI).

Canadian Pacific's Q2 2019 freight revenue of $1.9 billion was up 13% Y/Y. Carloads rose 6%, while average selling price ("ASP") also rose 6%.

The company's largest revenue producers - Grain, Energy, Intermodal - all grew by double-digits. Grain revenue rose 13% on increased volumes of regulated Canadian grain; carloads were up 3%, while ASP rose 10%. Energy, Chemicals and Plastics revenue rose 24% due to increased volumes of liquefied gas and fuel oil; carloads rose 10%, while ASP rose 13%. Intermodal rose 12% due to higher international volumes through the port of Vancouver. Revenue from Metals and Minerals was practically flat as volume fell 1%, while ASP rose 2%.

For the week ending June 1, 2019, North America rail traffic was down 3.8%. However, Canadian carloads were up 4.0% and intermodal units were up 1.5%. Tailwinds for the Canadian railroads could continue. Rising carloads and rising ASP could drive Canadian Pacific's top-line growth for the second half of the year.

Operating Ratio Returns To Normal

Canadian Pacific is known as one of the most efficient railroads in the world. However, you would not have been able to tell it from Q1 results. The company's operating ratio was over 69% and compared unfavorably to the 67% operating ratio reported in Q1 2018. The company had previously enjoyed operating ratios well below 60%. Management needed to prove it could get back to those levels this quarter, and it delivered in spades.

Operating expenses were $1.2 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Growth in operating expenses was far less than the company's top-line growth. Compensation expense grew 9% Y/Y, driven by higher stock-based compensation. The company experienced efficiency gains from the sale of land ($17 million), and lower fuel prices. Canadian Pacific actually cut expenses for purchased services from $284 million in Q2 2018 to $265 million this quarter. Its operating ratio declined to 58.4% from 64.2% in the year earlier, more in line with past results.

EBITDA was $1.0 billion, up 26% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin of 51% was up 500 basis points versus the year-earlier period. I expect EBITDA to continue to grow by double-digits, in line with revenue growth.

Conclusion

Canadian Pacific continues to benefit from increased pricing power. CP trades at 15x run-rate EBITDA (first half of 2019 annualized), which is robust for a cyclical name. The stock is up over 15% Y/Y, yet central banks may continue to support stock. I rate CP a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.