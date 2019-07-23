Is It Too Late To Invest In REITs

If it is too late to invest in REITs, then it is also too late in invest in stocks or bonds.

REIT values have gone up, but so have all other major asset classes.

Earlier in May, I wrote an article entitled "Why REITs Outperform Stocks" in which I explain why you should permanently hold REITs in your portfolio. The article received lots of attention from Seeking Alpha readers and many thoughtful conversations took place in the comments section.

One comment that I received from several investors is that it is "too late to invest in REITs." According to them, the good days of REITs are behind us and the timing of an investment is poor today. They believe that the asset class is overvalued and not worth considering at this point. I thought it could be interesting to address these points in a new article and invite you to engage in the comment section to share your opinion on the topic.

I don't believe it to be "too late" to invest in REITs. I don't believe that REITs are overvalued given the very low interest rate environment and the good long-term fundamentals of the asset class. I don't think that the timing is bad for a new investment.

Most importantly, everything in finance is relative. To verify whether REITs make sense in 2019, one must first compare them to other available investment opportunities.

How attractive are REITs relative to bonds and stocks at current valuations?

Bonds are today trading at some of the lowest yields ever and are generally considered to be extremely overpriced relative to their history:

They do not provide any real return after inflation and taxes and could well lead to sharp losses in case of severe unexpected inflation and/or interest rate volatility. While we are today in a more deflationary environment, it is still something to consider when all major central banks keep on printing new money very aggressively.

I think that bonds are very overvalued. If I had an easy way, and a non-risk way, of shorting a whole lot of 20- or 30-year bonds, I'd do it. But that's not my game, and it can't be done in the kind of quantity that would make sense for us. But I think that bonds are very overvalued. I'll put it that way. Warren Buffett

Buffett made this statement on May 4th, 2015. Since then, rates have gone down further and even achieved negative territory in Europe where you now lose money by lending it. Buffett is not famous for taking short positions, but in this interview, he revealed that if he had to short something that would be bonds.

So relative to bonds - which make up the largest segment of the financial market - REITs seem pretty attractive to me. REITs still pay more than double the income of long-term treasuries and also provide long-term growth and capital appreciation potential.

Stocks are not cheap either…

While bonds are extremely overvalued, you could make the argument that stocks are not much better either. Valuations are at historically high levels - despite being late into the cycle. The market is currently pricing the S&P 500 (SPY) at over 22 times earnings. The historical mean is 15.7 times or roughly 40% below today's valuations:

You will note from the above chart that every time the P/E ratio surpassed 22, it's later followed by an eventual crash as valuations normalized closer to the historic mean.

Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, believes that stocks are priced for disappointing expected returns of just 4% per year with higher than usual risk:

Get ready for lower than normal returns with greater than normal risk. Take current bond yield (less than 2%) and cash (0%) and compare that to something like a 4% expected return on equities. Because of volatility, the 4% expected annual return pick up of equities over cash, or 2% over bonds, can be lost in a day or two. Ray Dalio

So this does not sound too good to me either. The fundamentals of the global economy are not very strong, earnings are slowing down, we risk a near-term recession, a potential stock market crash and the expected returns do not compensate for the risk undertaken at current high valuations.

Don't get me wrong, I am long on stocks, but I am just trying to point out that it is not only REITs that have increased in value over the recent years. While I agree that there would have been better times to invest in REITs, you could say exactly the same for other major asset classes, including stocks and bonds.

Cap rates of property investments have come down and REIT valuations have appreciated, but which asset class has not experienced the same trend? Stocks trade at very high multiples of earnings, which equate to a low expected return, and bonds are priced to produce zero or negative returns after inflation and taxes.

It is not too late...

My bull thesis on REITs was suggested to long-term-driven investors who want to diversify away from stocks and bonds to reduce the risk of their portfolios and possibly achieve superior returns. I don't try to guess in which direction the market will go next month or next year. I invest with the mindset that what I put in the market will remain there forever and I will never spend the principal - only the dividend return when needed. It has been demonstrated time and time again that individual investors who seek to "time the market" end up underperforming other investors that stay in the market during all market conditions.

REITs, like any other asset class, will periodically lose in value and go through a downcycle, but what matters to me is that long-term fundamentals are strong and valuations remain reasonable in a late cycle economy.

Strongest Balance Sheets Ever… and High NOI Growth…

At this moment, the REIT market enjoys historically low leverage and NOI is growing at a reasonable pace - a combination that is very attractive.

REITs have steadily fortified their balance sheets since the great financial crisis - leaving the industry in a financial position it has ever seen before. The leverage levels are very reasonable today with the average debt-to-assets at just ~35% - which compares very favorably to the many private equity real estate investors who often use up to 70% debt to finance deals. Moreover, it should be noted that most of this debt is long-term fixed-rate, and as such, the exposure to interest rate movements is minimal today.

While the balance sheets are stronger than ever before, NAREIT notes that REITs are achieving fast growth today with increasing rents and occupancies.

Current operating performance for the REIT industry is right in its "sweet spot": over the last four quarters, same-property NOI growth averaged 3.2 percent, consistent with the industry's long-term norm. Same property NOI growth greater than about 4 percent can be "too much of a good thing," stimulating so much new construction that it results in oversupply that reduces occupancy rates and rents, eventually suppressing same-property NOI growth to its "soft" range of 2.5 percent or less.

Therefore, we conclude that the operating environment of REITs remain promising, even despite the increased valuations.

In an environment of peaking interest rates, slowing global growth, we believe that REITs are positioned to outperform with a 4-5% dividend yield combined with 3-5% annual growth.

Moreover, undervalued opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap segment of the REIT market. This is because most of the index money has flown straight to the large caps and pushed their FFO multiples to new highs of ~20x FFO - while smaller caps were left behind at closer to 12x FFO.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been this large… and creates an opportunity for active REIT investors.

This is where we are investing today. Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

From this angle, do REITs still look overvalued to you? Is it still too late to invest in REITs? We do not believe so and continue to gradually add more capital every quarter as we discover new undervalued opportunities.

Do we know whether REITs will be higher 6 months from now? No. But we do believe that a lot of money can be made in the coming 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.