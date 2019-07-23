Kansas City Southern: Railing Along

I see the solid performance and potential, yet recognise the idiosyncratic risks which does not make shares very compelling now trading at a premium to its peers.

Trade issues, political talk and rhetoric made that shares traded at a lower valuation than its peer, yet actual volumes are better than its competitors.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported quarterly earnings last week, just as major peers CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) have done, making it an interesting time for a comparison. Unlike its major peers which focus more on domestic transportation, Kansas City Southern is of course very much reliant on its routes from the states into Mexico and consequently geopolitical debate, especially regarding Mexico, play a much larger role than it's the case for its peers.

The Business

In January of this year, Kansas City reported its full year results for 2018. As a niche player, the company is quite a bit smaller than its peers, generating just $2.71 billion in sales, up 5% compared to the year before. The company reported similar sales growth rates for the final quarter, albeit with flat volumes. While larger peers are currently achieving operating ratios in the high fifties, a 64.3% adjusted operating ratio in 2018 (flat compared to 2017) looks fair given the smaller size of the operations. With normalised tax rates the company managed to report net earnings of $627 million, for earnings of $6.13 per share given a diluted share count of 102 million shares.

Despite the strong ties to Mexican trade, the company's freight is quite diversified with chemicals & petroleum and industrial and consumer products each generating about $600 million in sales. Agriculture & minerals bring in nearly half a billion in sales, complemented by an automotive, energy and intermodal businesses.

The company operates with a net debt load of $2.58 billion. With operating earnings of $986 million and depreciation & amortisation charges totalling another $347 million, I am working with a $1.33 billion EBITDA number, for a relative modest 1.9 times leverage ratio.

Trading at $95 per share at the start of the year, earnings multiples are relatively modest at around 15-16 times reported earnings while peers were trading at a multiple around 20 times, a distinct premium to the market as the overhang from potential political fall-out or trade barriers could hit Kansas City much more than its peers. This was undoubtedly the reason for the lower multiple at the time.

Like the rest of the industry the company focuses heavily on improved efficiency in terms of asset utilisation as well as capital efficiency. After taking out costs and boosting customer satisfaction rates, management believes that it can achieve operating ratios of 60-61% in 2021.

Developments Ever Since

In April, the railway reported its first quarter results with revenues up 6% to $675 million although growth is driven by pricing, with volumes down a percentage point. The company took some charges related to the Precision Scheduled Railroading initiative, as adjusted operating ratios improved 160 basis points to 64.2% of sales. Adjusted for these charges earnings totalled $1.54 per share, with GAAP earnings totalling $1.02 per share. The combination of price hikes, expense discipline and share repurchase is what drove an increase in reported earnings per share, with adjusted earnings totalling just $1.30 per share in 2018.

Following some internal reorganisations and improved performance in terms of customer service and satisfaction, the company is looking to improve its results as well. Second quarter adjusted operating ratios improved just 30 basis points to 63.7% of sales, as the company keeps incurring quite a few charges following its Precision Scheduled Railroading initiative. What is noteworthy is that sales were up 5% in the second quarter to $714 million, yet volumes were flat which does not look that compelling, but is pretty impressive knowing that larger peers have shown sequential declines in volume performance in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share improved 6% to $1.64 per share, yet GAAP earnings only total $1.28 per share.

Second quarter volumes were inspired by decent growth in chemicals and petroleum as well as automotive, offset by declines at energy, notably frac sand and crude, and some general weakness. While the current improvements in the operation ratio looks minimal, it should be noted that the company no longer benefits from the Mexican fuel excise tax credit, adding creating a 130 basis-point headwind to the operating ratio.

With net debt stable at around $2.64 billion and EBITDA steadily increasing, the company operates with a sub 2 times leverage ratio, more or less in line with peers. Having risen from $95 at the start of the year to $123 per share at this moment of writing, valuations have increased a bit. With earnings reported coming in at $6.13 per share last year, the multiple comes in at 20 times, in line or at a premium to peers despite the "political" and trade-related risks. On the other hand, adjusted earnings could probably come in around $6.50 per share, with many of the productivity-related charges involving real cash flows however. If we believe the 19 times forward adjusted earnings multiple is realistic, we have to recognise the slight premium to the market, driven by the long-term potential for greater trade between both countries.

Concluding Remarks

Trading at a small premium to the general market at valuation multiples in line with its peers, I am not that impressed with the prospects for the shares. While the company has a potential lucrative positioning, which has driven outperformance versus its peers, reality is that trade and political-related issues pose real risks as well. Those risks made a 15 times multiple, marking a big discount to its peers at the start of the year look appealing, as I have no interest to pay a market multiple or small premium today.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.