Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio - June 2019 Highlights

I am currently overexposed in the Consumer Defensive and Health Care sectors based on my own strategy to never have more than 15% allocated to each sector.

July has arrived and the summer heat has arrived with it, especially in the south. This is my second article highlighting my real-life personal portfolio, "Dividends and Side Hustles." My first article can be found here.

During the summer months, I spend more time reading and enjoying lazy days. Currently, I’m reading “Mastery” by Robert Greene and re-reading, “The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham. I purchased a revised edition this time around because it has commentary behind each chapter that gives a more up-to-date explanation on each topic discussed along with modern-day examples.

I so appreciated all the comments, tips, friendly debates and suggestions from my initial article last month. I’m always in discovery mode and there were some positive key takeaways from many of the comments that I put into play.

I received much friendly advice on MLPs and how they can complicate a tax situation, especially when buying small shares of multiple MLPs. I currently own a limited number of shares in only one Master Limited Partnership and they are all held in my Robinhood account which is a nonretirement account. I intend to buy and hold forever while continuing to reinvest the dividends until they are needed for passive income, so I hope cost basis and long-term realized gains are in the far future. In the off chance that a situation occurs where I need to sell shares, understanding better how MLPs work from a tax point will make a difference in how much and when I sell them.

In the meantime, I’m continuing to add to my current position with their current dividend yield of 5.83%. Thanks so much, @Bronco Fan for sharing your knowledge.

The future growth of fuel cell technology is still somewhat in the air. Mostly implemented for use in warehouse environments for forklifts and tow motors, it hasn’t crossed over into larger markets. Much of this niche market segregation can be attributed to the high cost of fuel cell technology in comparison to other traditional energy technologies.

I was already contemplating exiting my position in Plug Power (PLUG) after reviewing how it didn’t necessarily align with my investment strategy. After reading comments from @Matt Bernau, I felt he only re-iterated my thoughts that it’s overvalued. Although, I did enjoy the fun facts from @bayalltheway, who shares an opinion on Plug Power, albeit a slightly different one.

It was also noticed that I owned no stocks in the financial sector. Seeking Alpha member @cemanuel gave a friendly suggestion on the regional financial institution Bank OZK (OZK). I had just opened my first position in Bank OZK in June, so while it was a pure coincidence it was nice to see other readers who thought along the same lines.

There were also careful cautions given concerning Bank OZK. I review the financials of any companies I’m looking to add to my wishlist, but a word of caution was passed on about companies whose business is debt. If I’m watching the debt on the balance sheet, I should also be closely monitoring companies whose revenue streams may come from lending practices with potentially high risk. Thanks to both @cemanuel and @DRIPsexy for your comments and suggestions.

And lastly, thank you to everyone who suggested a stock for research and consideration as a potential to help me in increasing my diversification across all sectors. One of the definite positives within the Seeking Alpha community is the sharing of knowledge and information that gives way for growth opportunities in our real money personal portfolios.

During June, I closed my position in 2 stocks while opening 4 new positions to further increase my exposure across more sectors. I also further increased my positions in 2 additional stocks.

My dividend payments were almost void in June, but that is okay because I completely understand the journey and process. As I continue to grow my portfolio from one month to the next, the dividend payments will continue to grow as well. By no means should I get discouraged or become indifferent. As a close friend reminds me regularly, “Continue to stay focused and work the plan.”

Investment Strategy or Building My Portfolio

My strategy is as follows: To build a well-balanced and stable stock portfolio of monthly dividend income-producing stocks purchased while under-valued, (on sale/discount), on a twice-monthly interval that produces a minimum of 10% annualized growth per year.

Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago. - Warren Buffett Selection Criteria Am I familiar with the brand/company on a personal or professional level? Do I currently use the brand or products from the company? Growth: > +10% annually for growth stocks and >+5% for value dividend stocks Dividend / Yield Rate: >+3% for quarterly dividends and >+5% for monthly dividends Forward P/E Ratio: < 25 (exception for REITs, MLPs and cannabis stocks) What is their economic moat of competitive advantage over their industry peers? Are they trading below their current intrinsic value, 50-day moving average, and/or 200-day moving average? While I do love the treasure hunt of a solid undervalued stock on sale, I am in no way suggesting the purchase of any stocks on my list. I am an individual investor who is learning the art of reinvention after many of life’s lessons, who loves investing and researching stocks when not reading, shopping, or trying out new recipes.

