Amazon's Earnings: Time To Push Through Record Highs

To more confidently invest in AMZN, one should look past next quarter's numbers and project financial performance farther into the future.

I believe AWS and subscription services will once again drive revenues nearly 20% higher YOY, although margins could be under pressure.

The time has come for Amazon (AMZN) to report its 2Q19 results. As shares have stalled below the $2,000 mark for the past year, investors are looking for robust performance that may finally push the stock through its all-time highs, joining cloud peer Microsoft (MSFT) in the $1 trillion market cap club.

On July 25, after the closing bell, the Street will be looking for revenues to rise 18% to $62.5 billion, closer to the top of management's guidance range, maintaining the high-teen top line growth momentum. EPS of $5.58, if achieved, would represent a more timid 10% increase over year-ago levels.

Prime Day will likely be a topic of discussion impacting the outlook for 3Q19, given the timing of the promotional event ahead of earnings day. The bar will be set a bit higher this year, as the 2018 edition of Prime Day extended to new countries in Asia and Europe, and included deals at Whole Foods as well. It will be interesting to get a read, if possible, on how this key promotional event in Amazon's calendar has performed.

More relevant to the results of the quarter, I expect cloud (AWS, see revenue trend below) and subscription services (e.g. Prime, Video, Music) to once again drive the bulk of the company's revenue growth. Combined, these businesses accounted for only one-fifth of total revenues in 1Q19, but nearly half the top-line increase YOY. I find the trend encouraging, as I believe recurring-like revenues tend to be more stable and produce margin expansion over time, as the platforms gain scale.

I will also be curious to hear an update on fulfillment costs, especially in the North America segment that had been seeing modest but consistent improvement in margins over the past few quarters. As a reminder, the shift from free Prime two-day to one-day shipping was singled out in the most recent earnings call as a key contributing factor to $800 million in expenses being added to the second quarter outlook.

With the war for online shoppers' wallet share having been declared, I keep my expectations on cost management low for now. Not unfamiliar to Amazon, revenue growth will likely continue to be the focus of attention (see graph below), even if at the expense of profitability in the short term.

Owning vs. trading the stock

In my "$2 trillion by 2020" report (whose target market cap now seems way too optimistic), I argued that "one must look past the results of next quarter or current year and project financial results farther into the future" in order to more confidently invest in AMZN. I continue to believe this to be the case. In my view, the stock is a better long-term bet on the most dominant force in the thriving e-commerce and cloud infrastructure businesses succeeding, rather than a short-term play on how the share price may react to the next earnings report.

At a long-term PEG of 2.0x (current-year P/E divided by forward-looking EPS growth times 100), AMZN's price no longer "looks the most enticing as far back as I can remember," as I stated late last year. Yet, I believe one does not need to be an aggressive growth investor anymore to find the stock a bit more affordable at current levels.

