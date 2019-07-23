S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: Q2 '19 Off To Better Start Than Q1 '19

By the end of this week, 46 Financials of the 68 in the index will have reported Q2 '19 earnings.

I'm still surprised how far the growth rate fell for the first half of 2019, but the 2018 comps were tough given tax reform.

Q2 '19 earnings will likely be better than Q1 '19 earnings for the S&P 500, but not by enough for readers to see a whopping difference in growth rates.

The above graph is featured every week (and updated weekly) on the front page of "This Week in Earnings," IBES by Refinitiv's definitive weekly earnings report.

Now compare that July 19, 2019, graph to this one from, April 18, 2019:





The slope of the acceleration caught my eye, but the fact is with the typical "upside surprise" this quarter of 3-5%, Q2 '19 earnings will likely come in around 2-3% y/y growth at least and possibly a little more.

What I'm really keeping an eye on are revisions for Q4 '19 - that's a topic for another post though.

S&P 500 Earnings data (by the numbers):

Fwd 4-qtr est: $174.34, vs. $174.68 from last week

$174.34, vs. $174.68 from last week P/E ratio: 17x

17x PEG ratio: 2.54x

2.54x S&P 500 earnings yield: +5.86% vs. 5.80%

+5.86% vs. 5.80% Y/Y growth of the fwd est: +3.53% vs. +3.82% from last week

(Forward estimate source: IBES by Refinitiv)

Maybe that's why the earnings growth turned sharply in the above graph for Q2 '19.

The Q2 '19 earnings season will be pretty ordinary is my guess.

It's still all about the Fed and 25 or 50 bps on July 31.