Current Portfolio

Portfolio and Dividend Yields Name Symbol Shares Sector Dividend Yield Coca-Cola (KO) 2 Consumer Defensive 3.07% City Office REIT (CIO) 2 REIT 7.81% Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) 4 REIT 8.66% Altria (MO) 3 Consumer Defensive 6.46% Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 1 REIT 1.90% Aurora Cannabis (ACB) 13 Healthcare 0.00% Enterprise Products (EPD) 7 Energy 5.76% AT&T (T) 6 Telecom 6.06% Target (TGT) 4 Consumer Defensive 3.02% Conagra Brands (CAG) 6 Consumer Defensive 3.08% Corning (GLW) 1 Technology 2.42% Western Digital (WDC) 2 Technology 3.62% Bank OZK OZK 2 Financial Services 3.22% United Parcel Service (UPS) 2 Industrials 3.63% CVS Pharmacy (CVS) 1 Healthcare 3.48% AbbVie (ABBV) 3 Healthcare 6.09% Total 59 TOTAL 4.27%

Monthly Activity up/down:

Which stocks were up: The top 3 performing stocks for June 2019 were Innovative Industrial Properties (+47.04%), Western Digital (+27.75), and Corning (+15.22%).

Which stocks were down: The 3 lowest under-performing stocks were Aurora Cannabis (-5.20%), Tanger Factory Outlet (-4.42%), and Altria (-3.49%).

Monthly Stock Purchases and Sells

Purchase Date Name Stock Symbol Shares Purchase Price / Per Share 6/5/2019 CVS CVS 1 $53.30 6/5/2019 United Parcel Services UPS 2 $97.92 6/5/2019 AbbVie ABBV 1 $77.12 6/5/2019 Bank OZK OZK 1 $30.54 6/19/2019 Target TGT 1 $86.11 6/19/2019 Bank OZK OZK 1 $30.07 6/19/2019 Western Digital WDC 1 $39.04 6/19/2019 Corning GLW 1 $32.70 6/24/2019 United Parcel Services UPS 1 $101.70 6/24/2019 Western Digital WDC 1 $40.30 11

Sell Date Name Stock Symbol Shares Sell Price / Per Share 6/5/2019 Walgreens (WBA) 1 50.76 6/17/2019 Plug Power PLUG 18 2.38

I sold Plug Power after a review of my position and how it did not line up with my investment strategy or selection criteria. Fortunately, I was able to sell it at $2.38 per share which was also my average purchase price of all of the combined shares. I used my Robinhood account so there were no transactional fees and I broke even.

I sold Walgreens because I’m increasing my position in CVS over the next few months. At this time, I have no intention of purchasing any additional Walgreens stock, so there was no need to hold onto one share.

Sector Diversification

SECTOR DIVERSIFICATION Sector Shares % Consumer Defensive 15 25.42% Consumer Staples 0.00% Energy 7 11.86% Financials 2 3.39% Health Care 17 28.81% Industrials 2 3.39% Materials 0.00% REIT 7 11.86% Technology 3 5.08% Telecom 6 10.17% Utilities 0.00% TOTAL 59 100.00%

For June, I was able to spread my diversification across more sectors by opening positions in Bank OZK, and United Parcel Service, I now have 3% in both the Financials and Industrial sectors.

During May, I received a dividend payment for AbbVie, so I added to that small dividend payment and reinvested by purchasing another share of stock.

There is also an upcoming dividend payout for Target this September. The ex/eff date is August 20, 2019, and if I can continue to increase my position at a fair price then I will be purchasing additional shares.

Dividend Payouts

June '19 Dividend Payouts Symbol # of Shares Industry Amount WBA 1 $0.44 TGT 3 $1.92 4 $2.36 Stock Watch List My current short watch list is as follows: Eaton Vance (EV) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Texas Instruments (TXN) CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Realty Income (O) Ross Stores (ROST) Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Microsoft (MSFT) Final Thoughts I received a major bonus this month. My college student son who has been watching my investing from the sidelines has decided to dip his feet into investing. While I wish it were all due to his mom being an example, I can only take partial credit. A college buddy who invests in the stock market has been talking to him lately. There’s something to be said for peer influence, because while he has a basic understanding of the market it was a friend who convinced him that dividend investing was the way to go. I’ll take the partial win. I’m really glad he has started thinking about his long-term financial future. Every month I will provide an update on The "Dividends and Side Hustles" Portfolio to track my progress. Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article so that you may continue to share in following my journey. I do hope to receive feedback from the Seeking Alpha community. Any additional insight would be an added lesson during my journey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG KO, WDC, GLW, OZK, UPS, CVS, EPD, CIO, SKT, MO, IIPR, ACB, EPD, T, TGT, CAG, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.